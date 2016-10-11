October 6, 2016 (YAMBIO) – The Arch-bishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has inaugurated the new internal province and it’s Archbishop in Yambio in charge of Western Equatoria state.

Episcopal Church of Sudan Archbishop Daniel Deng Bul (ST/File photo)

Adressing the press after the elections were concluded, Daniel Deng Bol said Peter Munde Yakob, the former Diocesan Bishop of Yambio diocese was unanimously elected to be the Arch-bishop for the new created internal province of Western Equatoria, which comprises of Bar-el-Oro, Maridi, Ibba, Yambio Nzara and Ezo dioceses.

Deng stated that during the 2011 provincial meeting in Juba, the committee resolved that there should be internal provinces in South Sudan and Sudan in order to easy work load from the overall Arch-bishop who is based in Juba.

10 members from each diocese converged in Yambio to be voted during the election.

Bishop Munde said he was happy to be elected as the first internal province Arch-bishop in South Sudan. He vowed to execute plans of the six dioceses in the state.

He added that the priority of the internal province will be to work for peace in Western Equatoria urging the armed groups and the government to be united and promote peace. He commended the efforts of the faith-based council of peace for the good job well done which has worked hard to bring peace into the state.

Munde mentioned that, most of the works both spiritual and developmental which the Arch-bishop at South Sudan and Sudan were doing will be decentralized to give powers to him in the new internal province in Western Equatoria.

After the internal provincial Arch-bishop, a number of key positions was created and elect members from the dioceses to take over those positions which includes, mother’s union leader, provincial secretary, chancellor who was the Police commissioner of Police in Gbudue State James Monday, among other officials.

Hundreds of Christians attended the occasion despite some were not happy with election of the new arch-bishop because reports of corruption and lack of transparence and promotion of incompetence pastors, which led to 10 well-educated pastors resigned under his administration in 2012.

