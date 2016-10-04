Two killed, 10 others injured at civilian site in Wau town

October 03, 2016 (WAU) – Two people were killed and 10 others injured by strong winds at a protection of civilian site in South Sudan’s Wau state.
The roof of a clinic constructed by Medicins Sans Frontiers (MSF) was reportedly blown off as iron sheets scattered, killing two and injuring others.
“Rain started and shortly there was very strong wind whereby structures of the hospital was picked up, the fence fell down and what we saw was its structure taken by the wind,” said Abiel Peter Wawure, a MSF health workers at the protection of civilian site.
Margaret Ngogi said iron sheet off the clinic caused the injuries and deaths.
Meanwhile, all humanitarian agencies operating in Wau state have reportedly rushed to the protection of civilian site to provide needed assistance.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)
Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)
South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)
MORE