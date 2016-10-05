 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 5 October 2016

South Sudan security puts deputy defence minister on watch list

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 4, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s security and military intelligence officers have put the country’s deputy defence minister and several other members of ethnic Murle officers in the army on watch list, saying their past conducts and actions warranted a close monitoring to gauge whether they are part of the recent decision by some of their members to defect to wage an armed struggle.

JPEG - 94.4 kb
SPLA soldiers standing near cattle belonging to the Murle tribe, in Pibor County, Jonglei State, South Sudan, 25 September 2012 (ST)

Multiple security personnel and military intelligence officers told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that the deputy defense minister, David Yauyau, has not been placed under house arrest but he and several of his colleagues have been put on a watch list after his former deputy in the South Sudan Democratic Movement/Army-Cobra Faction (SSDM/A-Cobra Faction) defected from the government last week.

The group, based in Pibor county of Boma state, home for ethnic Murle, declared to wage an armed struggle with the liked minded opposition groups, probably under the leadership of former First Vice President, Riek Machar, to change the regime in Juba.

A high ranking military official denied rumoured orders to arrest David Yau Yau but added that he is being monitored closely in case he may decide to defect too.

“Actually I am not aware of such orders as having come from the president or anybody in the Security Council. What I know, and which is a normal practice in the security for precautionary and preemptive measures that such people, like David Yau Yau, who is known for changing sides, are usually placed under closed monitoring and surveillance measures,” the military official told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday when asked to comment on reports alleging David Yau Yau had been put under house arrest in Juba.

“You know Yau Yau is unreliable. Who knows, he may be part of the conspiracy behind the recent defection. For this reason, he and some of his group [members] need to be closely watched until they prove otherwise,” he said.

Yau Yau’s former deputy, General Boutrus Khalid, declared his defection last week and claimed he defected with 16,000 soldiers of the SSDM/A. Other sources also said another officer has recently defected to the opposition with 5,000 troops to join General Khalid.

Senior officials in Boma state, including governor Baba Bedan, have however downplayed the defections, saying it will not impact on the situation on the ground.

Observers however say the defection may result to renewed violence in Jonglei state which has had experienced violence pitting government forces against those of the ethnic Murle fighters between 2010 and 2014.

The opposition fighters signed a peace agreement with the government in 2014, but have accused the government of not implementing its provisions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 October 06:46, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    Yayau I think will not be stupid this time to join rebellion, he’s my immediate neighbor and he use to go for work and returned normally, I believe ST is just making a smearing campaigns here against both Yah yah and NSS,if that was I applied I believe none would ever know there’s someone/groups is/were being surveillance or trace.

    repondre message

    • 5 October 07:15, by Akuma

      Yau Yau can’t can’t join useless wars cause by power greedy leaders like Riek, Lam Akol, Pagan, Majak and other greedy leaders who loots country resources.

      We are watching closely and we will deal with those myopic leaders one by one.

      repondre message

      • 5 October 07:35, by Midit Mitot

        Yau Yau, is so clever than any one of your blind generals, He will surprise you to be in abroad soon and fuck-up your roger regime with his strong general Khalid Buotrose.

        repondre message

      • 5 October 07:38, by Mun Loal

        Now it’s war against Dinka vs 63 tribes, we will leave you until your mothers cry Nuer leave us, we are friend from one mom.

        repondre message

        • 5 October 10:12, by Joyuma John

          Mun Loal
          "Now it’s war against Dinka vs 63 tribes, we will leave you until your mothers cry Nuer leave us, we are friend from one mom". the quated statement from so call freedom fighter who will free 63 tribes so that they can rape Dinka mothers, is there any logic on this, even God can not keep you to release such statement again. And that is why your fade movement has got terrible ressistance.

          repondre message

          • 5 October 11:15, by Mun Loal

            Your wives and girls will be treated like the way you did to Nuer during this crisis and your own land will be given to other tribes like the way you did to Shilluk and Equatorian. No way to leave you free in this country, your JCE will regret to call themselves JCE and South will be rebuild to restore peace and democracy from the hand of thugs Jieng.

            repondre message

            • 5 October 14:41, by Hardlinner

              mun dinka without their ally will still send you to hell. you been singing the same song for ages. but reality is even more than half nuer don’t back your stupid rebellion. remember you shld say fool Nuer, some nyam nyam, some shilluk, some murle, some pertit, some Lotuko, some Madi are against the government. but smart majority including most dinka knows consequences of war n will not support it.

