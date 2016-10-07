Sudan Call, FFC agree to join efforts to achieve national consensus

October 7, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The internal groups of the opposition umbrella Sudan Call and the Future Forces of Change (FFC) alliance on Thursday have agreed to join efforts in order to build a national political project that could bring all Sudanese together.

Leaders of the opposition "Sudan Call" sign an agreement on the alliance’s structures in Paris on 22 April 2016 (ST Photo)

In a joint press statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday, the two sides said they discussed the ongoing developments of the national dialogue, stressing the need for joint work to unify political efforts to build a national project.

The statement added “to achieve that end, the two sides called on the government to adhere to the basic dialogue agreements and to create conducive climate”, saying the two sides are keen to engage in joint work and coordinate with all political forces.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed to continue to meet, consult and coordinate in order to fulfill that objective.

The Sudan Call, which was established in Addis Ababa on 3 December 2014, includes the National Umma Party (NUP) and rebel umbrella of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), and the Civil Society Initiative (CSI).

Sudan Call internal groups include the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), Sudanese Baath Party (SBP), Center Alliance Party (CAP), Sudanese National Party (SNP) and Sudanese National Alliance (SNA).

FFC, which was launched last February, is actually formed of three existing coalitions that for different reasons failed to join the opposition alliance of the National Consensus Forces (NCF), or the Sudan Call.

The FFC groups are National Forces Alliance (NFA), National Forces of Change (NFC) and National Unity Parties (NUPs). Some members of these groups, like RNM and Just Peace Forum (JPF), were part of the national dialogue process.

Both Sudan Call and FFC are not part of the government-led national dialogue conference which will begin its meeting on Monday.

Monday’s conference which will take place with the participation of regional leaders will not include the opposition armed and political groups.

The government slammed the holdout opposition groups saying they are not serious about peace and dialogue and stressed they would go ahead with the outcome of the conference without waiting the opposition Sudan Call forces.

