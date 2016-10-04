 
 
 
Four people killed on Juba-Nimule highway

General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

October 3, 2016 (JUBA) – At least 3 traffic police officers and a village local chief have been killed by unknown gunmen on Sunday along South Sudan’s main road linking the capital, Juba, to Uganda, police spokesman has said.

The killed traffic officers, whose identities have not been released, were attacked on a check point on Juba-Nimule highway at Nyolo, a village some 90km from Juba.

“The gunmen shot three [traffic] police officers dead and attempted to hijack [the] police car,” said South Sudan Police’s spokesman, Brig. Gen. Daniel Justin Boula, speaking to reporters in Juba on Monday.

Gen. Boula said the gunmen ran to neighboring Nelo village as the police and the army were pursuing them, adding “The gunmen opened fire on a village and a killed Nelo head chief.”

Attacks on Juba-Nimule highway surged since conflict resumed in July in Juba between the government of President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar. The SPLM in Opposition often accuses the government of allegedly attacking their positions in Magwi county near the border with Uganda.

The government could not however name the source of the gunmen nor arrested any of them.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 October 07:23, by Midit Mitot

    Unknown gunmen are also within your unprofessional army, whom do you blame? kill yourselves and blame yourselves. Freedom fighters are just waiting for your offensive against their territory, don,t try to accuse them Yaaaaaaaaah unknown gunmen.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 08:09, by Mun Loal

      Unknown gunmen are Maathiang Anyor who have no food to eat. Their own meant of killing is to get money from the travelers.

      repondre message

  • 4 October 11:57, by Beel Jah Jak

    It would be better if those killed are Dinka from the states creating unknown Gunmen, specially Bhar El Ghazal guys. there is no need for the police to complaint about since the issue is official business of the rogue regime in Juba who wanted to create a state of lawlessness. but their days are numbered and will soon come to an end

    repondre message

    • 4 October 19:09, by Wani khooto

      look at this fool, you wish Dinka should be kill yet you heard that the kill village chief,this is the type of liberation you want by just killing even village chief.these Bandit are SPLA-IO and that is their war to liberate South Sudan from Dinka as the said? special Mundi the most coward people in eastern equatoria. we will never support coward people and propagandize spreading liars like Nuer.

      repondre message

  • 4 October 13:22, by Black Nation

    Killing every day by unknown gunmen, when will it end? we south sudanese why don’t we kick out this regime that support unknown gunmen and have a peaceful regime to safe the remaining citizens? Earlier the better

    repondre message

    • 4 October 14:22, by Hardlinner

      UNknown Gunmen should simply be called Bandits. the motive is simple kill and loot people. so those bandits generally come from areas where attack occur. so locals should know who those bandits are.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



