Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)
October 6, 2016 (JUBA) – Countries that mediated South Sudanese August 2015 peace agreement have condemned calls by the armed opposition faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) to renew conflict, urging that “there is no military solution.”

In a joint statement by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Troika of South Sudan [United States, UK and Norway and the European Union – describing themselves as “Partners of JMEC [Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission]” – the body overseeing implementation of the peace agreement demanded an inclusive representation in the government.

Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Sudan also signed the statement sent to journalists by the U.S Embassy in Juba on Thursday.

The mediators and guarantors to the shaky peace accord “condemn calls by opposition leaders for a renewal of armed conflict.”

“Further fighting will not solve South Sudan’s pressing political and economic challenges. It will only increase the suffering of South Sudan’s people, worsen a grave humanitarian crisis, and further inflame ethnic tensions,” partly reads the statement.

Fighting resumed between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and former First Vice President, Riek Machar in July, forcing the latter out of a peace established transitional government of national unity.

Machar has since been replaced by his former chief peace negotiator, Taban Deng Gai – a move Machar supporters rejected.

In September, the SPLM-IO leadership held a meeting in Khartoum, Sudan, where Machar is on treatment and declared to revive the peace agreement by all means – including armed resistance.

The international community, which has been feeding millions of South Sudanese displaced by the conflict – internally and to neighboring countries, insisted that the peace agreement should be implemented and war be shunned.

“Our governments have repeatedly made clear our shared conviction that there can be no military solution to South Sudan’s problems. Resolving South Sudan’s conflicts requires genuine and inclusive dialogue representing the viewpoints of all South Sudanese people,” the statement added.

The IGAD-Plus, as peace guarantors for South Sudan are known, said they “hold the government of President Kiir and armed opposition groups “responsible for renewed hostilities since July’s clashes in Juba.”

They also condemned “heavy fighting” in various parts of the country in recent weeks including in Yei in southwest of the country, Wau in the northwest, Bentiu in the north and Nassir in the east.

They also called for inclusive government of national unity and dialogue to settle political differences.

“In line with the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, we call on the government and armed opposition groups to immediately adhere to the permanent ceasefire,” the statement said.

Fighting resumed in the country when clashes between rival forces occurred at the presidential palace in Juba, forcing Machar and his small number of troops to flee from the capital.

(ST)

  • 7 October 00:09, by Akol Liai Mager

    Good step in the right direction. Even though IGAD/TROIKA’ condemnation came late, it was better than never and Machar’s call for the continuation of violence was already condemned by ordinary South Sudanese who do not benefit from violence, but lose their lives and properties. Machar must be forced to exit political life and he must learn to live without Presidential seat on his head.

    • 7 October 02:18, by Malakal county Simon

      Bias!!!! The same IGAD-plus who have lured in Dr Machar to be slaughter by dictator/unwanted salva kiir in juba, and today have the guts to condemn IO resistance for war imposed on them???? These so called IGAD-PLUS is losing its respect now a days, because they failed to condemn Kiir constantly violation of peace......

      • 7 October 07:02, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        Malakal county, why are you always wishing for war that u won’t participated actively? Prove yourself where is your squad now? Or you’re pocs site battalion that is lynching innocent people on the roads?.

      • 7 October 15:17, by Hardlinner

        Malakal, get one think right, if you and your father Riek can feed millions of displaced refugees, UN wouldn’t have problem with continuing your rebellion. blame Riek for being Hard head during implementation of the agreement. Riek should have known that Government had compromised alot by giving away 34% of Gov ministries.

    • 7 October 06:56, by jubaone

      Akol,

      As a jienge, Riak is giving you sleepless nights I know. Sorry for that brother. Condemnation without concrete actions are useless and stupid. How often has Kiir been slammed with condemnations and nothing has happended. Well, implement the peace as agreed, deploy the 4,000 UN troops, Taban quits office and Riak is back as FVP with his 2,700 troops and arms into Juba, all will stop. Simple

      • 7 October 15:28, by Hardlinner

        Jubaone, so you still holding on to notion of two armies in the same city. be reminded that it will not work. South-north peace was achieved simply because one army was guarding the seat of power in Khartoum. i’m pretty sure if Riek didn’t have troops in juba, peace wld hv been proceeding without hindrance. be assure that Kiir can never kill riek under his guards.

        • 7 October 19:26, by jubaone

          Hardliner,
          First, two armies was part of the deal and it could work only if Kiir the jiengeman held his word.
          Two, in Khartoum, Bashir held his word and didn’t even think of killing Garang. Bashir here was a gentleman unlike Kiir. Just learn to play by the rules, which I think is jienges weakest virtue. The don’t follow rules.