              repondre message

        • 5 October 14:30, by Hardlinner

          mun keep singing your unwinnable war. head to head you to can’t win war against dinka a million years. dinka are already 40-45% of south sudan population. any group buying for tribal war have to watch out. you should talk about the government but targeting dinka civilians will send you to your early grave. nyam nyam also have to watch out for killing innocent dinka civilians is red line.

          repondre message

          • 5 October 15:58, by hamil

            Hardliner

            You people nicknamed the Equatorians "Nyam Nyam" they were cool and were not whining and when they started calling some communities MTN you become agitated. I am not that stupid to condone these nicknames but if you know it hurts to be called MTN then stop referring to other South Sudan communities as Nyam Nyam

            repondre message

    • 5 October 07:48, by Mun Loal

      If ethnics Murle is put on watch list, what about you Dinkaiu, you will have no room this time around in Junub. You thoughts when you expelled out Nuer in Juba that your sufferings will end, yet your own Dinka are the ones begging in Juba right now, every roads is full of Dinka beggars. You are known for theft, corruption, criminal land grabbers and prostitutions.

      repondre message

  • 5 October 07:12, by Midit Mitot

    Sam David was denying the fact yesterday that his Boss David Yau Yau was not locked in, how is it today? signing peace with Kiir/Malong Gov,t is like some one who had signed lease agreement with lion in the national park.

    repondre message

    • 5 October 08:59, by Paul Ongee

      Folks,

      I hope most readers of ST are following closely what kinds of news is credible for public consumption. All things reported by ST happening between the Gov’t & IO is only intended for misrepresentation of facts. Hence, the only option left for IO and its propaganda machine (James Gatdet Dak) is to aggressively engage in creating wild rumors only. Watch out and connect your dots rationally

      repondre message

      • 5 October 09:13, by Paul Ongee

        Information cannot just be published before verification of facts on the ground. Even if civilians/highway robbers fight over money or family issues, James Gatdet Dak reports to ST that their position is attacked by government forces or IO has captured a certain village. ST likes posting such unverified report intentionally to keep readers aboard while driving a wedge among RSS’s tribes.

        repondre message

        • 5 October 09:25, by Paul Ongee

          Hasn’t Riek Machar finished his treatment in Khartoum yet, ya Dak? Is he still treating his cancered eye, legs, and HBP? He’s used to mobilizing and issuing orders to innocent followers in an air-conditioned Hotel. He learned a lesson in the Equatoria Jungle of Amadi and Gbudwe States before being airlifted by UN to DRC and again to Khartoum.

          repondre message

        • 5 October 09:26, by Paul Ongee

          Hasn’t Riek Machar finished his treatment in Khartoum yet, ya Dak? Is he still treating his cancered eye, legs, and HBP? He’s used to mobilizing and issuing orders to innocent followers in an air-conditioned Hotel. He learned a lesson in the Equatoria Jungle of Amadi and Gbudwe States before being airlifted by UN to DRC and again to Khartoum.

          repondre message

          • 5 October 09:39, by Paul Ongee

            Why don’t you tell the truth about Riek that he is suffering terribly from A,B, C... and cannot sustain any war against the government because of his poor health, poor political record and constant shift of allegiance since 1991? Do you know that the ’real war’ hasn’t been fought yet where Riek will accept defeat and begin to preach unity among RSS’s tribes? Wait & Watch out.

            repondre message

            • 5 October 10:06, by Mopedi

              Mr.Onge, your comments are always good I like it, but in most cases, you seem to have no clear political direction. supporting the current regime in Juba is painful. Every reasonably Southerner should come out and support regime change for the future generation to have peace, prosperity and sustainable development.This revolution to topple Mr.Kiir Government is about 63 versus 1.

              repondre message

            • 5 October 14:28, by Mopedi

              No matter how terrible Dr.Riek is according to you, the fact is the war has come against Dinka and its administration. you though the 63 tribes within south Sudan are as lunatic as the JCE who ignorantly mingled in the affairs of the nation with rape,murder,corruption which has deformed the image of our beloved country. stop! stop! repent and repent to junubin period.

