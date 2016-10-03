 
 
 
Monday 3 October 2016

100,000 people trapped in S. Sudan's Yei county: UNHCR

October 2, 2016 (JUBA) -Urgent humanitarian assistance is needed for some 100,000 people trapped in the South Sudanese town of Yei, where the security situation deteriorated rapidly after renewed conflict broke out in the capital, Juba in July, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

JPEG - 57.6 kb
Leaders of South Sudanese refugees address a rally at Bweyale camp, April 30, 2016 (ST)

“Until now, Yei has been largely spared from the violence and attacks that have plagued the country since December 2013,” William Spindler, a spokesperson of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said Friday.

“This is the first time that the population in Yei – primarily farmers living on commercial and subsistence agriculture – has become a direct target of violence, and on suspicion of their belonging to opposition groups. They urgently need humanitarian assistance,” he added.

Yei is situated in Central Equatoria state, close to South Sudan’s borders with neighbouring Uganda and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Sources say more than 30,000 people have been displaced into Yei from surrounding areas, following deadly attacks on civilians and looting of private property on 11 and 13 September. They reportedly joined several thousand others displaced from Lainya county since mid-July, and up to 60,000 town residents who remain in Yei with no means to leave and who are now in as much need as those displaced by the conflict.

UNHCR’s presence there has been limited to providing protection activities and assistance to refugees from neighbouring DRC who live in Yei town and nearby Lasu settlement.

“The security situation in Yei deteriorated rapidly after renewed conflict broke out in Juba in early July and came to a head earlier this month, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes,” Spindler said.

Deteriorating security in South Sudan has forced over 200,000 people to flee the country since a fresh fighting broke out around Juba, the capital, on 8 July 2016, bringing the number of South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring nations to over 1 million.

In South Sudan, more than 1.61 million people are reportedly internally displaced and another 261,000 are refugees from Sudan, DRC, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic (CAR).

(ST)

  • 3 October 08:53, by Augustino

    Where were they living and why they were displaced yet Equatorians claimed to have full control of their areas? Shame on those who are spreading lies to the public. Yei is a government controlled area /town, they will be protected or if they opt to go to Uganda and change their IDENTITIES as it is their normal business, then let them go and do so, We will welcome them back again later after IO.

    repondre message

    • 3 October 11:15, by Midit Mitot

      Augustino,
      Yes you are very right, government is in full control of Yei killing vulnerable community of central equatria every day.Since Kiir and Malong had planning this senseless war, many people in South Sudan were not aware of it. Now, every body had decided to take gun for your nincompoop government of Juba.

      repondre message

      • 3 October 16:14, by Hardlinner

        Midit, can i ask you simple question. how many dinkas are living in Riek controlled areas and how many Nuer are living government countrolled areas?. also how many foreigners are living in Riek controlled areas compare to government controlled areas?. like dinkas, equatorians need to stay away from kiir and Riek madness. stay neutral and no one will touch you.

        repondre message

    • 3 October 16:08, by Hardlinner

      some of equatorians are as fools as those backing Riek rebellion. realistically Kiir and Riek are same in corruption. Riek is far much worse due to his 1991 massacre of civilians and again 2013. to me civilians should stay out of these mess and wait for election. rebellion cause a lot of suffering case in point is dinka land during north-south war or Syria war.

      repondre message

      • 3 October 19:42, by Midit Mitot

        Yes Hardliner,
        I would have to be neutral if your insanity tribal militia of Juba are not targeting people base on their ethnicity, those who are in Juba now are Nuerwew who does not know their right in the country.

        repondre message

      • 3 October 20:42, by jubaone

        Hardliner,

        Read www.southsudanliberty.com it might help you.

        repondre message

  • 3 October 09:04, by choldit

    There it is! The govt have been denying the truth happening in Yei area until minutes ago while they are quietly taking their families out of the area leaving inhabitants from Equatorians background there alone helplessness. The UN need to send humanitarian assistant there. The SPLA io are friendly forces to civilian.

    repondre message

    • 3 October 16:20, by Hardlinner

      choldit pls stop being bias. who killed darfur civilians in Bentiu?. who killed all dinkas in Akobo. people in yei should know one thing, if government are bad to them then they should expect Riek rebels to be much worst.

      repondre message

  • 3 October 16:27, by Hardlinner

    equatoria militias make note of one thing. IO is fractured. most of their reasonable and intellectuals have already abandon Riek. Alfred Gore, Taban Deng, Lam and many more have already realised that Riek is not for peace. i’m ready myself to Vote Kiir out of power, but does not want any one to take power by force. if Riek thinks he as larger support in south sudan, let gear up for election.

    repondre message

    • 4 October 02:50, by Malakal county Simon

      Hardliner

      Stop singing the song of election because an election without a real date/month, can never materialized...... I suggest, you should prepares for your plan B instead of fooling yourself each day!!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 4 October 07:19, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

        Haha! What plan B are you talking about,u already exhausted plan A up to Z,and now I think 123_000000 plans has remain, your strategy of Dinkaphobia by Riak is very helpful to the govt but soon Gelweng are likely to join the fights they’d been ignoring in this summer if targeting Jieng continue on this phase,I am afraid.And we see the outcome.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



