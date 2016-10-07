Khartoum, Washington discuss efforts to combat illegal migration and terrorism

October 7, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Finance Minister Badr el-Din Mahmoud has discussed with the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Africa and the Middle East, Eric Meyer, efforts to combat illegal migration and terrorism besides the impact of sanctions on the Sudanese economy.

Sudanese finance minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud

The official news agency (SUNA) said the two officials met on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington.

According to SUNA, the Sudanese minister briefed the U.S. official on the challenges facing Sudan including the large flow of refugees from neighboring countries besides combating illegal migration and terrorism, saying the international community didn’t provide any financial support for his country in this regard.

Mahmoud added that Sudan achieved positive economic growth rates despite the challenges it faces.

The official news agency pointed the meeting also discussed the recent political developments in Sudan including the national dialogue besides relations between Washington and Khartoum.

It added that Meyer mentioned the Sudan’s unwavering efforts to combat illegal migration and terrorism, acknowledging the negative impact of the U.S. sanctions on the Sudanese economy.

He called on the Sudanese government engage in contacts with the U.S. States Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to reach understandings on the financial transfers particularly the lists of exemptions.

Sudan has been under U.S. trade and economic sanction since 1997, so financial institutions and banks are very careful when it comes to transaction and business in connection with this country.

After a severe punishment of $9 billion on the BNP Paribas in May 2015, many institutions stopped banking transfers and transactions fearing sanctions.

Late last month, U.S. officials said that U.S. sanctions on Sudan do not include private and remittance humanitarian aid to the eastern African country and encouraged transactions with Khartoum within the framework of many authorizations and licenses.