              repondre message

              • 5 October 14:52, by Hardlinner

                63 tribes against dinka is beyond fiction. where are the allies?. you would be right if you say a 8 tribes partially against government not dinka. because i know had dinka civilians joined war, most of small tribe like madi, murle, and some in YEi river state would been wiped off the face of south sudan. pls direct your anger against government otherwise your polarisation will send u to hell.

                repondre message

            • 5 October 18:54, by jubaone

              Paul Ongee,

              It’s not the amount of nonsense you are trying to articulate here but the quality of what you write that matters. Yours is trash and just jienge scum. We’ve had a lot of that bullshit.

              repondre message

  • 5 October 08:15, by Dr. Rich

    Yau Yau needs 2 be arrested coz he always like changing his minds anytime & the govt should take a note of holding him here in juba while his cobra faction is rebelling makes it no sense coz the war will continue there in pibor. this should apply to Gai since his appointment as the FVP there is no changes in the security situation of the country all of them are just milking the remaining dollars

    repondre message

  • 5 October 09:54, by Mopedi

    This is just the beginning, some blood suckers like Taban Deng will also face the same treatment in future. But it will be worse for Taban,Joseph Konga who have dirtied their own discs. there is no political escape with JCE

    repondre message

  • 5 October 12:55, by Philosopherking

    What the kleptocrats in Juba must understand is that, what is needed in South Sudan is a total reform of the governance system. Their short sighted practice of divide, a peace and rule where wounds are dressed without cleaning is stupid and can never build this country. We need a government and governance systems that are responsive and representative! A True Federal Republic of South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 5 October 14:01, by Yokyieen Akot

    Our all units,
    Weldone comrades. Keep on. There is no execuses. No woman can concieve a child and wait to deliver without informing the husbant. Yau Yau knows why his forces went to bush. Keep all eyes on him well. Thanks to our belove son Gen Kiir. This time my President take off your finger from the action of our all units. Let them help in cleaning the Country.

    repondre message

    • 5 October 14:28, by Mun Loal

      Akot,
      This is your end, when God punished Pero, the Egypt’s King, God gave Pero stubbornness not to listen to any one only his tribe men which is like JCE until all Pero’s soldiers died on the sea.
      Take this example, and bear in mind that this will happen soon to you. No stone will be left standing on the on the other,only if you surrender to the Mighty Naath Nuer, Shiluk and Equatoria+ Murle.

      repondre message

      • 5 October 15:02, by Hardlinner

        Mun first of all the chronicles of the past are nothing but fiction. God does not exist in the universe we live in. also the people u claimed to hate dinka will hate u more than dinka, becos Riek supporters are stupid nuer n only listen on their asses. dinka knows how to forgive others. Riek supporters are non other than position seekers. smart nuer have already ceased to support Riek

        repondre message

        • 6 October 11:16, by Mun Loal

          Hardliner,
          Your dirty mind never knows anything, you forgot that ur being alive now is because you hired foreign troops to fight against the Nuer, if not so, what happened in July, only 1300 troops from Machar fought thousands of you, what happened to you? Liel muor you bitch!

          repondre message

      • 5 October 21:00, by Dinka-Defender-General

        Mun Loal, please don’t sing a war song. You know it and you tried with Bashir backup for 15 years and you failed. Who is going to fight this last war since White Armies are not interested in your greedy war? Let me tell you the truth, Machar politics is finished. He must find a country to go for an exile or come back to Juba as private citizen.

        repondre message

        • 6 October 08:40, by Midit Mitot

          Dinka,& Hardlinner,
          Let me ask you wisely,if one of you guys have known other countries government in Africa and beyond, which country have you compared South Sudan government with? looters, rappers, robberies, killers which are unknown gunmen are very common in your ghost City and yet you are still supporting, do you guys believe in God?

          repondre message

          • 6 October 11:57, by Junubi

            Hardlinner,
            I think you are not aware of what is going on now in South Sudan, or it is because Dinka listen through their asses? if your your fact government did not hired the foreign forces no more MTN can stay in Juba right now. For example; the what happen in Juba in July is the prove of what am now telling you Son of bitch, if 1300 soldiers with light weapons can fought more than 20,000.

            repondre message

            • 6 October 12:03, by Junubi

              All 63 tribe now knows that, the government of Dinka will take us no where, as it was mentioned by Munloal all the beggers on the all streets are Dinkas while their stupid government still complaining that there is government existing while they loot all the properties of the country.
              Their time is counting to end.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.