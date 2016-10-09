 
 
 
Sunday 9 October 2016

South Sudan welcomes U.S. extension of military aid

A U.S. Special Forces trainer conducts a military assault drill for a unit within the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) during an exercise in Nzara on the outskirts of Yambio November 29, 2013. (Reuters/Andreea Campeanu Photo)

October 8, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan government has welcomed the United State’s decision to extend its military aids, saying it would help in consolidating “stability" in the country and strengthening relations.

On Friday, President Barack Obama issued a decision to continue U.S. military assistance to the troubled South Sudan despite the use of child soldiers in the troubled country.

The waiver circumvents the 2008 Child Soldiers Prevention Act, which is meant to block some military assistance to countries recruiting Childs in their armies.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Saturday, Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro described the policy shift as "the right thing to do", adding that imposing arms embargo would have increased hostilities and limiting military capabilities to strengthening combat operations.

Minister Lomuro, an ally of President Salva Kiir, said the move showed the "renewal of the partnership" between the two countries, and vowed to step up efforts to implement the peace agreement to restore stability.

Obama also granted waivers to six other countries : Somalia, Congo, Nigeria, Rwanda, Iraq and Myanmar.

Gordon Buay, a senior diplomat at South Sudan embassy in the United States, also commended inclusion of South Sudan in the list of countries which would benefit from military assistances from United States.

The diplomat added that his government under President Salva Kiir remains committed to full implementation of the peace agreement reached with armed and political opposition to end the nearly three-year conflict in the country.

The inclusion of South Sudan in the renewal sparked mixed reactions from among South Sudanese, with some questioning the basis for inclusion of the country after the government has been accused of buying weapons to use against dissent groups without distinguishing civilian areas.

The move also is seen as a sudden major shift from earlier plans advocated and supported by senior officials in the United States administration to impose arms embargoes and individual sanctions.

(ST)

  • 9 October 03:44, by Augustino

    Good move for USA peace and stability in South Sudan is certainly

    repondre message

    • 9 October 04:36, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      Yes! Bravo US gov’t! Supporting peace means supporting dev’t. We can make changes of wrong elements by votes, rules & laws but war just prolongs their stay in power while poor ones become poorer & the rich become richer creating a very wide gap btn the two for peace & dev’t to fall into.

      repondre message

  • 9 October 05:11, by Akeen Mangarthon

    Indeed the stability of S.Sudan will soon be attained as US resumed its initial support to S.Sudan govt leaving unpopular and tribal rebellions led by power greedy leaders isolated. Though the historical relations was just intercepted by rebels making us lost thousand of people and properties, it is still not too late and we have welcome the decision.

    repondre message

  • 9 October 05:59, by Eastern

    Carrot and stick at play........Watch out!

    repondre message

  • 9 October 07:25, by Mayen Chol Madut

    It is great move but I want to tell my fellow citizens and government official to care of that, maybe that move of military training is a plan B.

    repondre message

    • 9 October 08:01, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      I don’t think that’s strategic, its a ploy to further blindfold the regime who had made a grave mistakes by accepting deployment of so called RPF, US military aids has never succeeded anywhere e.g Vietnam, Egypt, Iraq etc.because its military aids and economic relations are always attached with conditions which indeed make them ineffective.
      Our govt must be very careful,US is a double devils.

      repondre message

      • 9 October 10:37, by jubaone

        Aliap Chawul,
        First, the US military aid is tied to Kiir acceptance of the 4000 UN forces to be deployed. Kiir will have no choice but accept that. Once there, Riak will get back to Juba as FVP and will have the UN protection. Gradually Kiir and the JCE will be cornered and justice will take it’s course. Simple.

        repondre message

        • 9 October 11:25, by Redeemer

          Jubaone
          We need Dr. Riek back to Juba as the VP whose office, home and his remaining soldiers should be in POC and Hon. Gen. Taban plays his usual roll as a bridge untill we kick them out of SSudan politics and Hon. Gen TDG takes over through our collective votes than we go on to kick white army, Nyornyor and arrow-boys at the ass, and recruit discipline army for the coutry

          repondre message

        • 9 October 17:34, by Akeen Mangarthon

          Jubaone,

          That is your wishful thinking and will remain a false dream.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



