 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 12 October 2016

Bashir calls on opposition to join Sudan’s dialogue vows to crush rebels

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


October 11, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Tuesday has said the national document would remain open for the holdout opposition to sign it vowing to defeat the armed groups militarily.

At the closing session of the National Dialogue Conference on Monday, the political parties and armed groups participating in the dialogue approved the national document which is expected to constitute the basis for drafting the permanent constitution.

Al-Bashir, who addressed a large rally celebrating the end of the dialogue conference in Khartoum on Tuesday, renewed his call for the holdout opposition to endorse the dialogue’s recommendations, saying “he who refrains from doing so would stand against the Sudanese people”.

“The Sudanese people are capable of imposing peace … and we declared the ceasefire … those who come for peace are welcome and those who don’t come we would pursue them into the jungle and wherever they were,” he said.

Last June, al-Bashir declared a four-month unilateral cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states where the Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels since June 2011.

On Monday, he declared an extension of the cessation of hostilities in war zones for two months.

The Sudanese President further vowed to establish “a new Sudan that is free from tribalism”, stressing the official documents would no longer include questions about the tribe or the region as being recommended by the dialogue conference.

“The Sudanese people have made new history and the10th of October would become a national day,” he said.

In January 2014, al-Bashir called on political parties and armed groups to engage in a national dialogue to discuss four issues, including ending the civil war, allowing political freedoms, fighting against poverty and revitalizing national identity.

However, rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

PCP CELEBRATES DIALOGUE OUTCOME

Meanwhile, the Popular Congress Party (PCP) of the late Islamist leader Hassan al-Turabi has welcomed the outcome of the national dialogue saying it would open a new page in Sudan’s history.

PCP secretary general and member of the dialogue committee known as 7+7, Ibrahim al-Sanousi, who addressed the rally, said power would revert back to the people through the ballot boxes, stressing his party seeks to implement Shari’a law.

He described the dialogue as real completion for the Inqaz (Salvation) revolution which was launched 27 years ago, saying the national document would pave the road for freedoms, peace, security and stability.

The PCP was part of the National Consensus Forces (NCF) coalition which had being gathering the left parties and National Umma Party.

However, the Sudanese Islamist party, which split from the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) in 1999, is now backing the regime, saying the defence of the Islamic state in Sudan should prevail over their political differences.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.