S. Sudan second worst governed country in Africa: report

October 4, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan is the second worst country after Somalia in all aspects governance, a survey by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation showed.

JPEG - 12.3 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir (Photo: (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

The survey, which spanned over a decade, focused on how each African nation faired in human development, safety and the of rule of law, participation and human rights as well as sustainable economic development aspects.

Overall, it says, Africa’s countries have struggled to improve their governance in the past 10 years, with South Sudan scoring zero in all the areas of governance.

This, the report stressed, showed that the Africa’s newest nation has not made any progress or improvement in all aspects of the survey, especially last year.

The governance index reportedly measures each of Africa’s countries in 95 criteria, with additional data from Afrobarometer, which polls public perceptions of issues such as corruption, economic opportunity and human rights.

Somalia is ranked in the report as the worst country in the African continent with Ivory Coast, Togo, Zimbabwe, Liberia and Rwanda, respectively said to have immensely improved in the overall governance score sheet in the last 10 years.

The 54 African nations, the report further stressed, collectively contributed only one point on a 100-point scale measuring overall governance since 2006.

Mauritius was ranked Africa’s country with the best governance rating, followed by Botswana, Cape Verde, the Seychelles, Namibia and South Africa. Other countries lowly ranked in Africa were Sudan, the Central African Republic and Libya.

(ST)

  • 5 October 09:02, by Dengda

    Those who believes themselves to be patriotic and loyalists. What do you take of that report? I know you will quickly rush to say the report is bias. Kiir during struggle was worse commander who lost of his troop in every attempted to capture town, that’s why he was stationed in Bongo as head training. He can not manage the diverse country like SS with 64 tribes. No knowledge of the world too.

    • 5 October 10:35, by Mr Point

      At independence Kiir took control of an oil rich state.
      Now he has achieved 2 million homeless, 5 million starving and food prices going to the sky.
      All his solutions are military, as if he means to make war on civilians, which he sometimes has.

      The SPLA has worsened from noble independence fighters to a bunch of thugs, looters and rapists.

      Kiir has made himself and his family rich.

      • 5 October 11:24, by J P Puok

        I think if country rotation is possible then we can go closer to our brothers the Somalis because we shared many things in common except terrorism so that we can compete near each other. though they are better in many front than us like in business they are champion, in coexistent better but we are champion in corruption and tribalism with kiir and malong our captains and referees respectively!!!!

        • 5 October 11:49, by Paul Ongee

          If the report is true, Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) failed to consider the various warlords logistically supported by Khartoum government during the struggle up to the attainment of Independence on July 9th, 2011. President Salva Kiir spent most of his time preaching unity and granting amnesty to warlords such that they come home and focus on economic development.

          • 5 October 11:53, by Paul Ongee

            Was peace or unity of the 64 tribes of South Sudan given a chance? No. Why? Because Riek Machar was the enemy within the system. Example, he campaigned for Angelina Teny to dethrone Taban Deng Gai in Unity State while pretending to assist President Salva Kiir in campaign wagainst Lam Akol in April 2010. Why MIF did not consider this?

            • 5 October 12:02, by Paul Ongee

              There was intense competition among the warlords for Khartoum’s baits - weapons and fake military ranks - than becoming united and focus on development. Why MIF failed to mention all these including the "outstanding issues" of CPA-2005. Until now N-S border is not demarcated because Khartoum uses it as a springboard for the proxy warlords to launch military campaigns against RSS.

              • 5 October 12:08, by Paul Ongee

                MIF is supposed to mention why Riek Machar and his supporters are being used by Khartoum to make South Sudan reported as second worst governed country in Africa. Mauritius was ranked Africa’s country with the best governance rating because there has never been proxy warlords used by Khartoum to destabilize the country. Take note of that MIF.

                • 5 October 12:18, by Paul Ongee

                  In terms of corruption, Riek Machar has become rich in his lifetime bin South Sudan. He should have been rich in Khartoum where he signed his bogus Agreement of KPA-1997. On a 100-point scale, Riek Machar’s poor contribution constituted poor governance because President Salva was busy granting amnesty to warlords while Riek was busy eying only presidential position in RSS at any cost.

