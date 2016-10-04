 
 
 
SPLA denies presence of opposition fighters in Morobo

October 3, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudanese army (SPLA) denied having fought with the opposition forces of the SPLA-IO in Morobo county of Central Equatoria state, but admitted they fought with armed local youth in the area.

JPEG - 23.3 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers are pictured in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

The SPLA spokesperson, Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, said reports by the armed opposition that fighting took place and they captured Morobo last week were not true.

“Those were the youths who have disagreed on social issues and start the fight there are between two to three-four youths and you know whenever two-three people fight and then it breaks into mass fighting others will just join it without knowing the motive,” Brigadier General Koang told Sudan Tribune over phone interview.

He blamed the spokesman for the opposition leader, Riek Machar, for allegedly “politicizing” the conflict between the civilian armed local youth and the government’s forces in Morobo county.

“What I know is that it was mass fighting youths, it was not a political agenda but it was being politicized by James Gatdet who has been fanning flames of war from Nairobi,” claimed the SPLA spokesperson, who insisted the SPLA forces are in full control of Morobo and neighboring villages.

Brig. Koang denied that Morobo once fell under the control of the opposition or the local youth. This comes four days after he said his office did not receive any information about the situation in Morobo.

“SPLA is in full control of Morobo and it has not fallen into opposition fighters. They have no presence around that area and social disagreements are everywhere and it is good that fighting did not involve any weapons,” he said.

Earlier, opposition leader’s spokesman, James Gatdet Dak, told Sudan Tribune that their forces captured Morobo last week. He did not however confirm whether their fighters have withdrawn from the town.

However, area residents who fled to neighboring Uganda over the weekend said they saw opposition forces in Morobo town. Eye witnesses said there are currently no civilians in Morobo because the area has been occupied by rebels.

In recent weeks, aid agencies and local leaders have reported clashes between government soldiers and forces loyal to former First Vice President, Machar, in several places, including Lainya in Yei River counties of the former Central Equatoria state.

Similar clashes between government and SPLA-IO forces were reported last week near Bentiu and Rubkotna, in Unity state, forcing nearly 30 humanitarian aid workers to withdraw from the areas of Nhialdiu, Jazeera, and Boaw.

(ST)

  • 4 October 05:17, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    According to this army spokesman he means SPLM/IG = Dinka Militia and SPLM/IO = Nuer Militia and Equatorians are bandits. Please wake up. Stop disseminating misinformation and lies. The whole world knows what is happening in Equatoria. This period of technology is not for lies.

    • 4 October 06:51, by Akuma

      Jur,

      How will you call those ambush innocent civilians along the ways based on their tribal line from Juba-Keji-Kejo, Nimule-Juba and other roads linking towns if they are not bandits. They are and they will be wipe out anytime from now. Those who are still practicing such behaviors will be dislodge from their places

      • 4 October 07:49, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Arabs failed to do so. So you will be. These are the founders of South Sudan nation. They are returning the brutality experienced from you in kind. Those people are not supposed to be in Equatoria in the first place. They should go home to their luaks or else ...??

    • 4 October 07:09, by Mun Loal

      Lul Nyadiet, when will you and your Dinka thugs will accept the true? Your reports contradicted to the eye witness’ report. Why civilians fled to Uganda if Morobo is not captured by the IO forces? You are a big lies.

      • 4 October 07:36, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        I have a boy from area with me here,the whole family of his is there in morobo,he’s a firefighter and when i told him such a news he just laugh at me,says as Lul narrated it so Gadet is a big propagandist,warmonger and a liar so let’s just ignore him as a fool.When thugs robbed and killed on the roads, the rush to claims its our IOS forces,time for accountability is coming(desperate movement).

        • 4 October 07:55, by Mun Loal

          Dinka Aliap,
          You are a big liar, don’t denied the fact. Morobo fall to the hands of freedom fighters some days back. If you have a boy whose parents are there, why do the civilians fled to neighboring Uganda if it’s not captured? judge yourselves and blame no ones.

          • 4 October 08:21, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

            Mr mun,iam somebody of my own and don’t accept or condone liars,however,don’t always relies on media or spokesman to believe in stories, find out the facts on the ground or from the hand information like what I just did.

            • 4 October 08:56, by Mun Loal

              " Tell the true, the true will set you free" This is a Biblical word. I can’t you coz you are lying to the media, your shortfall is very near.

    • 4 October 07:51, by Midit Mitot

      Telling lie has become habit to Lul Nyadiet, you were keeping quite when the War was in place and today you deny it.I know this guy since we were in Waat primary school in 1983-4,is the man of contradiction.

      • 4 October 08:56, by Nibs

        Why would anyone with sense believe this congenital liar (Gatdek), the same guy who once said, they are waiting for an ’order’ to match to juba and that juba is under ’siege’. This guy have no shame. ST is also amplifying his propaganda sentiment. ST always try to support the rebel narrative.

      • 4 October 09:39, by Alfredo christiani

        Hahahahah James DAK made person you came back to media again with naked name called Midit Matot, your wrong behaviors are well known to the world, this time you with RIAK will go to hell whether you like it or not .people are tied of you guys. Secondly don’t lie, you went to school in 1990s, I knew your background very well

        • 4 October 12:34, by Midit Mitot

          Nibs & Alfredo,
          Nincompoop, you would have to give especially thanks to Mr. murder M7 for the year 2013 War, if Uganda were not there, all your leaders would have gone to heaven. Yes, Juba is now smelling rotten if you are not aware of that, professional army IO are freezing your gangs leaders in, while enjoying their vulnerable blood, take note of that.

          • 4 October 14:13, by Hardlinner

            midit remember the facts of 1991.Riek was defeated irrespective of support he widely enjoyed from Bashir. look at your population compare to dinka population. do you think you can sustain any control. Uganda only helped to due the fact SPLA soldiers were 70% nuer in element. government had no time to reorganise itself but to ask for help. so what happened afterward?. a straight defeat of Riek

            • 4 October 14:51, by Midit Mitot

              Hardliner,
              Look at your cowardice commend, in 1991, Simon Gatwech Dual, Koang Banypiny, Manyal Kueth and myself Midit Mitot were giving a very good lesson to your thugs starting from Poktap up to Mangalla, while Dr J Garang was very strategist person compare to your drunker leaders, but we defeated him. Dr Machar forces will never and never be defeated by your tribal militias.

          • 4 October 19:22, by Wani khooto

            Midit Mitot,
            thanks God, you keep on changing your name when ever you are defeated and i am so sorry for you. by the way do you really still having hope of capturing juba and make Machar the president, why don’t you see your failure and surrender,you still talk of how Uganda support SPLA yet recently your leader run naked in Juba without any hand from Uganda.accepted defeat fool Nuer-naath.

            • 5 October 14:42, by Midit Mitot

              Wani Khooto,
              If 1370 SPLA-IO soldiers were your unprofessional army of tribal militias, Kiir would have gone to heaven @Yaaaaah crook man, but because of well trained army of SPLA-IO, they were managed to rescue Dr Machar and his generals, in which could not happen from your drunker s solders to rescue Kiir.

  • 4 October 15:04, by Dr. Rich

    Lul koang also don’t tell the truth then if morobo is under govt why are people leaving the area

  • 4 October 15:18, by Dr. Rich

    All i want now let S.Sudan be burn into ashes so that we know who will remain, i’m tired of Machar comments soon we shall bring rule of law while on the govt side they said there is peace yet the is mass killing,rape, economy has gone 2 the dogs

