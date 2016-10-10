Sudan’s Liberal party withdraws from FFC alliance, rejects dialogue process

October 9, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Opposition’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Mayada Soar al-Dahab, announced on Sunday its withdrawal from the heterogeneous alliance of Future Forces for Change (FFC) just hours after the latter signed an agreement with the national dialogue mechanism, accordingly it accepted to participate in the national dialogue conference.

Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid and FFC Deputy Chairman Abdel Gadir Ibrahim Ali Saturday signed a framework agreement titled "Areas for an agreement on cooperation and solidarity’’ providing they will discuss "joint political initiatives to promote the dialogue, especially those relating to the participation of any other political force".

Also, to advertise for the political event the dialogue body released banners and posters with pictures of the participants in Monday’s conference. The CCF leader Ghazi Salah al-Din appears in these banners besides political figures from the ruling party and other participants.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, the LDP reiterated its rejection for any dialogue with the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) that does not pave the way for political inclusiveness, stop war and ensure freedoms. Also, it refused to take part in the current national dialogue.

The social democratic group, LDP, has vowed to work with all political forces that seek "to meet Sudanese’s people aspirations for democratic reforms" .

"The National Dialogue General Assembly is held at a time where is missing the minimum of requirements that serve Sudanese people. Also it does not achieve the minimum of possible demands such as ending the ongoing war in Darfur region, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states," said the LDP.

The statement stressed that the party’s leadership decided to withdraw from the FFC in line with the General Convention of the party which mandates the leadership to decide what it believes appropriate regarding the political alliances.

Ii went further to say that since its general convention, the LDP has kept calling for change with all peaceful means.

The liberal party pointed to its adherence to the confidence building measures included in the African Union plan for peace in Sudan and accepted by all the opposition parties as prerequisite to create conducive environment before to participate in the dialogue process.

It further said that it would join the national dialogue when the regime implements these measures by stopping war, allowing humanitarian access, ensuring freedoms and transitional justice and establishing a comprehensive dialogue.

"Any dialogue that is not based on the accountability of perpetrators of (human rights) violations during the rule of this regime can not be credible,” further added the opposition group.

The FFC, which gathers NCP splinter Islamist groups, liberal or left parties, held a series of meetings facilitated by the African Union mediation to prepare them to join a holistic process. At the same time, the coalition agreed with the opposition Sudan Call to coordinate efforts for an inclusive dialogue within the framework of the African Union roadmap.