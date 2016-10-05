 
 
 
U.S. security advisor Rice meets S. Sudan's first vice-president

October 5, 2016 (JUBA) – The United States security advisor, ambassador, Susan Rice has expressed grave concern about the prevailing humanitarian conditions and continued fighting in many parts of war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 18 kb
US national security advisor Susan Rice (Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP)

Rice, who met South Sudan’s first vice president, Taban Deng on Tuesday, affirmed her administration’s strong commitment to the people of South Sudan.

The U.S. official deplored South Sudan government’s role in obstructing the United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s operations and stressed the need for a rapid deployment of the regional protection force.

A statement from the U.S. embassy in Juba said Rice briefed Deng on how Washington was deeply concerned about the alleged participation of government forces in attacks against humanitarian workers at the Terrain Compound in Juba on 11 July, stressing that the perpetrators of the attack must be identified and held accountable and that an investigation with international support is urgently needed.

“Ambassador Rice underscored the need for the South Sudanese Government to engage opposition groups in dialogue and ensure that it governs inclusively, with strong participation by women and without domination by a single ethnic group or political party,” it adds.

Meanwhile, a section of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) claimed Deng was shunned by South Sudanese communities during his recent visit to Washington.

Deng had reportedly attempted to meet with South Sudanese communities, predominantly the Nuer, to solicit for political support.

Reath Muoch Tang, SPLM-IO’s representative in the U.S., claimed Gai was only relying on his team from South Sudan and embassy staff which he turned into an audience for his boycotted meetings.

“The purpose of the huge government delegations headed by Taban Deng Gai, is to fake an audience in North America,” he posted on Facebook.

“As Taban Deng Gai has been publicly disowned and denounced by all the South Sudanese communities, in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada and Africa, he Taban, now [relies] only on his huge delegations which composed of more than 50 personnel to fake meetings, in New Jersey and Washington D.C.,” he added.

South Sudanese officials, including the spokesperson for the presidency and its representatives in the U.S, have dismissed the armed opposition’s account of Deng’s visits to Washington, describing it as a success.

(ST)

  • 5 October 11:58, by Midit Mitot

    Susan Rice,
    Do you think South Sudan child non bearing STD and desperate position for FVP will understand what you are advised for? I,am doubting that.

    repondre message

    • 5 October 12:53, by Paul Ongee

      Ya Suzan Rice,

      If you really know exactly what you are talking about why do you say that it’s the government - through US and international pressure - to engage the opposition forces (IO) for dialogue, not vice versa. The same pressure should be applied to IO who believes that they can easily assume power through the barrel of a gun. The US commitment to bringing peace has changed under Obama.

      repondre message

      • 5 October 12:58, by Paul Ongee

        US has midwived the birth of South Sudan but later demonstrated low commitment to sustaining peace in the newborn country. Khartoum has been reneging on some protocol such Abyei issue, N-S border demarcation in the presence of US and other international actors. No pressure was applied to Khartoum but only RSS to withdraw from Heglig, which is used for launching attacks against RSS.

        repondre message

        • 5 October 13:05, by Paul Ongee

          Now Troika and other regional and international actors are not interested in pressuring Riek Machar to end his senseless war aimed only for assuming presidency without considering his political record during the struggle, interim period in RSS and his bogus KPA-1997. Grooming such person is waste of energy because South Sudanese are the ones to elect, not select, a leader of their choice.

          repondre message

          • 5 October 13:16, by Paul Ongee

            The main cause of humanitarian concern is war. If you don’t want to be concerned about humanitarian situation in RSS, stop the war. If not, the government will use every available means to stop it such that all regional and international concerns should be about development, not food crisis as if drought has hit the country. It’s a man-made crisis which can also be addressed by rational men.

            repondre message

            • 5 October 13:30, by Paul Ongee

              Regarding the deployment of 4,000 "strong" protection force in key government installations including airport is sending a wrong signal to me personally because there is no any correlation between protecting UN PoC sites, or civilians in Juba City indicated in the Resolution 2034. Let’s be clear that the "strong protection force" will be used to provoke government security forces, .........

              repondre message

              • 5 October 13:38, by Paul Ongee

                ....to pave way for taking over security of Juba City and install unelected leader or not. Otherwise, the real reasons behind the UN resolution is not making any sense to me personally. Why is UN concerned only about civilians living in Juba City where the national government sits and not about distributing the 4,000 strong troops to protect Bor, Malakal, Bentiu, Torit, Yei or Yambio? Do the Math.

                repondre message

                • 5 October 17:09, by jubaone

                  Paul Ongee,

                  Is this political prostitution of the cheapest order or is this academic imposition characteristic of lazy thinkers? So much nonsense without substance. You assert that the U.S. must pressurize Riak for what? Kiir flagrantly violated the peace and not Riak. This is ridiculous and convoluted logic. Pls try something different.

                  repondre message

                  • 5 October 17:44, by Mr Point

                    Do you really have time to read the incoherent streams of confusion, unsupported by any facts or objective witnesses, that Paul Ongee offers?

                    For a change I read the Paull Ongee entries above to see if there was any meaning, any sense in it.

                    There wasn’t.

                    repondre message

              • 5 October 16:47, by Mopedi

                You are right, but Why should the government security forces be provoked if they are not criminal? do not cry this was the result of your Misconduct,mismanagement and lots of mis-mis- mis during your administration. South Sudan being ranked second in bad governance in the world what a shame!

                repondre message

          • 5 October 13:23, by Mun Loal

            Amb. Rice/ Ruth/Kuan, you failed us and believe we will make an allies with strong other supper power that will crash both Kiir’s government and the US. You democratic system have known of theft and corruptions in the whole world, we need reform of good governance system that will bring all 64 tribes of S.Sudan under one hand lead by Dr. Machar.

            repondre message

        • 5 October 13:19, by Redeemer

          Gai will not remain as a VP only in this country but he stands high chances of becoming the next Head of State, whether Nuer like him or not, you are not the only decision makers in the country and he will be called. H.E Dr. Gen. Taban Deng de Gai

          repondre message

          • 5 October 17:00, by Mopedi

            It’s true comrade, Gai is capable of taking the seat of the head of state by a coup as he did in his current post. And I am sure he can make a coup any time from now, watch out joint IO for real democracy , peace, prosperity and sustainable development

            repondre message

Comment on this article