                  • 5 October 12:26, by Paul Ongee

                    If the senseless war stops now, I believe in about a decade, South Sudan would score more points down the road because there will be no more proxy militia warlords hiding in Khartoum when N-S border is demarcated and the issue of Abyei also peacefully resolve. This rating supposed to apply only to stable country, not RSS who has been constantly stabbed in the back.

            • 5 October 13:19, by Philosopherking

              Paul Ongeee, You should stop smoking bang! The rating has a specific criteria and puts all African countries on a scale! The foundation is not interested in tribal politics or personalities, it looks at a country as an entity and asking the question, is the government managing the country well? is it transparent? Is it accountable? Is there a credible justice system? Is it representative?

              • 5 October 13:23, by Philosopherking

                It asks, do people’s lives matter? Are human rights being observed? Do people have a voice? Do they have access to choices? Is there economic progress? Are resources being used effectively? A people safe? Do they feel free? Do people feel they belong or own the country? Do people trust their government? And guess what, Kirr and his thieves have failed us once again for the 10th year....

              • 5 October 17:46, by Mr Point

                Well said! Truly you are the Philosopher King.

              • 6 October 06:24, by jubaone

                Paul Ongee,

                This is ludicrous and stupid to brush off such reports as biased. Our problem is such sub-standard educated Junubin who masquerade as academics and unable to do critical and objective analysis. Such poor educated fools must leave the thinking to academics while they preoccupy themselves with drinking and womanizing or just eat and sleep.

      • 5 October 21:05, by Chong Thow

        This report is show lack of failure in leadership. He does not care about what going on in country. People are suffering from hunger over countries. He uses all resources for is own benefite. I believe nobody is doing such kind of job in his leadership. A leader is someone who care about economy, security and public health.

    • 5 October 13:02, by Midit Mitot

      Kiir thugs defenders will not accept even some thing visible and tangible in this Country, it,s very true Mr. researcher, South Sudan Government is the worse than any Country Government in Africa, no doubt on that. Let Kiir Herakles supporters read this from up to the bottom.

      • 6 October 09:13, by Mapuor

        Our problem are Khartoumers who have occupied central bank in Juba.Koriom Mayiik is worst than Dr Riek Machar in terms of economic destruction that he inflicted on South Sudanese.All Khartoumers are currently enjoying dollars in Juba.Makur Deng alone stole more than $20 million dollars.May God help the poor South Sudanese.

  • 5 October 13:11, by Eastern

    If the ranking was objective, actually South Sudan should have been rated as the First Worst governed country in Africa. SPLA & SPLM have held South Sudan a hostage!

  • 5 October 13:15, by Eastern

    By setting a tribal agenda, such as the now infamous dinka 200 years development plan championed by the Jieng Council of Elders and the two social groupings dubbed "Think Tanks" the Sudd Institute and the Ebony House, South Sudan has been made to appear a home to the dinkas only!

  • 5 October 16:05, by hamil

    It should have been first in the eyes of the world whoever carried out this research should do it again and find those biting facts that warrant South Sudan the first position.

  • 6 October 07:12, by southsudan

    This, the report stressed, showed that the Africa’s newest nation has not made any progress or improvement in all aspects of the survey, especially last year. This is true and as South Sudanese we should be alarmed and concerned. This is very disappointing and discouraging.

  • 6 October 07:13, by southsudan

    Why is President Salva Kiir crying then? He just need to acknowledge that the country is in a wrong direction and it requires some changes in the leadership. War will not solve the problem. Hate, corruption, greed will not solve the problem.

  • 6 October 07:13, by southsudan

    The country is now much divided since this an necessary war started. We have witnessed killing of innocent civilians in the whole country. If nothing is done and this doesn’t stop, we will see more kills.

    • 6 October 10:07, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      JP Puok.

      This is why we usually failed in South Sudan, even when someone is close to a point, he/she just break down like a machine, Our problems is Kiir,Riak,Gadet,tribalism,corruption but Malong,Gatwech are implementers only according to my own analysis.

  • 6 October 15:45, by TRUE WATCHDOG

    I personally welcome that great finding on leadership status in South Sudan.South Sudan is young in self sovereignty but those serving are not young.They should have been smart in performance since most of them worked in Sudan led regime and therefore they’re experienced people.At this juncture,South Sudan government needs to learn from its wrongdoings and make necessary improvement to be the best

