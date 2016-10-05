Sudan’s Bashir to meet DUP leader in Cairo

October 4, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir will meet the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani in Cairo on the sidelines of his summit meeting with the Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi, said sources.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Mohammed Osman al-Mirghani (R) and Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir (L) meeting in Khartoum on 15 December 2013 (SUNA)

Al-Bashir will lead his country’s delegation for the presidential summit of the Egyptian-Sudanese Higher Committee (ESHC) in Cairo from 5 to 6 October.

A reliable source told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that Al-Bashir will meet Al-Mirghani and his son al-Hassan in Cairo, saying the DUP leader will also meet al-Sisi during Al-Bashir’s visit.

According to the source, Al-Hassan, who is also a presidential assistant to Al-Bashir, arrived in Cairo from the United States at dawn on Tuesday.

The same source pointed that the DUP leading figure and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ahmed Saad Omer will leave for Cairo to brief Al-Mirghani on the final recommendations of the national dialogue.

Al-Mirghani, who left Sudan in 2013 to London for medical treatment, arrived in Cairo last August following controversial reports over his health conditions and that his doctors advised him to give up public work.

The DUP left opposition ranks and joined the “broad-based” government of the NCP in December 2011, citing the “need to save the country” in the words of al-Mirghani himself.

The decision of one of Sudan’s biggest opposition parties to join the government has triggered a party crisis, which has seen many DUP members tendering their resignations and others protesting in their home areas.

The party received three ministries in the federal cabinet and continues to serve under this allocation.

