 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 8 October 2016

Sudan, South Sudan agree to extend agreement on debt apportionment

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 7, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Khartoum and Juba on Thursday have agreed to extend the deadline of the “zero option” agreement on the apportionment of debt between the two countries for the second time.

JPEG - 31.5 kb
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan’s White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Sudan inherited the entire external debt that existed prior to the secession of South Sudan in 2011. Both sides decided to reach out to creditors to obtain debt relief and if that fails will sit down to see how it can be divided using the "zero option".

In September 2012, Sudan and South Sudan signed the “zero option” agreement under which Sudan would retain all the external liabilities after the secession of South Sudan, provided that the international community gave firm commitments to the delivery of debt relief to Sudan within two years. Absent such a commitment, Sudan’s external debt would be apportioned based on a formula to be determined.

In 2014, Juba and Khartoum agreed to extend the “zero option” deadline for another 2 years till October 2016 in order to avoid immediate apportionment of debt between the two countries.

Sudan’s Finance Minister Badr al-Dain Mahmoud met with his South Sudanese counterpart Stephen Dhieu Dau on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington on Thursday.

According to the official news agency (SUNA), the two ministers agreed to extend the “zero option” agreement and the work of the joint committees besides the banking correspondence to facilitate the flow of business operations between the two countries.

Sudan’s external debt is estimated to have grown by 27% since 2008 from $32.6 billion to $41.4 billion in 2011. The IMF said the debt amounted to about US$45 billion in 2014 (79 percent of GDP), of which about 85 percent was in arrears.

JOINT COMMITTEES MEETING

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said the joint committees between Juba and Khartoum would resume its meetings in December.

Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Kamal Ismail said the meetings would discuss the implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries, pointing the meeting would also determine a timetable for the meetings of the various committees according to the concerned technical bodies.

He told SUNA that the meetings of the joint committees shall not be affected by the ongoing war in South Sudan.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 October 07:58, by Midit Mitot

    Wululululu, I,am laughing at you zero option, Sudan is milking South Sudan seriously.

    repondre message

    • 8 October 09:50, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Iam in total agreement with u here,this agreement was total lunacy in part of CPA, how can u pays money that were used to fight you? Sudan has exploits our resources for long during war time and we gets no shares in term of money or development,this is illogical.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.