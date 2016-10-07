 
 
 
Machar dispatches SPLM-IO team to Washington for diplomacy

SPLM-IO dispatched team to the United States led by Ambassador Stephen Par Kuol (blue shirt). Others include Henry Odwar (middle), Goi Joyool (R) and Reath Muoch (L), Washington DC, October 5, 2016 (Courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)
October 6, 2016 (JUBA) – Former South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar, who was ousted in a controversial replacement process following the 8 July violence in the capital, Juba, has dispatched to the United States of America a team of senior officials to engage the U.S. administration on the situation in South Sudan, his media official has confirmed.

The team led by Ambassador Stephen Par Kuol, chairperson for national committee for education in the armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) already arrived in Washington and have begun engaging the relevant officials and bodies.

“Yes, it is true. The chairman and commander-in-chief of the SPLM/SPLA (IO), Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, has sent a team to the United States to help clear the air with the U.S. administration and with our constituency in the diaspora,” James Gatdet Dak confirmed to Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

He said the team, which arrived while the South Sudanese newly appointed First Vice President, Taban Deng, was in the U.S. also engaged Deng during media debates over the violations of the August 2015 peace agreement in Juba.

Dak further claimed that the new “illegal” First Vice President has no constituency both in South Sudan and in the diaspora, adding that his requests to meet the South Sudanese communities in the U.S. was turned down. He said only few individuals and Deng’s huge members of government’s delegation plus the South Sudan’s embassy staff in Washington were his only audience in the U.S.

“It is clear that Dr. Machar commands the overwhelming majority support of his constituencies in South Sudan and in the diaspora. Our team has been invited to several states in the U.S. by the South Sudanese communities while Mr. Taban with his team has been boycotted,” he said.

Over a 100,000 members of the South Sudanese communities are believed to be residing across the U.S. with the majority of them being the Nuer community from which both Machar and Deng hail.

He said the SPLM-IO officials have begun to tour the densely populated states by South Sudanese to which they have been invited to in order to brief the people on what actually transpired in Juba as the “peace agreement has collapsed.”

The opposition’s delegation included Henry Odwar, chairperson for national committee for energy, Goi Joyool, SPLM-IO representative in Ethiopia and Reath Muoch, who represents the opposition faction in the U.S.

Dak also said the team will interact with the U.S.-based media houses and explain to the American people through the media outlets the circumstances under which the peace agreement has collapsed.

“It is important that the outgoing U.S administration or its State Department should not support violations of the August 2015 peace agreement by President Salva Kiir and his friend, Taban Deng. They should not succumb to the regime and be tempted to support their illegal replacement of the peace partner, Dr. Riek Machar, who is signatory to the agreement,” he said.

Last month while on a visit to Kenya, the U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, said the replacement of Machar as First Vice President was in accordance with the provisions of the peace agreement.

Machar’s group however said it procedurally violated the Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the clauses which deal with replacement of top officials in the transitional government of national unity.

(ST)

  • 6 October 23:26, by Akeen Mangarthon

    Hahaha, all of the gentlemen are with gap teeth. May be they are going for dating not diplomacy.

    repondre message

    • 7 October 08:15, by Midit Mitot

      These are legitimate delegates compared to your blind and insanity delegations of Taban and Kiir.

      repondre message

    • 7 October 13:54, by jubaone

      Akeen,

      I didn’t understand what you meant with "gap teeth?" I think you need to go to an evening school and learn better English. As a jienge, is that different from yours? If any, they perhaps look like a hair comb: long, ugly and filthy. Check your local dentist if I’m lying.

      repondre message

    • 7 October 14:54, by Junubi

      Akeen Mangarthon,
      I think you don’t know the word dating because they can even date in South Sudan, what I realize from you is because you feel embracing for the rebel to be recognized by internal body as the Organized government shame on you for depending corruption government that does not care about their people.

      repondre message

  • 7 October 07:01, by Joyuma John

    they went there for their own mission and claim to have been sent by their leader, this is now true. who can listen to criminals.

    repondre message

    • 7 October 13:43, by jubaone

      Joyuma,

      At least they look like gentlemen, young and educated
      If they were jienges, I guess they would be half-naked like the typical aryan jienges. They can’t be criminals cos there isn’t anything more to steal. Jienge benydits/bandits/misfits have emptied our treasury. Most jienges have now resorted to brute robbery on civilians.

