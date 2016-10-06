 
 
 
October 5, 2016 (JUBA) - Top United States officials gave South Sudan’s first vice president, Taban Deng Gai a warn reception, in what is largely seen as a significant shift in seemingly strained bilateral ties between the two nations since conflict erupted in South Sudan in December 2013.

JPEG - 28.6 kb
Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

Gai led a high powered government delegation to the United Nations in September, but used the visit as an opportunity to meet and hold sideline meetings with different world leaders, particularly officials in the U.S administration who showed their support for implementation of the reforms and governance championed by former first vice president, Riek Machar.

Gai was accompanied by high profile government officials, whose views are widely seen and assessed in the context of "anti-peace elements” and “war traders” at the expense of reforms and democracy. They included, defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, former foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol, the minister in the president’s office, Mayiik Deng and several other low and high level diplomatic and civil servants.

The team also included the petroleum and mining minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, a former envoy to the U.S who played key roles in the armed opposition movement.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny said all programs and itineraries were arranged by officials at South Sudanese embassy in Washington.

Gai, according to Gordon Buay, one of the senior diplomats in the U.S, said the former had successfully concluded meetings according to the prearranged plan and was now travelling in the train returning to the headquarters of the United Nations in New York, where he and his accompanying delegation will return to South Sudan.

The visit of the first vice president Gen. Taban Deng Gai has been successful. He met and held successfully meetings with different South Sudanese communities.

"He met Luka Biong on Wednesday, Pagan Amum on Thursday. And on Tuesday he was scheduled to meet Susan Rice who extended him invitation. She is one of the top US officials in the white house. Her acceptance to meet with the vice president represents a significant step towards strengthening our relations with the US and our friends and allies in the west, in the region and in the world", Buay said Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether Gai had eventually succeeded to hold meetings with officials at the white house and whether or not the delegation representing Machar succeeded to meet top US officials in different capacities to explain their side of the story, about the conflict and the way forward.

Meanwhile the U.S security advisor, ambassador, Susan Rice expressed grave concern over the prevailing humanitarian conditions and continued fighting in South Sudan.

Rice, who met the South Sudanese first vice president, affirmed the U.S government’s strong commitment to the people of the world’s youngest nation.

The U.S. official, however, deplored South Sudan government’s role in obstructing the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s operations and stressed the need for a rapid deployment of the regional protection force.

(ST)

  • 6 October 00:16, by Akol Liai Mager

    Taban is a great leader that has come at a right time for South Sudan. He deserves succeeding Kiir Mayardit comes 2018 Presidential Elections not because of the warm welcome he received in US, but the warm welcome he received in the hearts of the majority South Sudanese people both at home and abroad. May God bless him to recover the loss SPLM’ Great Vision, Amen!

    repondre message

    • 6 October 08:05, by Eastern

      ....there are no elections in 2018! Stop this wishful thinking of any elections soon!

      repondre message

    • 6 October 08:05, by Midit Mitot

      Akoi,
      Jalaba Mr. STD is not coming back to your ghost city, Taban is chameleon.

      repondre message

    • 6 October 08:39, by Mopedi

      Taban is running after his own business because he has been shown how to do corrupt business by Kiir,The America lacks people to entertain them he is fit for it.

      repondre message

    • 6 October 11:05, by Mun Loal

      Correct, election for what, Dr. Machar will be president soon and don’t except any kind of election. The US has reaffirmed to Support Kiir’s government, this is a proof that US is the top criminal in the whole world. Think US is now in a war with Russia, how would the US still supporting you. Criminal supporting criminal.

      repondre message

    • 6 October 20:12, by jubaone

      Akol,

      Junubin like you have "chicken minds" get excited and angry very quickly without much thinking. Taban if sensible, would have reported to Riak about the 8th July incident and way forward. He rather chose to fit into Riak´s shoes objecting common sense within the SPLM-IO hierarchy. Nothing on the ground in terms of peace has changed. Sorry Akol.

      repondre message

  • 6 October 14:00, by Black Nation

    Hey Akol, Which majority of people are you talking about? Taban is after his own interest(o dhol taban) he has no few followers not majority and we don’t need such a person who depend on his own interest.

    repondre message

  • 6 October 15:17, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    He’s shown the world how responsible he is.Not all the time and one goes to bush even wild animals can sometimes come near to homesteads.

    The solution to the crisis in South is almost got but international pressure is that they’international community need to be acknowledged as those who have brought peace in the newest country.

    repondre message

    • 6 October 16:08, by Redeemer

      SPLA/IO S.G Dhieu said, those following Riek’s instructions should stop and come back home because we tried it but JCE watered our plan, lets admit that it can not work.

      repondre message

      • 6 October 16:26, by Redeemer

        The government of Taban is the real IO the following positions are with him
        1 Deputy Chair person ( Lado Gore )
        2 Chief Negotiator ( Taban )
        3 SPLM/IO Secretary General( Dhieu)
        4 Chairperson for external cooperation ( Ezekiel)
        While Riek is claiming with his briefcase holder Dak after dumping innocent Ethiopians in DRC

        repondre message

      • 6 October 20:54, by jubaone

        Redeemer,

        I see your point. Kiir has especially ridiculed most "Nuerwew" like Taban, Ezekiel Lol, Lul Ruai Koang etc. that they´re like domestic dogs. Once hit they run away but often returns to their master who feeds them. Kiir feeds them with meatless bones and they´re happy cos then they would be howling wih empty stomachs. How true! A U one of them?

        repondre message

  • 6 October 22:15, by Augustino

    Stop war of words and let’s support Taban and Kiir to work for peace in the country

    repondre message

  • 7 October 00:01, by Akeen Mangarthon

    Why does Sudantribune mentioned Deng Alor Kuol as former minister of foreign sffairs?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



