 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 9 October 2016

Japan’s defence minister visits S. Sudan over peacekeepers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UN peacekeepers in South Sudan with one of their helicopters (UNMISS)

October 8, 2016 (JUBA) -Japan’s Defence Minister, Tomomi Inada has visited South Sudan as the war-hit nation prepares to receive up to 4,000 United Nation-mandated regional protection forces.

The forces, to be stationed in the capital, Juba and it’s outskirts, were approved by the African Union members states at a summit held in Rwanda in July.

About 350 peacekeepers from the Asian country reportedly form part in the U.N. mission in the world’s youngest nation.

The Japanese defence ministry, media report say, is considering sending peacekeepers expected to engage in risky rescue missions in war-torn South Sudan.

The UN mission in South Sudan, which comprises of a 12,000-strong force, has repeatedly accused South Sudanese authorities of obstructing its movement in contravention of the status of forces agreement it signed with the young nation.

Some UN peacekeepers were also killed when fighting erupted in the capital in July between South Sudan’s two rival factions.

Tens of thousands have died and hundreds displaced since civil war began in December 2013, and has continued despite a peace deal reached last year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.