          • 7 October 22:45, by Dinka-Defender-General

            Jubaone, you will taste the "sleepless" too my friend since war will be found in Equatoria areas or Nuer areas. Where are you going to sleep this time in my headquarter? No, way you are not welcome. Think again. You are not thinking right.

    • 7 October 07:28, by Mun Loal

      You Trioka, EU IGAD, what involved you again in South Sudan that you have failed for years and do nothing? You sent Dr. Riek to Juba to be killed by Kiir’s tribal militia, and you were silence, once you heard the opposition’s call for armed struggle against the JCE you intervene from our politics. Your dirty politics to Machar will not be tolerated anymore.

    • 7 October 08:50, by Dengda

      The solution is simple, deployment protection 4,000 troop and Taban step down and Riek resume his seat. Period! Replacing Riek with only acting FVP is slap in face and IO have strong point on that. unless there is conspiracy in it. If Taban was meant to fill vacuum he should not threat Riek to stay in exile. I don’t think IO prefer violence over ACRSS. They only reacting to that Conspiracy.

      repondre message

      • 7 October 08:54, by Dengda

        Condemnation by IGAD and |Troika doesn’t mean they support government action. Read here they also stress they need "inclusive government with various political difference views" What that mean for those who are celebrating? misinterpretation, this where we always lost direction lets 4,000 being deployed and Taban step down and Riek resume his position and would see peace across the country.

  • 7 October 07:05, by Akeen Mangarthon

    It is good that IGAD/TROIKA countries have an understanding about Dr. Riek Machar worse politics. S.Sudanese have been very clear to IGAD since day one but were not listening. The lives of hundred thousand civilians would have not gone if they discovered this attitude earlier on. The man is popularly known for destruction and killing.

  • 7 October 07:37, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Machar, call on arm resistance, against the government, is a job without success.

  • 7 October 07:45, by hunter boy

    akol,
    i know you the jienges’s and your chief of gemeral thieves kiir is having sleepless night always but whom do you think can block the armed resistance in juba? Let me jieng council of thieves cannot be stable if at all the IO’s listen to what the international communities are saying. South sudanese were going to be united BUT the worst thing JIENGE’s are taking the country like not for other

  • 7 October 08:08, by Eastern

    The condemnation shouldn’t be on the call for armed resistance only but on what Kiir and JCE have done to the ARCISS. Where were these groups hiding when they sent Dr. Machar to Juba without any "safety net"? Why should the world cry out when those agrieved fight back using means available to them?

  • 7 October 08:25, by Augustino

    Truth must be told, fighting never help people of SS but bringing suffering to nuer civilians again and again for one man benefits. This is ridiculous for how long are you going to lose lives while we are able to talk and negotiate peace. Let schools be open, roads and bridges, agricultural sectors and all other things be provided. Peace, peace love, love and development to our nation.

  • 7 October 08:26, by Augustino

  • 7 October 09:04, by Dengda

    We the media users should not against International Community of our terrible failure. These bodies according to me understand are not against IO, but against violence please read comprehensively. Riek call for foreign protection to return to Juba and these bodies too. can you see direction correlation here. They would condemned when they 4,000 troop are deploy and they refuse Riek to return.

    • 7 October 09:10, by Dengda

      It everyone common-sense, that Riek and Kiir are the signatories of the ACRSS and they must have to full fill their declaration jointly or the new signatories should be Taban and Nhial Deng Nhial/Michael Makuei. Simple as that. World bodies are fool they know that, but they don’t carry all egg in basket. First thing first, that 4,000 troop and then later returning of Riek when he feel secured.

  • 7 October 12:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Where is the integrity of Troika and so called IGAD-Plus? When your own citizens are being raped? When a Co-peace partner of your created agreement was about to be killed by superior weapons of his partner in government, and was illegally changed with a stooge, what a hell are you talking about? It is our sisters, mothers who are raped and kindred killed, please give us a break!!

    • 7 October 15:40, by Hardlinner

      Jur, get simple facts, UN have no money to support displaced people. apart from Nuer that are part of the government, most of Riek civilians sympathisers are displaced and yet your still calling for war.

      • 8 October 02:35, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Hardliner,

        This is a war to end wars in South Sudan. It is a war that will terminate rains of bombs from the sky of the country onto our mothers, fathers and sisters like it was during Jallaba reign. It is what is meant to terminate rape of innocent women met by your illegal tribal militia. It is a war to reconstitute South Sudan on the pillars of Justice, Freedom and Independence.No tribal Lords

