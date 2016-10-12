 
 
 
October 11, 2016 (JUBA) – The state government of Imatong, a newly created state in Eastern Equatoria, has condemned killings of state officials on Tuesday by unknown gunmen.

JPEG - 69.9 kb
The Governor Imatong state Nartisio Loluke Manir, Oct. 28, 2011 (ST)

At least 12 people died on spot and 7 others were wounded including Lafon County Commissioner, Joseph Kabaka, whose whereabouts is not known. Lafon County Executive Director, Jacob Longwo, is confirmed killed in the attacks on Sunday.

Acting state minister of information, Albino Okeny, has confirmed the attacks and vowed that the government will ensure the gunmen responsible for the killings of the people including officials will be brought to book.

“The government sent its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We condemn this reckless and senseless killing of our innocent people who are going to discharge their duties at Lafon, this was uncalled for carnage,” said Albino.

In a separate incident, a pastor identified as James Abuna for African Inland Church in Torit was also starved to death on Tuesday in Torit.

It was not clear who was responsible for the attacks in the state east of the national capital, Juba. This latest attack comes after two separate attacks on Juba-Yei road and Juba-Nimule road which left dozens dead.

(ST)

  • 12 October 07:45, by Junubi

    There is no mean for the government of JCE to condemns the attack that took place in Lafon, while they did not think for the people of South Sudan to be in Peace, they are just busy looting the properties of the Country. leave the Country to be lead by the President not JCE. for the country to be in peace the JCE be dissolved or let them deal with Dinka issues only not the whole country.

    repondre message

  • 12 October 08:53, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Junubi.Such vices should not be staunched in real perspectives.As a citizen with nationalism in your heart you can’t have epicaricacy/schadenfreude on the misfortune/bereavement that has occurred to your fellow citizen(s).The problem is that everyone is after enrichment through wrong and unproductive measure,otherwise all must think on their lives sustainable by other means as in other nations.

    repondre message

  • 12 October 09:06, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    Junubi.As a citizen having nationalism and compassion to inhuman killing,you wouldn’t have such epicaricacy/schadenfreude on the sorrow of your fellow citizen.The problem is that our people don’t have a spirit of self-reliance in their lives sustainability.They’re mentally obsessed that wealth can be obtained through unproductive means.Let’s shape our lives for non of world communities may save us

    repondre message

Comment on this article



