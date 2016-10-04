Two people killed by unknown gunmen in South Darfur

October 3, 2016 (NYALA) - Two people were killed by unknown gunmen in an attack against the headquarters of the administrative unit of Al-Malam locality, 100 kilometers north of South Darfur capital, Nyala.

A reliable source told Sudan Tribune that four armed men on two four-wheel drive Land Cruiser vehicles opened fire at Al-Hag Adam Ishag, the commissioner’s driver and his bodyguard Mohamed Abdel-Karim while they were standing in front of the headquarters of the locality and killed them on the spot.

According to the source, the gunmen seized the commissioner’s vehicle before fleeing.

He added that the security committee of the locality held an emergency meeting to track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in press statements on Monday, South Darfur’s police director Bala Mohamed Hussein said that four gunmen on an unlicensed four-wheel drive vehicle opened fire at the commissioner’s bodyguard and driver in front of Al-Malam locality headquarters killing them immediately.

A security source told Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity that the security committee set strict measures to control the lawlessness situation in Nyala.

He pointed that joint patrol teams have been deployed to deal with the security situation, saying that tight measures were put in place to control movement of vehicles inside Nyala.

He stressed the security organs are capable of restoring stability, saying the unlicensed vehicles are the primary cause of the lawlessness situation in the state.

The same source accused unnamed parties of being responsible of the deteriorating security conditions in Nyala, saying the security organs would arrest all those involved in the incidents following the completion of investigations.

During the past couple of weeks, Nyala residents have expressed concern over the return of the lawlessness situation which prevailed in the town before imposing the emergency situation.

On September 27th, the gunmen killed the accountant Izz al-Din Saad when they attacked the municipal salary office of Al-Radoom area staff in central Nyala.

Two days earlier, armed groups looted Al-Wihda neighborhood in southern Nyala where 12 people have been injured after being beaten with gun stocks.

Also, on September 29th, a group of armed men shot dead the former commissioner of Baida locality of West Darfur State and the chief of Dago tribe in front of his house in Nyala.

Since July 2014, the governor of South Darfur Adam Mahmoud Jar al-Nabi, declared an indefinite emergency situation in the state, including a curfew from 07:00 pm to 07:00 am (local time) in Nyala.

The decision also banned riding of motorcycles by more than one person, holding weapons while wearing civilian clothes, vehicles driving around without license plates, and wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face).

(ST)