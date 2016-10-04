 
 
 
12 pastoralists killed in outskirt of S. Sudan capital

October 3, 2016 (JUBA) - At least 12 South Sudanese cattle keepers from the Dinka Bor tribe were killed in the outskirts of the capital, Juba over the weekend, officials said.

JPEG - 39.5 kb
Young men herd cattle through the mud-caked streets of Pibor, South Sudan (AP)

Eight others were reportedly wounded in the weekend attack.

The incident, involving a Land Cruiser car, occurred less than 200 meters from the last army located south-west of Juba, survivors and the police said.

“The passengers were returning to cattle camp in Kajo-Keji County of Yei River State but they were ambushed and their car sprayed with bullets,” said David Mamer, who lost a cousin during the weekend attack.

Mamer said the bodies were retrieved from the forest by relatives, an hour after the incident occurred.

“Most of the bodies had bullets in their heads – a sign that the victims were shot at close-range when the driver had to abandon the car,” he added.

Most of the victims were from Bor county in Jonglei state.

Attacks on highways in South Sudan between Juba and neighboring towns are common – but not close to the city as witnessed last week.

The attackers, eyewitnesses said, spoke in the Nuer dialect, a claim Sudan Tribune could not verify.

A woman whose husband was killed said one of the alleged gunmen called her using the stolen phone and mocked her.

“He told me ‘we have killed your husband and you must look for another man,’” she said as tears rolled down her face.

Police said investigations are underway to establish the motive of the attack and bring the suspects to book.

“We heard the incident and we are still investigating,” said Police Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Justin Boula, adding that no suspects had so far been arrested over the attack.

The attack provoked criticism on social media – with users questioning government’s ability to maintain the rule of law in the war-torn country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 October 05:17, by Whortti Bor Manza

    How can the cattle keepers come all along from Bor to graze their cattle in Kajo Keji. These are SPLA/ mayhianganyoors.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 07:03, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      Bor manza,it look you steals doubt it,these are purely cattlemen from Bor grazing in Equatoria like any other pastoralists in s.Sudan or Africa moving from one place to another with there cattle. Its also obvious now these are people in the UN judging by distance from UN camps.UN is a vice here and our crisis will never end until the leave our country, its because of there present people acts so.

      repondre message

    • 4 October 07:11, by Midit Mitot

      Akuma & Dinka Aliap,
      Thugs, can you tell your unknown gunmen to stop killing innocence people in Juba city? so that freedom fighters can also stop spraying bullets on your mobile community cars who are always moving like fly in greater equatoria?

      repondre message

      • 4 October 07:55, by Akuma

        Mitot aka Idiot,

        Time will come for all those thugs seeking sheltering in UNMISS camps calling themselves freedom fighters to be wipe out in those camps. How come you are seeking sheltering and the same time killing innocent civilians. It is a great shame indeed to UNMISS for keeping enemies in their camps.

        repondre message

        • 4 October 11:53, by jubaone

          Akuma,

          This is work of unknown gunmen most likely jienges revenging on each other and then innocently implicating the Nuer. How could Nuer come too close about 200m of an army post kill 12 people without return of fire? This is just malicious jienge trick to warrant an attack on innocent Nuers.

          repondre message

    • 4 October 13:49, by jubaone

      Whorti,

      These were mathiang anyor spies disguised as cattle keepers on their way to Kajo Keji to carry out reconnaissance work on SPLA-I0 positions our informant in town has mailed us. They were intercepted.

      repondre message

  • 4 October 05:18, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    I blame UN here because how come here the can’t even manage to disarmed Idps in there camps?. We know vividly inside that UN is not doing or conniving with criminal IO elements or just turning a blind eye to all of these.Anyway, these are cattleman and the believe in vengeance.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 06:44, by Akuma

      UNMISS & SPLM-IO of Riek Machar forces are working together to destabilize South Sudan. UNMISS are hosting IDPs with guns and they are calling civilians.

      repondre message

      • 4 October 07:28, by Mun Loal

        There is no time now to blame any one in South Sudan, it’s time to leave only few from you, you Dinka criminals. How can your cattle keepers left Bor to Equatorian regions while Bor has lot of grasses for your animals? It shows to all Junubin that Dinka are land grabbers. Only few will enjoys life in this movement from you.

        repondre message

      • 4 October 09:08, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        The truth has risen today that Mitoot is in UN camps pouring propaganda every time,and I like this Mr Akuma,just let vagabonds like Mitoot continue insults.I personally feels so nice when I heard abusive words from them,its make them so low to me,let master them.

        repondre message

  • 4 October 08:45, by Cobbz

    Honestly, I don’t think justice ever prevailed in this country. the police spokesman keeps on talking about bringing to books" the criminals. I don’t see this happening. that book if it exists should have been full of names now and justice would have prevailed. not until the unknown gun men are known, nothing will change. lives will continue to perish. God bless South Sudan

    repondre message

  • 4 October 09:05, by Dengda

    I didn’t see direct correlation here. Report say they are pastoralists and also mentioned Land cruiser involved, what tell us that they are pastoralist in vehicle? while they are not driving their cattle. R.I.P they innocent souls.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 12:32, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      If you’re going to Bentiu for instance and u have to a pastoralists, can u come and go back with cows? Or are u saying that cattle keepers can’t use cars?.Your question is illogical.

      repondre message

  • 4 October 09:32, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    These trouble causers must go back to their luaks otherwise they will have to back horizontally. Better they go back home vertically as they are not wanted in the lands of farmers in Equatoria.

    repondre message

  • 4 October 10:34, by Eastern

    There more water and pasture in Bor in Jonglei; in fact there is too much water is causing flooding. Why should the dinka burden Kajo Keji with their cattle? It served them right!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



