Fangak state governor accused of intimidating officials

James Ruea Kok (ST)
James Ruea Kok (ST)

October 8, 2016 (FANGAK) - Speaker of Fangak state legislative assembly, one of the controversial 28 states created by President Salva Kiir on 2 October, 2015, has accused the appointed Governor, James Kok Ruea, of using authoritarian approach and intimidation against state officials.

Nelson Kuony Thoat, the speaker, said Governor Ruea has violated the supplementary budget for assembly, according to the article (66) (1) in the transitional constitution of the state that allowed Assembly Conduct of Business Regulation, 148 (a,b) which gives post holders a right to pass the budget seating.

“As the members of Fangak State Legislative Assembly, we decided to approach H.E the president because our Governor James Kok Ruea used intimidating words against whoever approached him to discuss any matter whether political, administrative and finance issues,” the statement extended to Sudan Tribune reads in part.

The speaker explained that on 19 August, the governor forced out deputy speaker during the meeting through the use of violence and on the 2 September, governor Ruea banged on the table and said: “I have the powers to remove whoever threatens my government, and appointed whoever I see does not impose threat to my leadership.”

In the letter, which Sudan Tribune obtained, the group has warned of the major political crisis within Fangak state after Governor Ruea failed to lend ears to the state officials and acted on his own behalf without consultation with the members of parliament and council of ministers.

Thoat also said there is more confusion over repeated statement by governor Ruea on the fate of the newly appointed members of parliament by president Salva Kiir.

“The governor in many occasions said that he is only considering six members who came from the former Jonglei State Assembly and that the other fifteen (15) members who were appointed by H.E the president of the republic of South Sudan have no budget,” he added.

He criticized the action by the governor, which he claimed, is without collaboration with the members of the state government, saying this indicated abuse of the executive power by the appointed governor.

“The governor in any meeting used an intimidating language repeatedly by boasting that he as the governor and the chairperson of the SPLM, he can remove and can appoint members as he wishes according to the powers bestowed upon him by the president,” the speaker lamented.

The state legislators have urged president Kiir for a quick intervention before things could get out of control in the new state.

(ST)

  • 9 October 07:48, by Morthon Akol

    South Sudanese something wrong with them. they don let the leader to do his work. so its the governor is the one appointed you at first flace

    repondre message

    • 9 October 12:48, by Redeemer

      Nelson
      There are two ways of Administering
      1 Self-imposed authority, which comes from your own intelligence and analysis
      2 Authority by power, which comes as a result of the position.So don’t rush to use threats of war, he will not deny you from getting your benefits, I know you are among the recent appointed MPs. Let him serve his time and compare his administration with another governor later

      repondre message

      • 9 October 12:54, by Redeemer

        Nelson
        Comparing the administration of two or more is the best way of challenging the leaders, advise him yes but your statement for a Nuer man means war nothing else

        repondre message

  • 10 October 20:44, by Wani khooto

    look at Nuer even in their own state and their own son the just think of creating war and fight,what you are facing now is what others states are facing, money is now a big issue to all in south Sudan, but Nuer war will bring money? you Kiir to invented in your own affairs of just managing state yet you have a lot of MPs thinking negatively and planning to be warlord and Commanders. Nuer, Nuer

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

