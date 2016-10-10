 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 10 October 2016

South Sudan wants Machar-led rebels declared "terrorists"

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 9, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) issued a statement on Sunday, seeking regional support that could see its armed oppostion faction (SPLM-IO) led by the country’s former vice-president, Riek Machar designated as a "terrorist" group.

PNG - 199.9 kb
Rebel fighters aligned with former vice-president Riek Machar gather in a village in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 8 February 2014 (Photo: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

The army spokesman, Brig. Lul Ruai Koang told the state-owned SSBC that 21 people were confirmed dead after several commercial vehicles travelling along the Yei-Juba road were attacked at Ganji area Saturday morning.

“Yes, I would like to confirm that this unfortunate incident has occurred. It took place yesterday morning on Saturday when vehicles carrying citizens who were going to Juba came under attack. They were ambushed by the opposition at an area called Ganyi and they killed 21 people, and about 20 others were wounded," said Koang.

He further claimed a man, 15 children and five women lost their lives, while 20 others sustained injuries. The attackers, he added, also burnt a commercial vehicle.

“We are heading to the area to bury those people now," said the army spokesperson, who claimed a faction allied to Machar carried out Saturday’s attack.

“We always tell people that Riek Machar has no programs. He has no vision. We always tell this to the international community that there will not be peace because of Riek Machar. His interest is only to return to power at expense of the suffering of the people of South Sudan. He is a violent man. So we call upon IGAD,Troika, and friends of South Sudan to declare Riek Machar’s forces as terrorists," Koang, an ex-SPLM-IO stressed.

Survivors of the attack, family members and eyewitnesses said several passengers were killed after a vehicle travelling to Juba from Yei came under attack near Lainya.

The attackers, a survivor narrated, wore masks when they attacked the vehicle.

"Few people jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the bush when the lorry came to a halt. Afterwards the gunmen systematically started separating people on the basis of ethnicity from others by asking people whether there were members of ethnic Dinka, a tribe of president Salva Kiir or not," he told Sudan Tribune Sunday.

Those found to be ethnic Dinka, an eyewitness said, were executed, including women and children and then burnt the vehicle, claims Sudan Tribune could not easily substantiate.

*Among the dead were four children who were 13, 11, 8 and 7 years old. The bodies of the children were brought to Juba. Many of the bodies have not yet been recovered and the exact number of the people who died among the 200 passengers has not yet been ascertained," explained the eyewitness

The attack comess in the wake of another incident in which 14 members of ethnic Dinka were killed in a similar ambush a week ago just few kilometers outside Juba.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir is an ethnic Dinka and his performance is attributed to the role the Jieng Council of Eders (JCE) has been playing in managing the affairs of the young nation, resulting in alleged targeting of innocent civilians from other tribes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 October 22:02, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Don’t attack innocent people if you are men. You should attack Dinkas soldiers not innocent who don’t have guns. My message to all Dinkas people and other tribes who have been targeting in the attack. Start carrying guns from now on to protect yourself from thees criminals. I agree with Brig. lul Ruai Koang to declare Machar and his supporters as terrorist groups. This is a sad news for all of us.

    repondre message

    • 9 October 22:33, by Mr Point

      Innocent civilians of the Nuer tribe were murdered by terrorists in Juba in December 2013.

      Kiir made the fraudulent claim that a coup was attempted, the 7th such claim of a coup he made since 2004.

      Kiir r will claim more coups at the rate of one every two years.

      repondre message

      • 10 October 09:52, by Akuma

        Mr. Pointless

        every South Sudanese citizens know badness of Riek Machar even dead one knew him very well. He is a curse to South Sudan. If Nuer were targeted in 2013 of Riek fail coup, What about those living in UNMISS camps and do you think Juba populated by Nuer citizens alone.

        Please refrain from fall propaganda and preach peace

        repondre message

    • 10 October 07:25, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      You are late to denounce the terrorism of Riek Machar.
      He exercises since 1991 to present.

      repondre message

      • 10 October 15:20, by Junubi

        Ayuiu,
        I think you are just a Dinka who is depending Dinka government only and you have no heart of Southerners who can save the people of South Sudan. Time will come for Dinka Kingdom to end, because there is no government that can be drive by only one tribe out of 64 tribes are have right in the Country that is why Kiir Kuethpiny created 28 States that Dinka owned 14 States alone.

        repondre message

      • 10 October 15:26, by Junubi

        Ayuiu,
        I think you are the pure Dinka who grow up from Dinka Land that did not even learn how the Country is important? Do you think Dinka are the half of South Sudanese population? The times for JCE will end and the leader that will the people of South Sudanese together will come soon.

