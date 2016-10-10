 
 
 
October 9, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, has dispatched a high-level delegation to Yei state over the rising insecurity in the area south of the national capital, Juba, where roads have been blocked by armed local forces allied to the SPLM-In Opposition.

JPEG - 15.2 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from the State House on September 15, 2015, in Juba (Photo AFP/Charles Atiki Lomodong)

The delegation which flew into Yei by air on Saturday is tasked to find out the causes of the rising insecurity in the state and to come out with a way through which the situation can be addressed.

President Kiir, according to multiple presidential aides, has mandated the delegation led by former governor of Central Equatoria state, Clement Wani Konga, who is the current presidential advisor for special affairs with Daniel Awet Akot, presidential advisor on political affairs, to assess the security situation in the area, particularly the causes behind the targeted killings and massive displacement of civilians in the state, which has been blamed on government forces.

Also the area’s members of council of states, national parliament and security organs are among the delegates.

The delegation arrived Yei town, the administrative headquarters of the new state, on Saturday afternoon by air, just hours after commercial vehicles fell into ambush by gunmen, resulting in the death of up to 21 people. Several others fled into the bush while many others sustained injuries.

The identity of the group responsible for the attacks remains unclear. Government accuses dissident armed youth from the area allied to the former First Vice President Riek Machar of allegedly being responsible for the attacks and called for regional designation of the group as “terrorists.”

Yei State Information Minister, Stephen Lado Onesmo, confirmed the arrival of the delegation and said they are expected to hold a public rally on Monday after meeting with security organs, members of state parliament, religious leaders, and traditional leaders in Yei.

He said the purpose of the visit of the delegation to the area is to investigate the root causes of the ongoing violent conflict in order to find amicable approaches to the problem in the state and to take the grievances of the people of Yei to President Kiir.

The state government under the leadership of the former Yei County Commissioner, turned governor, David Lokonga Moses, said it prioritizes peaceful dialogue as a viable means to resolving the conflict.

They have been clashes between rival forces in Yei state with the opposition forces threatening to close all the roads in the state and attack towns.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 October 22:13, by Dinka-Defender-General

    President Kiir, instead of delegations, you should send soldiers to protect these innocents people. These criminals or terrorists must be brought to justice. They must face military courts and all of them must be executed. Please don’t play with criminals. You should learn from John Garang and how he controls the population during the civil war. This is not a time for delegations.

    repondre message

    • 9 October 22:19, by Dinka-Defender-General

      May I ask you a question, who are you sending delegations to talk to? Terrorists or citizens who support terrorists?

      repondre message

      • 10 October 04:23, by Akeen Mangarthon

        shoot to kill of criminals is highly recommended for Yei case.

        repondre message

    • 10 October 01:30, by Equatoria1

      MTN-Defender-Food General
      Please replace Paul Malong. Because I believe u would divert all Anyoors from the rest of the Equatoria to confront the Yei issue at this point then the next thing you realise is, all the rest of Equatoria Towns are on fire! FYI, 3000 Anyoors were brought from Juba to Yei at the end of August 2016. Do you mean to say they’re all finished.RIP to those innocent souls walah!

      repondre message

      • 10 October 05:18, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Stupid equatorial number one, I joined the spla movement when I was 9 years old. I did not see you anywhere in equatorial. I was in the headquarter of the spla before I came face to face with the Arab soldiers at the age 12 around Juba areas including Yei. Therefore, I got all my ranks by fighting Arab soldiers not civilians. Do your research terrorist.

        repondre message

        • 10 October 05:35, by Dinka-Defender-General

          Guys, let me tell you somethings you are missing and how the world operate. The more you kill innocents people, the more the world will ignore your situations or your rights. They would rather support what you called Dinka government or president kiir government. Remember, machar was popular two years ago until he ordered the massacre of innocents people and the world leaders condm him. Now, he is

          repondre message

          • 10 October 05:50, by Dinka-Defender-General

            Now, Machar and his supporters are lonely without side support. Believe me, you will regret your activities some days. I am strong because I protect innocent citizens and that’s why I have over 1000 Nuer soldiers in my unit. Please advise your people to stop killing innocents people. Also Dinkas people are being recognized by the communities around the world for their bravery and peace loving.

