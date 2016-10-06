October 5, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation led by the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Ervin Massinga and Sudan Mission Director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Jeffrey Ashley, completed a visit to Darfur from 3 to 4 October, said the U.S. embassy in Khartoum on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief of Mission Ervin Massinga (U.S. Embassy Sudan Photo)

In a press note extended to Sudan Tribune, the U.S. embassy pointed the delegation met with a wide range of individuals and organizations in North Darfur capital, El-Fasher including government officials, representatives from the United Nations, international humanitarian organizations and civil society, members from hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID), community leaders and IDPs.

According to the press note “the delegation had open discussions on a number of topics including regional security, humanitarian access, food security, health, education, and development programmes”.

“The delegation also visited an IDP camp to observe and better understand how humanitarian assistance and food aid from the American people, provided through USAID, is benefiting displaced people in Darfur” said the embassy.

The United States of America remains the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Darfur, providing over $230 million in humanitarian assistance in 2016, targeting over 2.5 million people.

The press note stressed that the U.S.’s commitment to the Sudanese people and people of Darfur “remains steadfast and strong”, saying the US will continue to work toward lasting peace in Sudan.

It further thanked efforts of many international partners “such as the UN World Food Program, for the humanitarian and development assistance delivered to people in need”.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)