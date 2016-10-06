Al-Bashir, Al-Sisi sign strategic partnership between Sudan and Egypt

October 5, 2016 (CAIRO) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and Egypt’s President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi on Wednesday have signed a number of agreements besides a document for a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir (L) shakes hands with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, during a news conference after their meeting in Cairo on 19 October 2014 (Photo: Reuters)

A two-day Presidential Summit of the Egyptian-Sudanese Higher Committee (ESHC) has begun on Wednesday in Cairo.

In his address before the summit meeting, al-Bashir called for activating and strengthening the joint mechanisms for cooperation between Sudan and Egypt, vowing to promote the distinctive and unique ties between the two countries.

He called for transforming cooperation agreements and protocols into a tangible reality, stressing his determination to confront the political and economic challenges facing the two nations through joint cooperation.

The Sudanese president further congratulated Egyptian leadership and people on the 43rd anniversary of the 6th of October war victory against Israel, describing it as a victory for the Sudanese people and the whole Arab nation.

For his part, al-Sisi said the two countries have taken practical moves to promote bilateral ties, pointing to the opening of Qastal and Arqin border crossings.

He stressed that efforts would be continued to build a brighter future for the two peoples and overcome any obstacles in order to maintain the historic relationship between the two countries.

Al-Sisi called for the need to achieve full liberalization of trade and allow free movement of goods and products between the two countries, saying fulfillment of development objectives must become the top priority of the joint cooperation.

He urged al-Bashir to launch a comprehensive strategic partnership to reflect the historic and strong ties between the two nations and draw the necessary framework to achieve progress and prosperity in the various fields of bilateral relations.

The Egyptian president further pointed to the regional and international challenges facing the two nations, calling for sincere cooperation to combat extremism, promote peace efforts and resolve conflicts to achieve regional and international stability.

He added that Egypt supports all efforts exerted by the Sudanese government to achieve stability, saying his country denounces any foreign intervention in Sudan’s domestic affairs.

Relations between Sudan and Egypt have been frosty over the past few years, but they’ve recently begun to thaw thanks to a series of conciliatory diplomatic gestures.

In October 2014, presidents of the two countries upgraded representation in a joint committee aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

SECURITY OF SAUDI ARABIA “REDLINE”

Meanwhile, al-Bashir said the security of Saudi Arabia is a redline stressing they wouldn’t allow anybody to harm the Kingdom.

In his address before the ESHC summit meeting, al-Bashir said nobody could downplay the significant role played by Saudi Arabia, underscoring that “stability and security of the Kingdom is our collective responsibility”.

He added that his country underlines importance of cooperation among the neighboring countries to resolve the crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen, expressing support to the legitimate government in the latter.

Al-Bashir also called for the need to combat terrorism through addressing the root causes of the phenomenon, saying his country seeks to promote peace and stability in the African continent.

(ST)