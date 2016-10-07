 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 8 October 2016

SPLM-IO admits losing U.S. chapter head to government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-IO dispatched team to the United States led by Ambassador Stephen Par Kuol (blue shirt). Others include Henry Odwar (middle), Goi Joyool (R) and Reath Muoch (L), Washington DC, October 5, 2016 (Courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)
October 7, 2016 (JUBA) – The armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) has admitted to have lost one of their chapters’ heads in the United States to the government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir.

In a joint statement signed by 14 heads of the SPLM-IO chapters in their 15 offices established in the states across the U.S. which have huge populations of South Sudanese, the states’ representatives have however downplayed the significance of losing their colleague, Ahchor Dhel, who was the SPLM-IO’s head of the chapter for South Dakota state.

The statement said Dhel is the only head of a state chapter who has switched side to President Salva Kiir and his deputy, Taban Deng, adding that the rest of the leadership and membership of the SPLM-IO chapter in South Dakota remains in full support of the former First Vice President, Riek Machar, and that an acting head has taken control of the situation in that particular state office.

“We the SPLM-IO chapters in the United States of America unanimously continue our support to SPLM/A IO under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar Teny, the Chairman and C-in-C. We the fifteen Chapters also regret losing an individual from the Chapter of South Dakota. Ahchor Dhel ran the Chapter in South Dakota and has officially deserted his position. His official release is yet to be approved by the Mission Office of the office of Representative of the SPLM/A IO in USA, and he will be notified of his official release through a letter accordingly,” partly reads the statement.

“The Chapter Office of South Dakota is yet to identify a chapter leader. The Coordination Office shall monitor the process,” further reads the joint statement extended to Sudan Tribune and signed by 14 out of the 15 SPLM-IO heads of chapters in the United States.

They said all the SPLM-IO chapters in the U.S. continue to support Machar and condemned the new First Vice President, Deng, for allegedly having struck a secret deal with President Kiir to destroy the peace agreement and ensure that no various sectors reforms will be implemented so that they allegedly continue to loot the country’s resources and intimidate, torture and kill daring citizens using their security organs.

The statement, which was officially released to the public by the SPLM-IO’s national coordinator in the U.S., Sabata Ramba, called on all South Sudanese in the country and in the diaspora to mobilize their support behind Machar for better change in the country.

The statement bears the names of the opposition’s heads of chapters for the states of Texas, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota, Maine, Alaska, California, Colorado and acting head of South Dakota.

This comes following the visit to the U.S. of government’s delegation led by the First Vice President, Taban Deng, who is reportedly returning to South Sudan over the weekend.

Officials of the SPLM-IO said they boycotted Deng and his delegation from visiting the chapters in the states and have instead invited a team sent by Machar to visit all the 15 highly populated states and brief the South Sudanese communities about the situation in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 October 02:13, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    I believe he has no objective as to why he is the movement. He appears to be a position seeker and an opportunist. He can go but millions of downtrodden people will still struggle for fairness, justice, freedom and independence. Tribal supremacy must be brought to its knees and not supported by likes of Dhel.

    repondre message

    • 8 October 08:07, by Midit Mitot

      This is clean pig back to muddy pool.

      repondre message

      • 8 October 08:24, by Redeemer

        With no doubt I now believe that media is playing a great role in continuation of war in SSudan. Look in Arizona we all went to meet VP Taban accept majority of Nuer did not show up but we met our colleagues coming from the mentioned states in the report. The issue of Nuer not coming in large numbers is know. ( Con.....next slide

        repondre message

        • 8 October 08:40, by Redeemer

          It has been a practice among the Nuer that any member who attends government supported meeting is isolated and always targeted, so make your report clear that, Nuer did not attend Taban’s meeting. I want to let our people back home know this both in Europe, Australia, North and South America IO meetings are not attended by government supporters and government meetings are not attended by IO

          repondre message

          • 8 October 08:54, by Redeemer

            So, don’t listen to the IO reports, Taban’s meeting was to the brim. What I want you to know is that, war is only bad to those who are dying and loosing properties but there are people who are benefiting from your suffering and death, they will continue eyeing at the negative part or create any negative impression.

            repondre message

            • 8 October 09:11, by Redeemer

              You might be wondering why AU+ is not agreeing with Riek call that Adis. peace is dead and why Riek is getting rejected on weekly basis if not daily by his long supporters like Ethiopia etc. The details of Riek’s plans for July the 8th are being presented with live examples and records, a leader is he who cares for his people like Taban

              repondre message

              • 8 October 11:16, by Junubi

                Dear Redeemer,
                I think you don’t know the meaning of redeemer that is why you always talk nonsense, The July fighting was not started by Dr Riek Machar, it was a plan from JCE and Malong to kill Dr Machar, but because Machar mean peace to South Sudan that is why he went to Juba with only 1300 Soldiers with light weapons that known by every body that is why the rapist, rubbers forces try to kill hi

                repondre message

  • 8 October 09:01, by hunter boy

    redeemer you know nothing about reporting and media,
    media is not a computer alone, there are people who are doing that job, reporters writes something that is witnessed and interviewed. whatever yo kiir and other thieves are doing is reported that’s why ya talk so.in 2013 during the conflict philip aguer was hiding some of the thing happening but the media pulled it out.You are not areal S.S man

    repondre message

    • 8 October 11:14, by Dijango

      IO=Nuerists of "Jieng mejiek elong" guiding principle.
      Equatorianists= infinity reactions (inestimable).

      Dinka named MTN or chickens, looters, rapists, corrupts and vice versa= unwanted or uselessness!!

      Oh my God! i wish i could have myself pasted into your holy books for concealment just because it hurts a lot to read, see and hear beneficiaries of your gift (RSS) with their faces harden up.

      repondre message

  • 8 October 12:38, by Uncle J

    Redeemer,
    The IOs are full of shits please leave them alone to lie to the media as they normally do, lying is not helping them but it make them feel comfortable. All those 15 chapters in US are all useless they will not change the fact Taban is the FVP and Dr. Machar is the former.

    repondre message

    • 8 October 13:56, by Redeemer

      Junubi
      It has been a common practice for Riek to sell off the country, Kiir will suffer and struggle as usual to bring it back to its feet, even when we fought for our freedom we did not kill Jalaba (Arabs) on their sickbeds and that was why Dr. Garang handed a handful POW into the hands of their parents, we need Democracy not Riekcracy.

      repondre message

  • 8 October 19:38, by Akeen Mangarthon

    The real diplomats from rebels have abandoned Riak Machar and joined the government. Check the below data

    1. SPLM-IO chief negotiator joined the government
    2. Deputy SPLM-IO chairman joined the government
    3.SG of SPLM-IO joined the government
    4.Unaccountable chapters head joined the govt
    What are you waiting? Game is over.

    repondre message

    • 9 October 08:14, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Redeemer!
      Go on bro, you have said it all,this people (Nuer rebels and the American media) think that we’re fool to differentiate truth and a fabricated one.its not new to have these people opposing because the never for for this country, instead were with enemy fighting us and Equatorians were in exile in refugees campers or few were govt militias. Don’t let us cheat ourselves.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.