        repondre message

    • 10 October 08:28, by White Nation

      Lul Ruai Koang your words are always not satisfied the Public, because your are adopted the culture of lie in order Dinkia will rewards you. Please do not Jokes on (IO) with untrue statement, This war will finish very soon and your fathers in JCE will end up and you will remain Nuer. what I know in SS is Dinkia are they one who are doing activities of terrorist not (IO) eg Dinkia are kills innocen

      repondre message

    • 10 October 10:21, by Midit Mitot

      Nonsense, terrorist begin from your folks Gov,t, 2013 massacres, daily rapping, robberies, looting, killing by unknown gunmen every day, who will listen your fucken claims?

      repondre message

    • 10 October 20:26, by jubaone

      Jienge Defender General,

      I thought you might need this piece of information to just understand the extent of jienge malice and conspiracy. Enjoy reading it.

      link: www.radiotamazuj.com

      repondre message

  • 9 October 22:14, by marie

    The government of South Sudan should be the one to be declared as terrorist, because it started the killing of innocent civilian on Dec 13, 2013 in Juba. It started the killing of innocent civilians in Yei, Yambio, Wau, Maridi, Mundri, Bentiu, Malakal etc.Salva Kiir, Malong and Mathiang Anyoor thought they would have a free spree of killing, now they are reaping what they sow.

    repondre message

  • 9 October 22:18, by marie

    cont..the issued of armed cattle herders destroying people’s farm, land grabbing, naming calling was raised by the communities but the government turned deaf ears to the suffering of the people. Equatoria should have its own chain of command just like Agwelek but have the same purpose of toppling the government. We do not want what happened in 1992 to repeat itself to us.

    repondre message

  • 9 October 22:20, by Mr Point

    What can stop the terrorists in Juba who fake coups and steal from the country?

    This UN report shows that Kiir’s government planned the July 2016 combat.

    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60180

    This African Union report shows that Kiir planned the 2013 massacre of civilians in Juba

    https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/au-juba-mass-killings-were-state-policy-coordinated

    repondre message

    • 10 October 03:44, by Akeen Mangarthon

      Point,

      I saw you attaching the links of fake reports every time. That is wasting of your time.The bias reports were long time ignored internationally and locally. The man you talk about him liberated you from Arabs and it is your oversight to under estimate his good work.

      repondre message

  • 9 October 22:25, by Mr Point

    George Clooney’s Project Sentry report shows the millionaire, Salva Kiir trained the Mathiang Anyoor militia on his Luri estate.

    https://thesentry.org/reports/warcrimesshouldntpay/

    repondre message

    • 9 October 23:29, by Edward Marshall

      The government of South Sudan should be ashamed to called the SPLA io as a terrorist.You the government and those groups of the JCE are the most dangerous terrorists organization in the south Sudan.In juba,wau and other part of South Sudan,people are living in the protection camps all because of your poor type of government this terrorising civilians,raping them and killing them.You have failed So

      repondre message

    • 9 October 23:41, by Malakal county Simon

      The regime under unwanted president Kiir is the one fitted to be call terrorist government.... Considering the current mistreatment, torturings, and terrorising ethic Nuer, chollo, fert, and other small tribes including unnecessary killings and illegal detentions of citizens in the country for the last three years.... The current government is overwhelming rejected, has failed and must go!!!!

      repondre message

      • 9 October 23:59, by Malakal county Simon

        Cont...

        Secondly, What type of vehicle that’s carrying 200 passengers in a country like South Sudan if I may ask stooge Lul Rui ??

        In relations to Dinkas civilians being kills by non Dinkas, they derseve it untill they denounce supporting unwanted Salva base on tribal line and realize that unwanted Salva is the president of South Sudan and not Dinka as tribe.. I,m sure the targeting may cease!!

        repondre message

      • 10 October 03:52, by Akeen Mangarthon

        Malakal,

        Do you want Dinkas to respond this act? Will you not be calling help from external? Note that Dinkas are capable to clean any tribes out in this country but they don’t want to do that since it is against God. Also they see other tribes in S.Sudan as the identity and outlook of their beautiful country

        repondre message

        • 10 October 05:03, by Malakal county Simon

          I,m not aware that’s Dinka tribe can take out any tribe in South Sudan when you fought with half-Nuer population while the other half on your side including well trained army of UPDF, jem, SPLM-N mercenaries and hundreds of thousands of dinkas militias and miserably failed to clean Nuer tribe out.... And here you’re issuing empty threats...... Good luck with that empty pride of yours...

          repondre message

        • 10 October 11:47, by hunter boy

          jienges can do anything.

          repondre message

  • 10 October 00:41, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    Good luck in your effort to declare us terrorist.

