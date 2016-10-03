 
 
 
SPLM-youth league in Uganda disown group of defectors

October 2, 2016 (KAMPALA) – Members of South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) youth league allied to the country’s former vice president, Riek Machar in Uganda have disowned a group that recently abandoned the faction led by the latter.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The armed opposition youth league head, Omojok Obac, said those who declared support for Machar’s successor Taban Deng Gai are not genuine.

“[The] SPLM-IO youth league would like to inform you that the group who are using fake and ghost names are government supporters of Salva Kiir who want to create confusion in Uganda the way their tribal government created confusion in South Sudan,” he told Sudan Tribune from Kampala, Uganda.

According to the official, over 50,000 members currently make up the armed opposition youth league in Uganda, further stressing that those who declared allegiance to South Sudan’s newly appointed first vice president were “fake”.

He said the entire youth league association still stood firm in support of Machar.

“We are warning the group of opportunists who are using the name of SPLM-IO for their own benefit [that] this is a great party with a great vision and many have died and sacrificed their lives to defend the name and dignity of this party,” said Obac.

The youth league secretary for information, Gai Bona, also described the defectors as self-seeking individuals who acted mainly for personal benefits.

“This is the time to say no to the corrupted and tribal regime of Salva Kiir whose motive is to spoil the generation from their welfare. We call on youth across the different continent that we have to liberate ourselves from power and corrupted system,” said Bona.

Machar fled the country in July after his forces clashed with those loyal to President Kiir, leaving over 200 soldiers dead in the national capital, Juba. He vowed never to return to Juba unless an intervention force, approved by the African Union, are deployed in the capital to restore stability.

(ST)

  • 3 October 08:24, by Midit Mitot

    Bravo bravo Omojok Obac,please let our youths distant themselves from Kabalagala (Wakala) Taban agents, which are using their useless money to bribe our young men. Taban is almost out of being FVP,because Joseph Monytuiel is now serious in Juba.

    repondre message

  • 3 October 09:52, by Joyuma John

    Dear Colleagues,
    I beg your kind pardon to listen to me briefly on the true aspect of this article, in Kampala there is no. IO youth league. the youth who claimed to be the members of this group are double agents, you can some time get some in Juba shouting a slogan of salva Kiir oyee? when they get back to Kampala or Nairobi they dress in the different jackets and start calling themselves IO. Fo

    repondre message

Comment on this article



