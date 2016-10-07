 
 
 
Homes to South Sudanese dissidents raided in Juba

South Sudanese policemen and soldiers are seen along a street following renewed fighting in South Sudan's capital Juba, July 10, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

October 7, 2016 (JUBA) - Four homes for South Sudanese former ministers and senior ex-intelligence officials who turned critics of President Salva Kiir have been raided and locked in the national capital, Juba, sources have said.

Targeted are homes to Mac Paul Kuol, former SPLA Military Intelligence (MI) director, Majak Agoot, former deputy minister of Defense and head of National Security Services (NSS) before South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011, Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, widow to late John Garang, founder of the ruling party, SPLM, and Oyay Deng Ajak, former minister for National Security, who was also chief of general staff for the South Sudanese army (SPLA).

The raid which occurred on Thursday was allegedly carried out by the National Security Services (NSS), a government unit that searches, confiscates or detains people without court warrants.

Majak, who has been criticising rival leaders in South Sudan and advocates for temporary administration without President Salva Kiir and opposition leader, Riek Machar, confirmed the raid on his Juba house in a social media post on Thursday.

He accused President Kiir’s government of allegedly copying from the neighbouring Sudanese government such actions which terrorize people.

“Copycatting Khartoum - the NSS has broken into my Juba family home; terrorizing the occupants; confiscating documents, and locking it up," he wrote on Twitter, attracting critical comments from his followers.

By "copycatting Khartoum" the former spy chief, who was deputy to security chief in Khartoum, was referring to notorious Sudanese NSS that targeted assets and families of dissident politicians.

Sources told Sudan Tribune that some family members have been arrested, others beaten up and ordered to leave the compounds of the former SPLM senior officials.

Majak and Oyai were arrested at the onset of the conflict in December 2013 but Nyandeng, who is also critical of President Kiir’s administration, joined the former detainees as nonviolent group during the two years of war between president Kiir’s soldiers and those loyal to his former deputy, Machar.

Ex-military intelligence chief, Mac Paul, was dismissed in May 2014, a month after dismissing as false, government’s account of an alleged coup plot by Machar and others which was made the cause that triggered the violence on 15 December 2013.

Majak said in his Twitter message that Mac’s home, who like Majak, is from Dinka Bor or Twic county, home county of the former leader, John Garang, was also raided.

“Gen. Mac Paul’s home has also been vandalized - a rogue measure of bad taste which is beneath the esteem & standards of the rule of law," former deputy minister of defense wrote.

Government officials contacted by Sudan Tribune for comment declined, treating the issue as "sensitive."

But critics of the government described the move as "deposition" and desperate attempt to intimidate opponents of the government. Government supporters, however, praised the move as necessary to punish "traitors."

(ST)

  • 8 October 05:06, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Message to President Kiir, please don’t mess around with heroes. You will lose every things you have including cows and houses you bought with public money. Remember, if we go against you, you will not survive as a president. Therefore, leave they heroes alone.

    • 8 October 05:59, by lino

      General, it seems Gen.Kiir has lost the control of leading this nation brother. It is your turn ro put this together. Those who are creating these actions are secret cells within the government. They want to burn down the country and then disapear!!!!

      • 8 October 06:25, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        There’s nothing wrong with search,it normal in certain circumstances and however,Majak is no longer entitled to be accorded that respect of being a hero,Majak,Nyandeng,Deng,pagan,luk,Ezekiel and manibe were one who created this political situations, not Riak but Riak was just too fool to be uses as a tool of enforcing coup de tat.
        Majak is known for not respecting someone above him since.

        • 8 October 07:23, by Mun Loal

          Oh Lord, when will Kiir’ private militia leave this barbaric acts of looting country’s top officials’ properties I pray that, Lord take this president away from the young nation so citizens will enjoy rights of properties, rights of expression, rights freedom and rights of justice. The nation’s cries has not been answer by you, but we are finishing from the hand of bandits,take them way Lord amen

          • 8 October 07:29, by Mun Loal

            If citizen are suffering in their own land, what do you think the citizens can do? Each and every body might carry a gun and turn to his neighborhood. Dinka took the advantage to loot every one’s house to gain materials support in the absence of other tribes in the capital.

            • 9 October 05:32, by Akeen Mangarthon

              Poor Mun,

              read the article and understand the victims before your mouth reaching the whole Dinka. Those leaders are Dinka and govt has treated them not because of tribes identity but because of their bad attitudes threatening country stability. President Kiir amnesty period are over and it is a time for you to back voluntarily.

        • 8 October 08:42, by Mr Point

          No warrant is necessary, no constitutional laws can protect those who are against the perfection achieved by the millionaire Salva Kiir and his family who have their own profitable businesses, even the children. The MPS and opposition parties should be silent so as not to disturb the harmony of the one party state and the president for life. The situation in Juba is good. Life can’t get better.

        • 9 October 06:45, by siddaw

          GO BACK TO SCHOOL MUONY ALIAB TO LEARN THE BASIC DEFINITION TO "HERO"

          It’s utterly odious to see some people awfully wasting their precious time on learning when they only ended up like the above Chuwal of Aliab; who can’t defines the simple word of "hero’. what traits can someone possess inorder to be a hero?

    • 8 October 08:16, by Midit Mitot

      Yes, this is wonderful thing that you have never done in your corrupted Gov,t. I,am completely agreed to this decision of freezing their thing in or looted. Those were the ones messing-up this country for their own interest.

  • 8 October 07:51, by hunter boy

    ALIAP,
    why do you support that kind of action?
    whatever you dinkas and the chief of general thieves kiir is doing is not good by-the-way. to end this bad jienges habits in south sudan, WE need build up castration center.All dinka youth and the young generation MUST be castrated to avoid productions of urgly,thieves and ignorence people in south sudan.

  • 8 October 08:11, by hunter boy

    DINKA ALIAP,

    the only normal activities in dinka community is killing and cattle raiding,why do they want to start this kind of nonsence here in town. dinkas are always strubon even if he/she is in the mother’s womb.

  • 8 October 08:21, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This is a clear indication of failure to run the country. No ideas as such they start to torment the very subjects that they have lorded over for decades. Soon injustices will be replaced with justice and tribal supremacy destroyed and then the true nation of multi ethnic nation of South Sudan can be reconstituted on foundation of Justice, freedom and independence.

    • 8 October 09:30, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      You guys i’d realized longtime ago that u are school dropout criminals who rely on propaganda from St and social media abroad,no one amongst u is in S.Sudan but let me clarify it here,there are no so called iOS in greater Equatoria, we have bandits those that can’t afford to feed themselves which RIAK who got no footsoldiers here claim, arrow boys and some tribally oriented criminal in Pocs juba

      • 8 October 15:32, by White Nation

        Dinka Aliap Chawul you did not understand the Article or comments of the guys, I think you did not read the comments of those guys may you take few minutes reads the comments and write again. So cannot correct you just only to reads. I appreciate Salva Kiir and JCE for doing a good campaigns in order everybody will take arms again him. Thank you Mr. Unqualified President.

        • 8 October 21:55, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

          I like the way u present it,u have become a born again, its not a comments I always expected here,now I can say with determination that St is one trying to radicalize good guys like white nation to behave differently.
          My dear though u just added another vary opinion in the bottom, I can tells am totally fedup of tribalism here.This people wants destroy our country,Riak & Kiir will go but SS’ll sta

      • 8 October 15:38, by White Nation

        Let those Generals and Nyadeng enjoy their silence for not announce resistant war again Kiir.

