 
 
 
Monday 10 October 2016

U.S. military aid to South Sudan government criticized by opposition faction

October 9, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese SPLM-In Opposition has criticized the United States (U.S.) for renewing military support to the government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir, saying it was a “wrong decision” to support an army that allegedly “rapes, tortures and kills” civilians in the country.

JPEG - 22.3 kb
A U.S. Special Forces trainer supervises a military assault drill for a unit within the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) conducted in Nzara on the outskirts of Yambio November 29, 2013. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

The opposition group also said the support would help the government to afford the ongoing civil war and encourage it to continue with the military offensives against the opposition forces under the leadership of the ousted former First Vice President, Riek Machar.

On Friday, President Barack Obama issued a decision to continue U.S. military assistance to the troubled South Sudan despite the use of child soldiers in the troubled country and against the suggestion by the international community to impose arms embargo on the nation.

The waiver also circumvents the 2008 Child Soldiers Prevention Act, which is meant to block military assistance to countries recruiting children in their armies.

While the South Sudanese government has welcomed what it described as a positive policy shift by the U.S. and the “right thing to do,” the opposition faction l, said this showed how the outgoing U.S. administration had “confused” on how to approach the situation in South Sudan.

“This is a very unfortunate wrong decision to support the regime’s army which has committed documented civilian massacres, war crimes and crimes against humanity for the past three years,” said opposition leader’s spokesman, James Gatdet Dak, in reaction to the U.S. military assistance to Juba.

“The outgoing U.S. administration should not reward with military assistance an army known for killing and torturing ordinary citizens, and for raping women, including United States citizens, as recently occurred at Terrain Hotel in Juba. The United States should not reward the undisciplined army of the leadership whose soldiers shot at American diplomats within the vicinity of the Republican Palace in Juba. And why would the United States government support the factional army which has renewed the civil war in the country by violating the August 2015 peace agreement and has been on offensive against opposition forces in escalating the war,” Dak further inquired.

He suggested that the opposition faction would have expected the U.S. government to rather push for imposition of arms embargo on South Sudan’s government instead of supporting the government’s “war machinery” in the country.

Dak claimed that President Kiir’s government has not been directing the security sector budgets to security sector reforms but has been rather purchasing weapons to fight internal wars which he keeps on creating in order to maintain his dictatorial rule and give no chance for peace and democratic processes.

He challenged that supporting with military aid President Kiir’s army which is also commanded by some of the U.N. and U.S. sanctioned senior officers is a “great confusion” on the part of the “outgoing” U.S. administration on how to approach the situation in the country.

(ST)

  • 10 October 04:43, by Akeen Mangarthon

    Propaganda specialist James Gadet Dak,

    That is your wishful thinking against the government. You are clever to high yourself in Nairobi otherwise you would have not escape the July scene that your propaganda cause.

    repondre message

    • 10 October 06:20, by Redeemer

      Dak
      The vision of your man is exposed to the last limit, you are wasting your time. Try to think about your own U-turn, I am not encouraging you to join the corrupt government of Kiir but think on how you will convince the living SSudanese who are aware that the game btn Riek & Kiir is just power struggle and you are a briefcase holder not a master planner.( No permanent enemy or friend )

      repondre message

      • 10 October 06:37, by Redeemer

        Dak
        I know you have reached devil stage because all that makes you happy are the news of death and more suffering, when we attend the burials and funerals of the people you report with joy always I wonder why your forces leave those who deserve death but kill the innocent civilians who have never and who will never benefit from Kiir’s loot

        repondre message

        • 10 October 06:53, by Redeemer

          Dak
          To summarize, the time for Kiir & Riek has gone and our time is coming, our struggle for power will not be through threat of arms but will be on our pass and present events. May God have mercy on those who loot the country wealth and leave people to die of hunger and those who claim to have right of killing in the name of democracy

          repondre message

          • 10 October 07:15, by Redeemer

            Dak
            I don’t know how you and your master missed to learn that peaceful change is the best weapon to use in the modern error. With your retarded capacity you might be thinking that those who criticize Riek are for Kiir, but let me tell you the secrete. When the leader who is heading the change takes wrong direction, he becomes worst than the one wanted to be changed

            repondre message

            • 10 October 07:45, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

              Killings of MTN, in fact will cause a great disaster to Equatorians living in Equatoria region,tribes especially cattle keepers (Gelweng) will soon response and its going to be Kiir govt who is going to initiate peace talk btn MTN and so called arrow boys(io bandits) because your war is changing tribe not govt.

              repondre message

              • 10 October 15:26, by jubaone

                Aliap,

                Well, it is not the training or weapons, but determination and will. The MTNs in Equatoria are nothing but bandits, rapists and NOT a national army. They are cattle-rustlers and food-thieves and Equatorians must deal with them as thieves by applying sharíah law.

                Check <www.southsudanliberty.com>; for updates

                repondre message

  • 10 October 07:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    US GOVERNMENT, confine the really act of Riek Machar as a terrorist group.

    repondre message

    • 10 October 19:45, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,

      It is clear that some unkown gunmen mostly jienges went and killed innocent civilians and try to accuse Riak´s forces. How can a liberator again kill the people he wants to liberate from Kiir´s jienge tyranny? No please. This is just a foolish game. Riak is a very peaceful person, he came only with 2,000 soldiers and a few AK47s. Kiir has the guns to kill.

      repondre message

  • 10 October 08:07, by Augustino

    Dak US government is not wrong to decide support of SPLA at all, it has been welcomed by many people who love peace bse US Army present in South Sudan will help people reach peaceful living and train national army. You are bitter bar you believe in tribal army. Riek time has gone but you still keeping his briefcase. Please think for yourself now.

    repondre message

  • 10 October 08:53, by Joyuma John

    There are only forty days for any criminal to be caught, what is a happening to Riek is criminals is a warm up, but the really nsunami which must wash out the whole rebillion is coming trust me or not. Riek Machar days are numbered, look here they are accusing government of a pogrom,but judge the level of killing they did on Juba-Yei road on Dinka women and childeren. it is a humiliation.

    repondre message

    • 10 October 15:35, by jubaone

      Joyuma John,

      No force will deter the Equatorians from driving all MTN criminals, bandits/benydits/misfits from Equatoria. Once we clear them from Yei, Mundiri, Nimule, Pageri and all holy lands of Equatoria, then Juba will be last. Read nyamile.com and southsudanliberty.com and you know,Equatorians mean business it is not just like Kokora joke anymore

      repondre message

      • 11 October 05:57, by Redeemer

        Jubaone
        When you are starting the project, start with the strong group like targeting the MTN army strongholds in Equatoria and than sweep the weak ( civilians ) with ease. your project will have bad ending bro. let me assure you

        repondre message

        • 11 October 09:39, by Dijango

          what does terrorist mean?
          Logically, how are killers of children, women & an unarmed innocent civilians referred to be?
          Terrorists are not simple for they’re intelligent, but can bring their general identity being up unknowingly (meaningless killing Act).

          repondre message

  • 11 October 11:47, by Truth Telllerr

    Readers Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies. They keep deleting my comments and banning my account which I am sure they will do shortly. Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????

    repondre message

