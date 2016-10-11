 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 October 2016

SPLA-IO claims capturing Mundri East county headquarters in WES

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 10, 2016 (JUBA) – Opposition forces allied to the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, have claimed to have captured Kediba, the headquarters of Mundri East county in Western Equatoria region.

JPEG - 40.8 kb
A batch of the SPLA-IO forces after arrival in Juba, 1 April, 2016 (ST Photo)

The new development emerged as deadly road ambushes by armed men have also been reported on Juba-Yei and Juba-Nimule roads, the main road connecting the South Sudanese capital with the neighbouring Uganda.

In a statement released from the office of the army Division 9 of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), General Wesley Welebe Samson, the town fell into the hands of the opposition forces on Sunday at 12:15pm.

“Yesterday at 12:15 PM, Kediba, the Headquarters of Mundri East County in Western Equatoria was liberated by people’s resistance force, the SPLA-IO. The forces of regime including the county employees were scattered and ran in disarray. Our forces remained in full control of the town till this hour,” partly reads the statement seen by Sudan Tribune on Monday.

The statement said the SPLA-IO force commander in Mundri decided to take over the town due to the ongoing raping of women in the area allegedly by forces loyal to President Salva Kiir.

"We have full names of those raped by the government forces in Mundri from July to date. Those names are available and the governor and the SPLA-IG (SPLA in Government] commander in Mundri must answer to it in the court of law,” it said.

“We are determined to protect the citizens of South Sudan and we will not entertain such act to continue. We will fight for the freedom and liberation of the people of Greater Mundri,” it added.

Mundri East is located west of Juba and it is the closest county in Western Equatoria state to the national capital.

They also called on the civilians in the area to distance themselves from the government’s garrisons, saying they are their prime target.

"We advise all citizens of Greater Mundri to keep their distance from where the army [are] so that they are not caught up in cross fire,” it said.

Insecurity has increased in Equatoria region with frequent attacks reported in the past few weeks. On Monday three passenger buses were attacked on Juba-Nimule road following the recent attack on “commercial vehicles” on Juba-Yei road which left dozens killed.

SPLA-IO however said it was not responsible for the attacks targeting civilians in the two incidents. Violence has however spread in Equatoria region against the government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 October 07:10, by Midit Mitot

    Bullshit, stay tune more development are coming to your fake Gov,t in Juba.

    repondre message

    • 11 October 07:32, by Redeemer

      People ran for their life and remained scattered but you claim to have liberated them. Midit, you forgot to congratulate your forces who killed 15 children, 5 women and 1 man on Sunday. What a blood thirsty group!!!

      repondre message

      • 11 October 08:44, by Midit Mitot

        Redeeming,
        Don,t you know your Gov,t word call crossfire! that was a crossfire, freedom fighters can not do such a crimes of yours.

        repondre message

      • 11 October 09:22, by jubaone

        Redeemer,

        What will you say to the thousands of teenage girls, old women raped in Bentiu, Wau, Malakal, Wondoruba, Yei, Lafon etc.by jienges soldiers?

        What will you say to the thousands of innocent Nuers, Collo, Kakwa, Madi, Moru, Fajulu etc.. killed by jienge soldiers?

        The jienges have started a war with other peace-loving Junubin they will NEVER stop again. Now is pay-back time.

        repondre message

    • 11 October 10:12, by Augustino

      Misleading information like one Morobo you claimed last week but found white lies. One shot by a drunk man is your victory. Please let people get a long with peaceful stay. Riek is Dead, we know equatorians are known for peace and God loving people in this country.

      repondre message

      • 11 October 14:13, by jubaone

        Redeemer,

        So the 21 civilians were not killed on Yei-Juba road. It was a white from Kiir and Lul Koang to rally Support to call SPLA-IO as "terrorist". What do you say?

        repondre message

        • 11 October 18:23, by P.K.M

          Jubaone;

          21 innocent women and children murdered in Juba-Yei road and others in all roads in Equatoria have adult families all over South Sudan. And If I were you; I should be worried about what’s coming next to you innocent women and children in your villages around Juba, Yei Nimule etc and let me stop from here

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.