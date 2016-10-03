Five African leaders to attend National Dialogue Final Session

October 02, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan on Sunday said that five African leaders and chiefs of regional organizations will attend the National Dialogue Conference on Monday 10 October .

Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby (L) listen to the national anthem during opening session of Sudan National Dialogue conference in Khartoum October 10, 2015. (Photo SUNA)

Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Ghandour, told reporters that Chadian President Idriss Déby, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni would attend the National Dialogue Conference.

According to the minister, the meeting will be attended also by the Islamic Cooperation Organization and Arab League Secretary Generals, African Union Chairperson and delegations from Russia and China.

He said that United Nations Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon confirmed UN participation without specifying the level of participation.

In January 2014, al-Bashir launched the national dialogue initiative in which he urged opposition parties and rebels alike to join the dialogue table to discuss all the pressing issues.

But the initiative faced serious setbacks after the government’s refusal to create suitable atmosphere before the process, leading several opposition forces to pull out.

The foreign minister further who returned to Khartoum after participating in the Non-Aligned Movement meeting in Venezuela and the UN General Assembly meetings in New York briefed President Omer al-Bashir about his trip and stressed on the progress in the dialogue with Washington on bilateral relations.

“On Sunday I have briefed President Al-Bashir on Sudan’s participation in the UN’s 71st general assembly meeting,” said Ghandour pointing that he met the Chadian President Idriss Déby and discussed with him the regional issues.

He pointed that he has met 23 foreign ministers during the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, and discussed with them bilateral relations, regional and international relations.

Further Ghandour said that he discussed the Sudanese –U.S relations. on the sidelines of the UN meetings,

The minister went to say that Washington reiterated that sanctions on Sudan do not include private remittance and humanitarian aid.

“The is a very important step for banking transactions as international banks fear dealing with Sudan since long time,” he said.

Last week, U.S. officials said that sanctions on Sudan do not include private remittance and humanitarian aid to the eastern African country and encouraged transactions with Khartoum within the framework of many authorizations and licenses.

(ST)