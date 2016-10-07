Sudan dialogue forces agree on accountability of new prime minister

October 6, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s dialogue forces have reached a compromise on the post of prime minister, and the term of transitional period the most important points of the contentious issues, ahead of the general assembly on Monday.

Members of the national dialogue general assembly and President Omer al-Bashir attend the third session of the internal process in Khartoum on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Ashraf Shazly)

The accountability of the new prime minister, was the main source of difference among the national dialogue forces as many opponents said he should be accountable to the parliament but the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) wants he remains responsible before the head of the state pointing that his legitimacy emanates from the president who appoints him.

Tadjadine Bechir Niam a member of the consensus committee which is tasked with the elaboration of compromises on contentious issues announced Thursday they reached a compromise on the responsibility of the prime minister, saying "he will be accountable to the president and the parliament alike".

On the term of the transitional government called the ’National consensus Government’, Niam said that it has been agreed that the cabinet will be dissolved by the end of April 2020 which coincides with the end of the presidential term of Omer al-Bashir.

The dialogue parties agreed that a new government should be formed within 90 days after the endorsement by the dialogue conference. Also, the constitutional amendments including the creation of the post of prime minister should be immediately referred to the parliament and the lawmakers should vote it within 60 days.

Niam said that all the dialogue committees ended their works on Wednesday and endorsed their recommendations.

He pointed that a meeting would be held on Sunday to brief the President al-Bashir on the outcome of the different committees and what the parties reached on the contentious issues.

The National Dialogue National Assembly, which will begin its meeting on Monday, will endorse the principles of a permanent constitution that the transitional chamber would elaborate.

Monday’s conference which will take place with the participation of regional leaders will not include the opposition armed and political groups.

The government slammed the opposition groups saying they are not serious about peace and dialogue and stressed they would go ahead with the outcome of the conference without waiting the opposition Sudan Call forces .

(ST)