      repondre message

    • 7 October 15:07, by Junubi

      I think you are out of your sense, how come those people can go to Washington for their own mission, while they are send by their leader Dr Riek Machar to meet all people who are real South Sudanese to update them on the way forward.
      Secondly, who are now the criminal Corruption JCE government or the Freedom fighters who want to free the South Sudanese people from being Murder and rape by JCE forc

      repondre message

  • 7 October 07:02, by Black Nation

    Akeen, don’t laugh just wait for the results they will kick you out from where you are when they come back and your laughing will turn in sorrow and depress.

    repondre message

  • 7 October 07:16, by Black Nation

    Joyuma, call them criminals but when they come in power and kick off that regime of yours the South Sudanese will live in peace and enjoy happiness as the true sons and daughters of this country and everyone will be free where there will be no killing, no raping, no unknown gunmen, no tribalism and looting of properties what a good governance Machar will bring to this Nation!

    repondre message

  • 7 October 07:33, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    US GOVERNMENT, is like a prostitute lady in the market, where he like every body for sex.

    repondre message

    • 7 October 08:11, by White Nation

      Akeen Mangarthon, Joyuma John and Ayuiu Makuac you are believe US Government is supporting only Dinkia government alone and let you know that US Government is Democracy Govrt is not like your Dinkia government or Jieng Council of Elders who are plans and practices how to kills others tribes in South Sudan. Stephen Par with high delegation will convince very true and meaningful message to US Govrt.

      repondre message

    • 7 October 08:53, by White Nation

      Akeen Mangarthon, Joyuma John and Ayuiu Makuac you are believe US Government is supporting only Dinkia government alone and let you know that US Government is Democracy Govrt is not like your Dinkia government or Jieng Council of Elders who are plans and practices how to kills others tribes in South Sudan. Stephen Par with high delegation will convince very true and meaningful message to US Govrt.

      repondre message

  • 7 October 10:33, by hunter boy

    the JIENGES can not stop hatred, every time they comment bad things about nuer(IO)both of you urgly mamals are the one spoiling this country.

    repondre message

  • 7 October 14:22, by Uncle J

    Desperate move, Why sent IO delegates for the sake of media oitlets when there are so many media outlets in Khartoum?

    repondre message

    • 7 October 15:13, by Junubi

      Dear Uncle JCE,
      Dr Machar is sending his team to Washington for you to know that he is still recognize the Legitimate FVP of South Sudan it is not because of Media outlet, because if it is because of that, they can get media outlet with in the South Sudan. You Idiot JCE and Kiir supporters will cry with Thok Muonyjang soon Mahoow Mahoow.

      repondre message

      • 7 October 17:32, by Redeemer

        I pity Riek, he groom leaders and JCE continue snatching them from him, they should stop because Riek will die of frustration, new faces

        repondre message

  • 7 October 22:17, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Machar and supporters, please tell the world you have failed and you need to find a place to settle or exile since young nuers are getting smart and don’t want to fight any longer your greedy war. Furthermore, youths found out your children and Kiir’s children hang out together in clubs in Kenya and Uganda while you let other people’s children defense your greedy war. Therefore, tell dispatchers

    repondre message

    • 7 October 22:28, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Machar has to tell the dispatchers to find a place to go for an exile. Question, why do dispatchers take a picture outside the White House fence or gate? Could they shake their hands with other U.S. government officials if they were invited? I don’t think this was a legitimate or invitation picture. It looks to me Machar has run out of politicians so he is using cattle keepers as politicians.

      repondre message

      • 7 October 22:29, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Machar has to tell the dispatchers to find a place to go for an exile. Question, why do dispatchers take a picture outside the White House fence or gate? Could they be shaking their hands with other U.S. government officials if they were invited? I don’t think this was a legitimate or invitation picture. It looks to me Machar has run out of politicians so he is using cattle keepers as politicians.

        repondre message

        • 7 October 22:34, by Dinka-Defender-General

          Well, I do not blame him since all his politicians are here in Juba partying, drinking tea, and enjoying living in hotels.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



