 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 4 October 2016

Two killed, 10 others injured at civilian site in Wau town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 03, 2016 (WAU) – Two people were killed and 10 others injured by strong winds at a protection of civilian site in South Sudan’s Wau state.

The roof of a clinic constructed by Medicins Sans Frontiers (MSF) was reportedly blown off as iron sheets scattered, killing two and injuring others.

“Rain started and shortly there was very strong wind whereby structures of the hospital was picked up, the fence fell down and what we saw was its structure taken by the wind,” said Abiel Peter Wawure, a MSF health workers at the protection of civilian site.

Margaret Ngogi said iron sheet off the clinic caused the injuries and deaths.

Meanwhile, all humanitarian agencies operating in Wau state have reportedly rushed to the protection of civilian site to provide needed assistance.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 October 07:32, by Midit Mitot

    Rest in peace, Kiir/Malong will be accountable.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 14:24, by Hardlinner

      mitdit you are indeed stupid. how is that got to do with Kiir or malong?. none of them call for destructive rain.

      repondre message

      • 4 October 14:33, by Midit Mitot

        Hardliner,
        Blind debater,if your armed and tribal militias did not forced them out of their homes, what would have killed them today? that storm got them in dare and open place that can not protect any thing @yaaaaaaaah othiek.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.