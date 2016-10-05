 
 
 
Congo demands removal of S. Sudan rebels from territory: reports

October 4, 2016 (JUBA) - The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has asked the United Nations Mission in the country (MONUSCO) to "remove" a group of South Sudanese rebels airlifted on "humanitarian ground" to the Central African nation.

JPEG - 21.2 kb
South Sudanese rebels pictured in Jonglei state on 31 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

Kinshasa said the 750 armed opposition soldiers were a security risk to residents in Eastern DRC, various media, quoting local and UN officials, reported.

MONUSCO said it soldiers "extracted" South Sudan’s ex-First Vice President, Riek Machar, also commander in chief of the rebels at the DRC border on 17 August, 2016.

The peacekeepers also helped "exhausted" SPLM-IO on "humanitarian ground", rescuing up to 750 soldiers whom it said were in touch "extremely bad shape" after nearly two months of being pursued by government soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir.

Machar proceeded for treatment in Khartoum, where he has remained for the last two months but his fighters are in the care of MONUSCO in largely lawless eastern Congo.

Juba summoned Kinshasa ambassador to South Sudan in August to protest hosting of hostile forces by a friendly country. It is not clear if the latest directives from DRC to UN is a fruit of Juba diplomatic pressure.

Officials quoted by the BBC told MONUSCO that local residents in eastern Congo have accused the SPLM-IO of posting security risk to the region.

DRC is the second country, after Ethiopia, to reject presence of the SPLM IO. Ethiopian Prime Minister recently told Foreign Policy magazine that Machar, who was replaced by Taban Deng Gai, will not be welcomed to Addis Ababa unless he denounce violence.

Both Kinshasa and Addis Ababa are facing internal crisis following weeks of protest due to delayed elections and the demand for political representation, respectively.

(ST)

  • 5 October 07:21, by Akuma

    Good move from DRC government to chase SPLM-IO terrorists out of their territory. Also Kenya need to do that same.

    SPLM-IO is another LRA & Boko Haram in the mix

    • 5 October 07:56, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma,
      Laugh yourself, don,t you know what so call media confusion? freedom fighters will remain in the border until your Herakles Gov,t has stormed down to death in Juba. Have you never heard the sweet lesson to your gangs yesterday around Turile town of Maridi road?

      • 5 October 09:54, by Paul Ongee

        DRC cannot be a save haven for food lovers who always stab South Sudanese nationalists in the back. When people fought liberation war with Khartoum they decided to join the common enemy in 1991 and they’re now shamelessly claiming that they are freedom fighters instead of revisiting KPA-1997 which failed to liberate them. Only SPLM/A did that. Shame on you.

      • 5 October 10:04, by Paul Ongee

        DRC cannot be a save haven for food lovers who always keep stabbing South Sudanese nationalist in the back. When Southerners fought liberation war from 1983-2005 they simply joined the common enemy in 1991 and later dumped implementation of their KPA-1997. Instead of saying "Thank you Dr. John Garang, I never knew you would be such a great visionay leader" he preaches disunity in the new RSS.

        • 5 October 10:15, by Paul Ongee

          Riek Machar and his ignorant and disillusioned followers supposed to say something like "Thank you President Salva Kiir Mayardit, you know, you really managed to navigate South Sudan through our warlords to achieve our independence on July 9th, 2011". You know Khartoum was just trying to use us to destabilize South Sudan. Dak, tell your boss to learn how to say "thank you". It means a lot to RSS.

          • 5 October 10:44, by Paul Ongee

            Dak, tell you boss Riek Machar to denounce war but to confess that “Khartoum was giving our warlords weapons and high military ranks without knowing even how many squads, platoons, companies, battalions, brigades, divisions, corps and field army should those our illiterate militia officers command. Khartoum knows pretty well that we cannot win any war in South Sudan, leave alone battles. I don’t..

            • 5 October 10:56, by Paul Ongee

              …..fight Jahlyiin tribe of Omer Hassan Bashit or Khartoum government even if he violated my bogus KPA-1997.” You know Dak, he can say something like this because it makes a lot of senses. Dr. John Garang is talented and gifted to lead in his lifetime but Riek Machar is not, but keeps trying to mang-mang sakit.

              • 5 October 12:06, by Mopedi

                The ideas of the regime change and entire removal of Kiir and Dinka/JCE administration is not that Dr. Riek will be the president FOREVER and do everything, but he is the beginning of the change we need.

              • 5 October 19:04, by jubaone

                Paul Ongee,

                Seems you just got out of your slumber and to catch up with political events you are bothering the readers with nonsensicals. Be concise and to the point. You remind me of"political regurgitation" vomiting that shit and getting it chewed again. That is what the Americans like to call"niggershit". Write something of intellectual value not cheap scum.

            • 5 October 11:03, by Midit Mitot

              trans dreaming will not help your semi Gov,t of Juba.

      • 5 October 10:50, by Akuma

        Mitot,

        Please find the full report
        http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-37556937?ocid=socialflow_twitter

        • 5 October 11:07, by Midit Mitot

          Akuma,
          Ask your idiot reporter Lul Ruach to give you clue on that.

    • 5 October 12:14, by Mopedi

      There is no need for IO forces staying in Congo border,come home boyz, Juba is sweating seriously, see rotten President begs for intervention forces to be deployed as soon as possible to protect him and JCE. IO Peace is for all but IG Peace is 63 tribes agony

      • 5 October 13:40, by Redeemer

        Midit
        What can you say as SPLA/IO is becoming JCE movement after NCE surrendered to them. It is laughable when Nuer insisted that there is an organization call JCE until it became reality. I am glad to let you know that, the org. is now on full swing. Every government who will be coming to power has to consult them on new strategies. I am the S.G as per now

        • 5 October 15:13, by Midit Mitot

          Redeem,
          Let me narrate your broken commend,JCE is the one messing-up every thing in this country, you will regrets one day one time, to form such a organization for the country instead of Parliament which is known to every country in the World @Yaaaaah folks,

          • 6 October 16:42, by Redeemer

            Midit
            it was a response to the activities of Nuer Elders in Fagak, so stopped crying and attend to your cheeks and than regret your own doing