            repondre message

      • 10 October 08:34, by jubaone

        Equatoria1
        The more you argue with a jienge idiot, the more you become an idiot like the jienge himself. He is unteachable, obstinate and simply a dummy. Bro, there’s noble work to clean Equatoria of this filth. They’ve refused to grow up and have small baby-like brains and want to be babysitted all their lives. No please jienge go home to the luaks and leave Equatoria to develop.

        repondre message

  • 9 October 23:51, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Dinka Defender General,

    Note that the citizens of Yei do not support stooges. They do not support or condone occupational forces. They have every right to defend their people and land from intruders who want to change their social set up. No amount of power and force can defeat them. The Arabs tried but they failed so you too will fail.

    repondre message

    • 10 October 00:08, by Dinka-Defender-General

      What are you talking about? I grew up in Equatoria area and you can not tell about "the citizens of Yei." May I ask you question? Where were you during the civil war? Whoever you called "intruders" gave you all the freedoms you enjoy today and liberated you from Arabs. Without Dinkas, you could still living under Khartoum government. Remember, many tribes including Equatoria helped Khartoum.

      repondre message

      • 10 October 00:16, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Don’t kill innocents people. Just come to the headquarter here in Juba and you can drive us out then I will be calling you men otherwise you are ladies who go after innocents. Be a man and come here today or any time you want. You can come with your liberators or fighters.

        repondre message

        • 10 October 00:28, by Dinka-Defender-General

          Mr. Kiir President, you need to send 5 hummers with machine guns to monitor the situation in Yei or to protected the innocents from these criminals. The road must be clear from these terrorists or bandits within 72 hours or you can let me deal with these criminals once and for all. Criminals never learn from lecture, but from punishments or execution. Insecurity must be stop.

          repondre message

          • 10 October 05:53, by Eastern

            These so-called "hammers" you are proposing to Kiir are already deployed in Yei but they can’t fight on their own. One has already been lost into Yei river due to reckless driving!

            repondre message

          • 11 October 05:06, by southsudan

            There is no more time sending delegations who are killers, looters, corrupt. People who have no respect for human life but only to their animals. The time for real liberation is still coming. This is a message to all the Dinka community –

            repondre message

          • 11 October 05:08, by southsudan

            There is no more time for delegations who are killers, looters, corrupt. People who have no respect for human life but only to their animals. The time for real liberation is still coming. This is a message to all the Dinka community –

            repondre message

            • 11 October 05:10, by southsudan

              Enough is enough. The greediness of still cattle, still money, killing the innocent people of South Sudan needs to be brought to an end. Why don’t you go back and develop your own areas? Why do you love looting people’s property? When are you going to respect people’s property? Just thing about it.

              repondre message

              • 11 October 05:13, by southsudan

                I don’t condemn the killing of Dinkas in equatoria. We don’t have to cry and start sending delegations. We will fight with respect and will win the fight. All we need is respect for human life and their property. We will block all the roads and we will see how life will be.

                repondre message

      • 10 October 01:07, by Equatoria1

        MTN-Defender-General
        You know nothing about Yei. Tell me, yatu katiba yayu hariru Yei, what Division & who was the Chief Operation Commander & the Deputy at the time? Also tell us, were they regular SPLA forces who liberated Yei or they were newly recruits? If so which SPLA Commander mobiled those recruits?? Any incorrect answer to this means u know nothing about Yei so shut up. Go hit your google

        repondre message

      • 10 October 06:35, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Defender,
        You are just a fool. Did you go to fight Arabs in order to lord over other tribes. Note that no tribe begged you to liberate them from the Arabs. Do really no the history of military campaign of setting South Sudan free? Please revise your notes.

        repondre message

        • 10 October 11:59, by Khent

          jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          You are one of the most revolting characters on this site precisely because you falsely assume the moral high ground and seem to enjoy (quiet hypocritically) pointing your grubby little fingers at others with buzzwords. When are you going to condemn the Nuer for stealing Nation size territories from the Anyuak, Burun and even Shilluk!?

