 
 
 
Friday 7 October 2016

Machar forces claim Sudanese rebels backing gov’t forces

October 6, 2016 (BENTIU) - South Sudan’s armed opposition forces loyal to the country’s former vice president, Riek Machar have accused Sudanese rebel groups of allegedly fighting alongside forces loyal to President Salva Kiir in oil-rich Unity state.

JPEG - 22.7 kb
Rebel fighters from the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), active in Sudan’s western Darfur region (AFP)

The accusation comes in the wake of renewed clashes between South Sudan rival forces in Unity state capital, Bentiu and Rubkotna county in recent weeks.

Weirial Puok Baluang, the official spokesman for the rebel-appointed the governor of Unity State claimed both the Justice for Equality Movement (JEM) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North (SPLM-N), have allegedly joined South Sudanese government troops to fight rebels in Bentiu and Rubkotna county.

“We are informing the world about the second involvement of foreign mercenaries in south Sudan conflict. The combined JEM and SPLA-N have returned back this week to Unity state’s soil in response to an invitation by [President Salva] Kiir’s regime,” he said.

Baluang claimed the continued support allegedly being given to South Sudanese government indicate that the current militants were weak and would soon be defeat rebels forces in all Unity state fronts.

According to the armed opposition official, JEM fighters are currently located in Mayom, Tor and Abiemnhom areas, while the SPLA-N are stationed in Parieng, Unity state oilfields and Kilo-30 in Bentiu outskirts.

He said the rebels would defeat both the army and those backing them.

“The SPLA in opposition will fight to the last man against those mercenaries that help to maintain the toothless tribal JCE [Jieng Council of Elders] kingdom in power. SPLA-IO soldiers will die as heroes for a cause while the mercenaries will die in vain,” he said.

In 2014, a United Nations reports confirmed the presence of JEM fighters in Unity State, a claim which was later dismissed by both the Darfur-rebel group and South Sudanese government officials.

Machar recently warned that his armed opposition movement (SPLM-IO) would fight the Juba government, which he described as “dictatorial”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 October 02:53, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    Propaganda is a only soldiers io fights war now,its a only tool for getting ammunition from Sudan, its a only tool for the use for diplomacy that they’re force to be reckon with which is not the case.
    We are gona finish your rebellion this summer once and for all.

    • 7 October 07:05, by jubaone

      Jienge Aliap,

      Such bullshit was uttered by Bashir all the 21 years of struggle, what happened nothing. In the end Bashir accepted a peace deal. What is happening now, is that all MTNs are getting pressed down, war everywhere and they cant move. How then can you finish such a rebellion? Just relax in the diaspora, eat and dream.

      • 7 October 07:24, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        I had never went anywhere since 2012,iam in fact here with my colleagues doing national duty in the armed forces of S.Sudan,I was studying but when Khartoum started bombing innocent S.sudanese in Upper Nile including bombing which killed little boy in malakal in inhumane manner,I says my duty has been challenge and comeback to continue national duty.
        Its u who is in diaspora or POCs not me.

        • 7 October 14:05, by jubaone

          Aliap,

          First there is nothing like a national duty, unless that is only for jienges and that means joining the army. National duty can also be national services in hospitals, helping the elderly, youth service etc. If you were in the army, no wonder that we have an illiterate army, school dropouts who are foolish and can’t write English well like you.

          • 7 October 14:35, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

            What kind of qualification you’re talking about,do you thinks that iam a drop out student? I Think again my dear,grammatical I ponder you’re just an illiterate criminal who know nothing about formal education and I shall view u that way.
            Can you compared yourself to me academically? What a joke!, what documents do you have?

            • 7 October 14:59, by jubaone

              Aliap,

              The more I exchange views with you, the more I appear foolish and I am too fine for that. They say, you cant educate a jienge and that here is very true. First, as an Equatorian, being a criminal is not our nature, we´re civilized. Criminals are only the jenges who also are rapists, killers cos they´re hungry.

          • 7 October 14:57, by Hardlinner

            jubaone, if you think that you are that educated, how come u foolishly followed a mass murderer like Riek. in an educational perspectives, i don’t think any logical thinker will back a person whose educational credentials are outdated. Riek is foolish, lack strategic analysis and reasoning. don’t get me wrong, i’m not in anyway a Kiir supporter.

    • 7 October 14:46, by Hardlinner

      firstly it look like the Riek rebels are using outdated tricks to get supplies from Khartoum government. secondly if rebels thinks they invincible and would eventually defeat the government, why cry for the Sudanese rebels that are not even in south Sudan soil. Riek should know that even if he fight for hundred years, he will not win. so you poorer Nuer rebels are just wasting your time.

      • 7 October 20:48, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        Mr Nyamnyam aka juba one as u called yourself, I have realized why u became so angry, its because I hit the nail in a right place at a right time,feel it.

