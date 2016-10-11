 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 October 2016

Three passenger buses attacked on Juba-Nimule highway

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 10, 2016 (JUBA) - Several passengers traveling from the Ugandan capital, Kampala, across the border to Juba in South Sudan, are feared dead when three passengers’ buses came under attack on the road on Monday by unknown gunmen.

JPEG - 77.8 kb
General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

The buses, according to eyewitnesses’ accounts, were bombed at Jebel-Lein, about 40 kms from Juba on the road to Nimule, a South Sudanese border town to neighboring Uganda. One bus, belonging to Eco Bus company is burnt and two buses belonging to Friendship and Gateway Companies, respectively, were stopped at gunpoint by armed men, masked with black clothes. The passengers were abducted, one survivor told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

"When I passed the buses at Jebel-Lein, Eco Bus was burning. One can see human remains in the bus and blood all over the place. Two other passengers were empty," said Jobn, a traveler from Nimule who preferred to be identified by only first name.

John said he also helped in lifting survivors on to his vehicle and were carried to Juba teaching hospital. One survivor said she escaped from the gunmen who took several others hostage.

"The armed men fired at the first bus and it blocked the road. People started to jump down from the other buses but we were all held at gun point," said Mary, a woman in her 30s. Mary said she managed to escape and returned to the main road where she and two others met John.

John said his car was escorted by soldiers who have responded to the attack. The buses were traveling to Uganda and most of the passengers are South Sudanese and Ugandans. It is not clear how many people were onboard.

Juba-Nimule highway connects to neighboring Uganda, an important route which supplies the South Sudanese capital, Juba. But attacks on passenger buses and other commercial trucks have increased since fighting erupted in July between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and soldiers loyal to Riek Machar, the leader of the armed SPLM In Opposition (SPLM-IO) and former First Vice President in the Transitional Government of National Unity, who was ousted in a controversial process following the violence.

Machar fled Juba and remains in Khartoum, Sudan. He is replaced by his former chief peace negotiator, Taban Deng Gai, in a move criticized by his supporters as illegal. Gai, who has pledged to end the war, seems to lack military support among the SPLM-IO commanders.

Highway attacks, including killing of over 20 civilians on Juba-Yei road on Sunday have surged and appeared to be targeting the Dinka ethnic group, the tribe of President Kiir. Survivors of the attack on Yei road said they were singled out after being identified as Dinka and summarily executed, claims Sudan Tribune could not verify.

Two weeks ago, a car carrying Dinka Bor cattle keepers was attacked near Juba on Kajo-Keji road, killing over 10 people. No arrest has been made.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 October 06:37, by Redeemer

    Respond is underway. One might wonder why all the outside SSudan political actors are silent about the involvement of Equatorians in massive selective killing of children and women, there is a sense of danger. If the country survive a total G this time, than it will never happen and we will thank God for that.

    repondre message

    • 11 October 06:51, by Redeemer

      Riek’s agents have betrayed him to the brim, this is what happen when a leader operates a war in the media by ordering the forces he has no idea about them. I think media should now ask Riek if this was the kind of the war he declared two weeks ago

      repondre message

      • 11 October 07:08, by Redeemer

        It will be betraying on the part of Riek if he distant himself and direct it to Equatorians.It is high time for Dak to send out congratulatory message to their forces for the work well done

        repondre message

    • 11 October 10:46, by Midit Mitot

      Nonsense, some thing is shaky in Juba now,leave those claim less. Civilians need to stop moving on those roads until next month.

      repondre message

    • 11 October 16:16, by Hardlinner

      those coward shouldn’t attack civilians. if they are man enough, why don’t they go after the army. government have failed to provide security to civilians. send in 100,000 soldiers to comb every area where those terrorist operates. civil population in those areas need to cooperate with soldiers. no civilians should become victims of political interest.

      repondre message

  • 11 October 07:17, by Akuma

    One day all those thugs who are targeting one ethnic group will bear the brunt of retaliation

    repondre message

    • 11 October 09:18, by Malakal county Simon

      Akuma/slave

      It’s about time for you and your coward tribe, to taste what’s you have been cooked......

      repondre message

    • 11 October 16:22, by Hardlinner

      do those terrorist know that there is different between government and tribes. let those people know that we not control by government but by our tribal association. the communities where those terrorists come must stop them. you know quite well government of kiir can not stop us from into matching to your areas to avenge our people.

      repondre message

      • 12 October 02:34, by Malakal county Simon

        You must denounce unwanted Kiir leadership or face the music.... What’s prevent you from matching??

        repondre message

  • 11 October 09:20, by Kerem

    I have always told my brothers in Equatoria that this kind of a fight is not good. There is a word called "Aci cheng" in Dinka. Now wait and see.

    repondre message

    • 11 October 09:28, by jubaone

      Kerem,

      Bla..bla...jienge bullshit. You cant threaten Equatorians at all. You taste and eat the food you cooked. You have been trapped like bush rats, now there is no more escape until you surrender peacefully or call UPDF for help.

      repondre message

  • 11 October 11:30, by siddaw

    What is this rhetoric neurodevelopmental disorder is Equatorial stagging across our major roads?

    It’s very unfortunate that we’re heinously victimized and branded as "MTN" in our own country. where else do we find refuge if not in our bonifid land? why is the govt reticent to declare the state of emergency on those areas?

    repondre message

    • 11 October 14:19, by jubaone

      Siddaw,

      Kiir has lost control of the country. What use is there in declaring state of emergency, when he cant even go out of Juba? South Sudan is so to speak out of state control. If people get killed so close to Juba, who then controls state security? Security agents have turned to terrorizing journalists and raping women only. I advice you to go back to jiengeland, there you are very safe.

      repondre message

      • 11 October 16:30, by Hardlinner

        jubaone, remember south sudan was not empty land when, dinka, Nuer, shilluk migranted to. those minority that attacking innocent dinka civilians must know that our people lives matter. we warn u that we don’t care about Kiir government and if your communities don’t watch out and cease killing innocent dinka civilians than we be forced to avenge our people. a rat can attack an elephant.

        repondre message

  • 11 October 17:33, by Tilo

    The way things are moving now, this is not a political fight anymore, Thus what your comment is telling the public
    It is tribal war this is where S. Sudan is heading to at the moment. Believe me or not is only S. Sudan gonna lose period. People have died already but yet more are preparing to kill them selves. The question is who is gonna enjoy this country after you kill your selves?
    POOR S. SUDA

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.