Sudanese security confiscates 10,000 copies of Al-Jareeda newspaper

October 4, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Tuesday has confiscated print runs of Al-Jareeda daily newspaper from the printing house without giving any reasons.

A Sudanese woman reads a local newspaper in Khartoum in 2010 (AFP PHOTOS)

The independent daily has been one of the most newspapers in Sudan subject to suspension and confiscation.

Chief-Editor of Al-Jareeda Ashraf Abdel-Aziz told Sudan Tribune that 10,200 copies of the newspaper were seized, saying the NISS didn’t inform them of the reason for the confiscation.

It is noteworthy that the NISS has ordered the newspapers not to publish any reports about the doctors’ strike which was announced on Monday in protest against the continued attacks on the medical staff in the emergency rooms.

Journalists in Sudan frequently complain from NISS’s continuous interference in their work to prevent publishing certain items or even deciding what makes it to the front page.

The seizure of Al-Jareeda comes one day after the NISS confiscated print runs of Al-Saiha newspaper from the printing house without stating any reasons.

The NISS uses seizures of print copies of newspapers, not only to censor the media but also to weaken them economically.

Last July, Al-Taghyeer newspaper decided to suspend publishing and started to lay off its staff following the large financial loss it incurred due to repeated confiscations.

The state-run Sudanese National Council for Press and Publications (NCPP) rarely interferes to stop the security punishments although it is the official body responsible for running the work of newspapers in the Sudan.

