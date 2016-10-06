Use of chemical weapons in Darfur is continuation of genocide

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

It is high time for the Mobilization of the Sudanese people at home and abroad for the Escalation of the issue of the use of chemical weapons by the National Congress Party (NCP) regime against the Sudanese civilians in Darfur. Moreover, it is the duty because the genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir had left nothing in his heinous crimes other than extinction and total extermination of the population of the country.

It seems that the ruling regime of the NCP tries carrying out its national dialogue (AKA Wathba Dialogue) satirically with the Sudanese People through chemical warfare Dialogue using chemical weapons. The people of Sudan represented in its political opposition components need not remaining out of touch of the evil intentions of the demonic entity led by the Génocidaire al-Bashir. It is too late to talk about a dialogue between the political forces and the regime led by the genocidal criminal protected by the grip of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The torrent reached the top and the deluge at the maximal, enough is enough for the roundtrips to Addis Ababa vainly. The beneficiary of the rush and scrambling of the Sudanese opposition components to the den of the African Union dictators’ forum in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa is the (NCP) regime that invests time for the duration of stay of al-Bashir in power – helm - protected against gripping hand of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Moreover, the Sudanese people to demand the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) the composition of an independent international commission to investigate serious allegations reported by Amnesty International. Furthermore, the Sudanese opposition components both civil and armed need seriously considering to stop any dialogue or contacts with the ruling regime of the NCP until the formation of a commission of inquiry to find out what happened in Jebel Marra strengthening Amnesty International report. The Sudanese people know that the regime of the NCP already used internationally banned cluster bombs and has proven to be used in the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile, and that there is evidence shown by the medical doctors at Al-Rahma Hospital in Kauda in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan province. And that chemical weapons may have been used in the two regions. The use of Chemical warfare in Darfur is an unprecedented development that puts the future of Sudan and its existence is at stake.

At this juncture the Sudanese people praises and applaud the position of the French government that calls for investigation into the use of the (NCP) regime chemical weapons against the people of Sudan in the Darfur region. We also urge and call on other countries and on top of the list the US, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) countries to denounce and condemn what the ruling regime in Khartoum, led by Omar al-Bashir continues committing of atrocities in Darfur. The chilling report of the Amnesty International is so sad to the extent of heart wrenching and severs the heartstrings. It is as follows:

“Amnesty accuses Sudan of using chemical weapons in Darfur

WORLD NEWS | Thu Sep 29, 2016 | 1:58pm BST

Sudan’s government has carried out at least 30 likely chemical weapons attacks in the Jebel Marra area of Darfur since January using what two experts concluded was a probable blister agent, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

The rights group estimated that up to 250 people might have died as a result of exposure to the chemical weapons agents.

The most recent attack occurred on Sept. 9 2016 and Amnesty said its investigation was based on satellite imagery, more than 200 interviews and expert analysis of images showing injuries.

"The use of chemical weapons is a war crime. The evidence we have gathered is credible and portrays a regime that is intent on directing attacks against the civilian population in Darfur without any fear of international retribution," said Tirana Hassan, Amnesty International’s director of Crisis Research.”

Amnesty accuses Sudan of ’horrific’ Darfur chemical weapons attacks

http://www.france24.com/en/20160929-amnesty-accuses-sudan-horrific-darfur-chemical-weapons-attacks

Rights group Amnesty International on Thursday accused Sudanese government forces of killing scores of civilians, including many children, in suspected chemical weapons attacks in a mountainous area of war-torn Darfur.

More than 30 such attacks are believed to have been carried out on several villages as part of a massive military campaign against rebels in Darfur’s Jebel Marra between January and September, Amnesty said in a report.

"An Amnesty International investigation has gathered horrific evidence of the repeated use of what are believed to be chemical weapons against civilians, including very young children, by Sudanese government forces in one of the most remote regions of Darfur over the past eight months," Amnesty said.

"Between 200 and 250 people may have died as a result of exposure to the chemical weapons agents, with many or most being children," said the report.

Amnesty said government forces also carried out "indiscriminate bombing of civilians... unlawful killing of men, women and children and the abduction and rape of women" in Jebel Marra, home to Darfur’s most fertile land.

Shamelessly and in spite of these reprehensible crimes, the ruling regime of the NCP wants to make concessions for foreign powers to allow it to continue to humiliate the Sudanese people. However, the regime received blows especially from the United States. The United States administration concessions required from the (NCP) regime to serve its interests through ending the war and improving human rights record internally so that it can market any steps to normalize relations with the US. Moreover, US concessions as well linked those steps as to not intervene in south Sudan, internal affairs. The regime is as well required taking credible steps to combat terrorism and illegal immigration.

And at this juncture the Sudan Call Forces should commit themselves to the programme, drafted for both the internal and external work, in particular the Sudan Call has been able to overcome the conspiracies to divide its cohesiveness. There is no way to repair the pathetic economic situation, ending the wars of attrition and bringing about political change, because the regime plans mobilizing his so-called Rapid Support Force (RSF) Janjaweed militia for waging war in the two regions and Darfur by the month of December 2016 at the end of the rainy season. , and therefore the ruling regime of the NCP only eludes and not looking for peace; the opposition forces need today before tomorrow to know this fact. As long as the al-Bashir’s ‘Wathba’ National Dialogue, the regime announced that they invited five African leaders to attend National Dialogue Final Session on 10 October 2016. The African leaders to whom the regime extended invitation include Chadian President Idriss Déby, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. And thus the matter in which the components of the Sudanese Opposition asking about originally to join the alleged national dialogue has been put to an end and the curtain came down and it ended up comedy series!

Moreover, the people of Sudan would not expect the reform course in Sudan in the presence of Omar al-Bashir on the pyramid of governance without the overthrow of the ruling regime using all the available means. Moreover, counting on the international community divided on the interests’ line and lubricity more than principles is a kind of nativity or plowing in the sea.

The Sudanese people represented in its various components should have confidence in their own abilities. The most aspect of that to remain united and work according to the old proverb that said nothing better than your fingernail rubbed your itchy skin!

While the people of Sudan strongly condemn the (NCP) regime led by the genocidal criminal, fugitive from international justice Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir for the use of chemical weapons against defenseless civilians in the Darfur region. At the same time, we condemn the complacency of the international community for the failure in arresting al-Bashir but instead turning a blind eye to the violation of Resolution 1591/2005, which prohibits the sale of arms to Sudan and prohibits sending them to Darfur.

? Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz, commonly known as Fidel Castro, the Cuban politician and revolutionary is quoted as saying: “The ever more sophisticated weapons piling up in the arsenals of the wealthiest and the mightiest can kill the illiterate, the ill, the poor and the hungry, but they cannot kill ignorance, illness, poverty or hunger.” http://www.goodreads.com/quotes/tag/weapons-of-mass-destruction

