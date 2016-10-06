 
 
 
October 5, 2016 (JUBA) – The United States National Security Advisor, Susan Rice has urged South Sudan government to identify soldiers who attacked humanitarian workers in Juba in July and ensure they are brought to book.

PNG - 217 kb
Oxfam aid workers in Mingkaman, in South Sudan’s Lakes state, oversee the distribution of food to displaced people like mother-of-six Martha Nyandit (Photo: Pablo Tosco/Oxfam)

Rice made these remarks Tuesday while meeting South Sudan’s first vice-president, Taban Deng Gai at the White House, during which she affirmed the U.S administration’s commitment to the people of the young nation as well as the necessity to deploy the United Nations-authorized regional protection forces.

“Ambassador Rice deplored the South Sudanese Government’s role in continually obstructing the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s (UNMISS) operations and stressed the need for a rapid deployment of the Regional Protection Force,” the White House said in a statement.

The U.S it said, added, was “deeply concerned about the alleged participation of government forces in attacks against humanitarian workers at the Terrain Compound in Juba on July 11.”

Clashes in July between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar clashed in Juba, leaving hundreds dead and thousand displaced.

Machar’s prolonged absence from Juba in the aftermath of the violent clashes saw him replaced by Gai whose nomination as the country’s first vice-president attracted widespread criticisms from various sections of the armed opposition movement.

The senior U.S official urged South Sudan’s first vice-president to ensure those who allegedly raped and looted humanitarian workers in Juba are brought to book.

She further advised Gai to “engage opposition groups in dialogue and ensure that it governs inclusively, with strong participation by women and without domination by a single ethnic group or political party.”

(ST)

  • 6 October 06:52, by southsudan

    The Government of South Sudan needs to come clean out of this and cooperate with the US government. It is deeply concerning if the government is not able to protect Aid Workers who are there to help the needy. This is a situation that could have been prevented. It is sad and I hope that those who have committed this crime should be brought to justice. Rapping and looting humanitarian workers is ju

    repondre message

  • 6 October 06:54, by southsudan

    Rapping and looting humanitarian workers is just sad and a disgrace. We can to better as South Sudan. We don’t need to be called rapist. This is not only affecting those who committed this crime but it has an impact on the whole county and the government.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 06:55, by southsudan

    Let us remember how the United State stood shoulder to shoulder with people of South Sudan. So please come clean and help find those who committed the crime and bring them to justice. I personally condemn this behavior and I hope the government will work hard to find those who committed this horrible crime.

    repondre message

    • 6 October 07:06, by Midit Mitot

      Is this a government? looters, rappers, killers, robbers,these are crooks.

      repondre message

      • 6 October 07:21, by southsudan

        You can call it whatever but still it is coming down to the responsibility of your government to protect those who are helping. Maybe you are one of them because you are quick to defend.

        repondre message

      • 6 October 07:21, by southsudan

        So please be careful when respond or commenting. All we are asking for the reckless government to stop rapping foreigners. This is not what we are as South Sudanese. Period.

        repondre message

        • 6 October 07:38, by Midit Mitot

          South,
          What are you trying to narrate? Jur, can you please translate this to me? I don,t understand M.r South.

          repondre message

    • 6 October 07:17, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      South Sudan,

      Your wish is hollow. Those in government are people who have no sorry and thank you in their brain. Expect thje unexpected from these types of folks.

      repondre message

    • 6 October 08:06, by Mopedi

      Madam Rice should make it clear, a blind man can’t accompany another blind man to a clean path, In this case, a criminal can’t identify his clique unless if they are all together inmate they can share their stories.

      repondre message

  • 6 October 07:44, by White Nation

    Security Advisor, Susan Rice you are pointed a very good statement and I needs International Communities & United State of America to involved investigation not talking without action,because Dinkia Soldiers, Malong Awan and Kiir himself also rape innocent civilians and Aid workers. because they order their soldiers to bring women and girls for them to rape them.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 08:53, by hunter boy

    not only dinkas but also the illiterate damned soldiers in juba should be accountable.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 14:18, by Black Nation

    It would be better if UN can get those criminals but the bad thing is UN is a forgetful agency that can say something significant but later will not follow it that’s why the government of S.Sudan still committing crimes up to date.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 15:33, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    The simple word I may say is condolence to the families,pals,loved ones, co-workers and employer-OXFAM of the deceased.

    In fact,what occurred in Juba is very ugly in a real perspective because the deceased were helping our own people.
    The government should have taken a full control and protection but that doesn’t mean killers where from gov’t! I do concur on that with besmirchers.

    repondre message

  • 7 October 14:35, by Yokyieen Akot

    Susan Rice,
    If South Sudan is to identify the aid workers attackers how about those who participated along with rebels in fighting juba-government, when will UN identify them?

    Leaders of South Sudan, I advice you not to accept the rice call.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

