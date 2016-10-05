Sudan, Chad assess joint military force

October 4, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Chadian military officials will begin Wednesday annual meeting in Khartoum to assess the six-year experience of the border joint force.

Chadian Defence Minister Bichara Issa Djadallah, received by his his Sudanese counterpart Awad Ibn Ouf in Khartoum on 4 October 2016 (SUNA Photo)

The recently reappointed Chadian Defence Minister Bichara Issa Djadallah, who had been the defence minister until July 2012, met yesterday his Sudanese counterpart Awad Ibn Ouf and discussed ways to develop the bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"The two sides expressed their desire to expand bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially education and training, capacity building and stand together, side by side as well as enhancing relationship beyond emotional dimension to achieve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples," said the official news agency SUNA.

Recently the two countries said they would extend the mandate of the joint force to include the fight against terrorism. Also, they agreed with the new Central African government to redeploy tripartite force on the border with the troubled country.

Djadallah in the past fought the Chadian rebel groups that were based in Sudan’s Darfur region. His comeback to the defence ministry coincides with rise of unconfirmed reports saying that Chadian rebels have rallied a Sudanese rebel group of Justice and Equality Movement.

The Chadian army recently received logistical support and training from western powers as it is playing a key role in the anti-terrorist fighting in the region.

(ST)