          repondre message

          • 11 October 06:13, by Whortti Bor Manza

            Khent, good news you have resurfaced from obscurity to answer my question. What took such large number of Dinka family to Yei? Why were they not escorted if several military convoys have been attacked and destroyed along this route? Why the Dinkas have not condemned the killing of other tribes at the hands of the Jienge.

            repondre message

      • 10 October 09:01, by jubaone

        Jieng Defender General,

        So you´re a "jienge ta Yei" like Kiir himself? If you grew in Yei as you claim, then you would have civilized, clean and good manners like the Equatorians. But you´ve never seen Yei and so you dream of it. Forget man, it is over. If we see you in Yei, we shall hunt you down like a bush rat. Just keep to your dirty luaks and wait for jellaba masters to take you as slaves.

        repondre message

        • 10 October 16:22, by Wani khooto

          Jubaone,
          I warned you long time ago, that never kill innocent people in the name of Equatorian and I know you are a Bari with that animal heart, my friend equatorial is just a region, not a tribe so stop messing up in your fucking area and you will regret soon. killing kids and women on the road is not proving you as brave guys.why not declare war to Dinka rather than that cowardly killing, shame

          repondre message

          • 10 October 16:28, by Wani khooto

            Jubaone,
            all south Sudanese are living now in eastern equatoria but we had no problems with dinka or nuer as this country belong to all.Bari is alway Bari, my condolence to those families, stupid Jubaone i hatred your stupidity dog.i am now working in Warrap but i am from Torit and that is what it mean to be in a country.

            repondre message

          • 10 October 16:50, by jubaone

            Wani Khotoo,

            Well, I am happy that a jienge chooses a Bari name-Wani so he can claim to be also an Equatorian. Call yourself., lual, Mading, Yor or whatever jienge names. You can live for decades in Equatoria, but we will always know you as jienges. They say, however long a lizard lies in water, it will NOT be a crocodile. A jienge is and will remain a jienge PERIOD.

            repondre message

  • 10 October 00:49, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    Good luck folks. Come find us and be prepared to rot here in our land.

    When you people murdered civilians in Juba, Did any Dinka official apologies?

    We don’t want to negotiate with a Dinka government either and any Dinka who supports Kiir and Taban regime will not find peace in our land. Come with your RPGs and Machineguns to find us. I promise, you won’t go back alive.

    repondre message

    • 10 October 01:04, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Lokiden Tabudinho, don’t brag. We will find you. You don’t know we have drones. We will find you and you will be charged heavy crimes such as terrorists, bandits, crimes against citizens, and many other crimes we could find to charge you with. What kinds of men are you?

      repondre message

      • 10 October 01:45, by Equatoria1

        Wow, we are scared! The Anyoors have drones, tanks....!! And again they will charge us for terrorism, crime against humanity etc!! NOW WE ARE SCARED!! Is that what u want hear ya MTN-Defender-Food General??? Otherwise be informed that u are already being charged for genocide by killing innocent Nuer in Juba. Equatorains charged u for terrorism, rape, property destruction, land grab, killings...

        repondre message

        • 10 October 04:19, by Akeen Mangarthon

          Equatoria1,

          you are opportunists who enjoy freedoms that did not cost your lives since 21 yrs of liberation struggle. Do you want Dinka to response to your act? You better make research from Khartoum to define dinka braveness.

          repondre message

          • 10 October 09:07, by jubaone

            Akeen Mangarthon,

            Bla.. bla.. jienge bullshit. What jienge braveness when all ran to Kakuma as lost Boys or to Khartoum and worked as domestic slaves for the jellaba? Over 50% of jienges have jellaba blood or ancestry. Most jienges were shamasha selling cheap Turkish shoes along Sharah Jumhurya and claim to have fought. How old were you then , ya aryan jienge?

            repondre message

      • 10 October 06:48, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Dinka Defender,