    When the Nuer and Equatorians civilians were murdered in Juba, no Dinka wants to admit it happened. Very recent, civilians were murdered in parts of Juba, Magwi County, Pageri County and Lanyi to mention few, the government said nothing.

    We, the people of Equatoria and other tribes are left with no choice, but to protect our civilian populations.

    repondre message

    • 10 October 04:00, by Akeen Mangarthon

      Marie,

      You guys are now trying to force Dinka to do ethnic cleansing by talking against them which they do not want for sure. You need to separate gov,t and Dinka as two different things.To attack Dinka mean planting the longest conflict in the country since you have no where to take them in their own country.

      repondre message

      • 10 October 06:22, by Dinka-Defender-General

        I agree with Akeen that you must separate the government from dinka. You guys don’t know. Dinkas are peace loving people until you keep pushing them and you will be crying for help. As we speak, thousands of Nuer people are living in Dinkas areas such as lake and Wau in peace. But no Dinkas living in Nuer areas except the soldiers.

        repondre message

      • 10 October 07:10, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Akeen,

        They should go back to where they came from. Hospitality accorded during the war against Jallaba expired with signing of CPA 2005. They should not terrorise the citizens of Equatoria. They should not lord over them as the consequence of that is clear.

        repondre message

      • 10 October 17:32, by jubaone

        Akeen,
        You jienges are fighting the Collo, the Fertit, the Murle, the Nuer, all other tribes in Greater Equatoria, Who do you think you are? The jienges are using state resources to kill others, now the other Junubin are hitting back hard. I swear, you will be hunted everywhere like bush rats until you go back to your luaks. Eye for eye, tooth for tooth. No mercy anymore.

        repondre message

      • 10 October 17:40, by jubaone

        Akeen,

        These are just empty jienge threats. Equatorians did not go to jienge areas, you came here. So we must cleanse our holy lands from infidels and tailless monkeys who are eating our crops day and night. if you have three testicles, then you are unique, but if you have two like us, who is a jienge afterall? One thing! you will NOT move freely anymore in Equatoria. You have started real WAR no

        repondre message

        • 10 October 20:24, by Wani khooto

          Jubaone,
          you are idiot and that why i never agree with your useless ideas from your empty brain.South Sudan is for all and any citizen have Right to live and do business any where in the country.do you know all the oil we depend on came from Dinka and Nuer land.you make me a shame to see your contribution on social media. stop using Equatoria as mean of killing innocent we are region not tribe.

          repondre message

          • 10 October 22:16, by jubaone

            Wani Khooto,
            You can drink, wash youself or swim in your oil who cares. After all it has only benefited jienges who have bought houses, sent their kids to India, China and Malaysia with the oil while the rest didn’t get anything. We are better off without your oil but we know how to control you. Just get out of Equatoria. Period

            repondre message

  • 10 October 10:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    It is both surprising and shocking to say the least that murderers, rapists and thieves who have terrorised the innocent, poor people of South Sudan to make that call. A terrorist calling victims likewise. In fact J1 establishment deserves to be socially, politically and diplomatically ostracized by world community for what they have done and continue to do the people of South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 10 October 20:32, by Wani khooto

    to all,
    i wonder,some guys just celebrate the death of kids and women, i was at the site yesterday and those who were kill where kids and women. i am not a Dinka but i didn’t like what i saw but some call it a war on Dinka and the feel happy about it yet the can not even attack Dinka cattle keeper who are around the area yet you preach war, those guys like JUBAONE, MIDIIT, MARIE shame on you fools

    repondre message

  • 11 October 05:30, by southsudan

    Mr. Dinka-Defender-General:
    Bring it on. We are not scared of the guns. We are peace loving people but because the Dinka community think they can do what ever they want to other tribes. It is wrong to kill the innocent but time has come for us to defend out self. This time there is no difference between Army and civilians. You are all the same. So please don’t cry.. You have seen nothing yet.

    repondre message

  • 11 October 11:49, by Truth Telllerr

    Readers Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies. They keep deleting my comments and banning my account which I am sure they will do shortly. Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????

    repondre message

  • 11 October 11:49, by Truth Telllerr

    Readers Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies. They keep deleting my comments and banning my account which I am sure they will do shortly. Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????

    repondre message

  • 11 October 11:49, by Truth Telllerr

    Readers Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies. They keep deleting my comments and banning my account which I am sure they will do shortly. Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????

    repondre message

  • 11 October 11:50, by Truth Telllerr

    Readers Please don’t believe RiakTribune pretense reporting! Sudan Tribune is the undercover official Riak propaganda channel that is simply continuing its proRiak lies. They keep deleting my comments and banning my account which I am sure they will do shortly. Where is the freedom of speech that you purport to be fighting for?????

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.