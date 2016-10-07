 
 
 
Campaign group demands immediate release of S. Sudan ex-governor

October 6, 2016 (JUBA) – The campaign group, Amnesty International has called on South Sudanese authorities to either immediately release former Wau state governor, Elias Waya Nyipuoch or charge him in court with a recognizable offense.

Governor Elias Waya addressing people in Wau upon his arrival on January 12, 2016 (ST)

Nyipuoch has been summoned to Juba by President Salva Kiir on 23 June and was relieved of his position as governor the following day.

Amnesty International said South Sudanese military police entered the former governor’s residence in the Rock City neighbourhood of Juba on 26 June with a letter signed by army chief of general staff, Lt. General Paul Malong ordering his arrest.

He is reportedly being detained at Giyada military barracks in Juba, despite not having been informed about the reasons for his arrest.

Sudan Tribune, last month, reported that Nyipuoch was arrested by South Sudanese military Police on orders of the army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan, which Amnesty International has now confirmed.

“For more than three months, he [Nyipuoch] has remained in detention at the Giyada military y barracks in the capital Juba without charge or trial,” the group said, while urging authorities to ensure the former governor is allowed to access a lawyer.

It further called for end to arbitrary detention of Nyipuoch at the barracks.

  • 7 October 13:48, by White Nation

    Surely Dinkia is really misleading the Country, How come Chief of General Staff write letter for arrest of Governor without President approval and President of South Sudan and Legislative Assembly is keeping quite not to tell Malong you are wrong on the arrest of former Governor. This dirty Govrt need to be corrected by any means.

