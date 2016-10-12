October 11, 2016 (JUBA) – The state government of Imatong, a newly created state in Eastern Equatoria, has condemned killings of state officials on Tuesday by unknown gunmen.

The Governor Imatong state Nartisio Loluke Manir, Oct. 28, 2011 (ST)

At least 12 people died on spot and 7 others were wounded including Lafon County Commissioner, Joseph Kabaka, whose whereabouts is not known. Lafon County Executive Director, Jacob Longwo, is confirmed killed in the attacks on Sunday.

Acting state minister of information, Albino Okeny, has confirmed the attacks and vowed that the government will ensure the gunmen responsible for the killings of the people including officials will be brought to book.

“The government sent its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We condemn this reckless and senseless killing of our innocent people who are going to discharge their duties at Lafon, this was uncalled for carnage,” said Albino.

In a separate incident, a pastor identified as James Abuna for African Inland Church in Torit was also starved to death on Tuesday in Torit.

It was not clear who was responsible for the attacks in the state east of the national capital, Juba. This latest attack comes after two separate attacks on Juba-Yei road and Juba-Nimule road which left dozens dead.

