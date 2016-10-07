 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 8 October 2016

Khartoum, Washington discuss efforts to combat illegal migration and terrorism

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 7, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Finance Minister Badr el-Din Mahmoud has discussed with the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Africa and the Middle East, Eric Meyer, efforts to combat illegal migration and terrorism besides the impact of sanctions on the Sudanese economy.

PNG - 160.6 kb
Sudanese finance minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud

The official news agency (SUNA) said the two officials met on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington.

According to SUNA, the Sudanese minister briefed the U.S. official on the challenges facing Sudan including the large flow of refugees from neighboring countries besides combating illegal migration and terrorism, saying the international community didn’t provide any financial support for his country in this regard.

Mahmoud added that Sudan achieved positive economic growth rates despite the challenges it faces.

The official news agency pointed the meeting also discussed the recent political developments in Sudan including the national dialogue besides relations between Washington and Khartoum.

It added that Meyer mentioned the Sudan’s unwavering efforts to combat illegal migration and terrorism, acknowledging the negative impact of the U.S. sanctions on the Sudanese economy.

He called on the Sudanese government engage in contacts with the U.S. States Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to reach understandings on the financial transfers particularly the lists of exemptions.

Sudan has been under U.S. trade and economic sanction since 1997, so financial institutions and banks are very careful when it comes to transaction and business in connection with this country.

After a severe punishment of $9 billion on the BNP Paribas in May 2015, many institutions stopped banking transfers and transactions fearing sanctions.

Late last month, U.S. officials said that U.S. sanctions on Sudan do not include private and remittance humanitarian aid to the eastern African country and encouraged transactions with Khartoum within the framework of many authorizations and licenses.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.