        Equatoria is not your land full stop. Yei belongs to yei people. Whatever you say or whatever you do yei will always be ours. Occupation forces will not be entertained. Your tribal supremacy will not be accepted. Take care man.

        repondre message

        • 10 October 12:15, by Khent

          jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Akobo and Longechuk (belonging to the Anyuak and Burun) are both larger than Lebanon. These lands are not your lands. The Shilluk land of Nyijwad is also not your land. You now call Nyijwad ’new Fangak’- and you stole this land from the Shilluk after Othown Dak allowed you to take refuge in their land when floods ravaged old Fangak. Hypocrites!

          repondre message

        • 10 October 12:15, by Khent

          jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Akobo and Longechuk (belonging to the Anyuak and Burun) are both larger than Lebanon. These lands are not your lands. The Shilluk land of Nyijwad is also not your land. You now call Nyijwad ’new Fangak’- and you stole this land from the Shilluk after Othown Dak allowed you to take refuge in their land when floods ravaged old Fangak. Hypocrites!

          repondre message

  • 10 October 08:26, by hunter boy

    DINKA DEFENDER,
    i came to realise you and other dinkas are stupid. you are not the only people who fought khartoum, stop that dream. i can never call jienge peace lovers, every they go(MTN),they always cause problems. they should go back to their states, equatoria regions are peaceful but dikas disorganised them. one day miracles will happen and we ah guh mush up ah dinka dem.

    repondre message

  • 10 October 10:30, by Tilo

    The problem in South Sudan is that some people believe that they are the only people who liberate the country SOUTH SUDAN, while South Sudan was every bodies effort for the country to gain it’s independency
    If we still have the same mindset that am the one who liberate this country and I have every right, South Sudan will remain in the same shit for a long time

    repondre message

    • 10 October 23:09, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Tilo, do you know the words "self educated or self taught? I am proud self educated general. I educated myself after second grade. However, I took many leadership courses throughout the civil war. I knew from bottom of my heart that both education and freedom were important to me. Therefore, I don’t have to go to school to get an education.

      repondre message

  • 10 October 10:42, by Tilo

    Some of us are too contradicting,
    I joined the army (SPLA) when I was 10 yrs old,
    I fought Sudan civil war for 19 Year,
    and on the other hand I obtained my Degree when I was 30 Years old. The question is When did you fought and when did you go to school?
    You either fought the Sudan war and very good illiterate or your educated but never fought the war (you just can’t do both same time)

    repondre message

  • 10 October 13:38, by Dr. Rich

    The true is s.sudanese are all stupid, Dinkers and nuers are supporting kiir & riek. while majority of them are suffering instead of rejecting the 2 whom there families are all abroad i hear DINKER DEFENDER GENERAL, MIDIT, MALAKAL BOY and with some Equatorians if Kiir and Riek are not 4 peace we choose a new rebellion inorder to bring long lasting peace in the country while our economy will retriv

    repondre message

    • 10 October 20:22, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Point of correction, the guy called Lokiden is not an Equatorian he’s a Murle don’t ask where I gets it, we will gets their identies one by one.
      Don’t play with dignity of other tribes Yah Lokiden!

      repondre message

  • 11 October 06:03, by Whortti Bor Manza

    See how double standard the Dinkas are. How many Nuers, Balandas, Fertits, Pojulus and many other tribes have been killed by Dinkas without a single condemnation from the Dinkas themselves. I urge all non Dinka tribes in South Sudan to arm themselves and kill Dinkas where ever they are, then we shall see who will win at the end. Dinkas thought they the only killers. This is yet the beginning .

    repondre message

  • 11 October 11:53, by Truth Telllerr

    Readers Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies. They keep deleting my comments and banning my account which I am sure they will do shortly. Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????

    repondre message

  • 11 October 11:53, by Truth Telllerr

    Readers Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies. They keep deleting my comments and banning my account which I am sure they will do shortly. Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????

    repondre message

  • 11 October 11:53, by Truth Telllerr

    Readers Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies. They keep deleting my comments and banning my account which I am sure they will do shortly. Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????

    repondre message

