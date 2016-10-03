 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 3 October 2016

SPLA-IO says its fighters control C. Equatoria’s Morobo county

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 2, 2016 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s opposition forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA-IO), have said that their troops are in full control of Morobo town in Central Equatoria. They added they have been in the town for five days after dislodging government forces.

JPEG - 26 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

Officials of the South Sudanese army this week could not deny or confirm whether fighting took place in the area and who was in control, with the military spokesman, Brig. Lul Ruai Koang saying he did not receive any official report about the fate of Morobo.

The opposition faction under the leadership of Riek Machar, former First Vice President, however said they have been in control of the town, adding the government only shied away from admitting that they have lost the town to their forces.

“It is five days since our forces captured Morobo. They have been in full control of the town,” James Gatdet Dak, opposition leader’s spokesperson, told Sudan Tribune.

He also said fighting erupted in Eastern Equatoria’s Magwi county between the rival forces this week.

Other fierce clashes have been reported around Bentiu, the capital of the oil rich Unity state, between forces loyal to President Kiir and those loyal to Machar.

Dak said the process of resisting the regime under the leadership of President Salve Kiir is gaining momentum in freeing the people of South Sudan, adding that the forces had been reorganizing for a full scale armed resistance due to the collapse of the August 2015 peace deal.

He said that Kiir has the choice of resuscitating the peace deal as it was signed or face a “determined resistance” that will see him exit from power.

The SPLA-IO, he claimed, are getting stronger in Equatoria region more than ever before and it was a matter of time before the situation will be made to change in Juba.

War has erupted again on 8 July when rival forces clashed at the presidential palace and the subsequent attack on Machar’s residence.

The former First Vice President, who was replaced after he escaped from Juba, has declared an armed resistance against the government.

If independently confirmed, the capture of Morobo, a town south of Juba in the newly created Yei River state of Central Equatoria, where the seat of the national government is situated, would be seen as a threat to the capital.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 October 23:42, by Augustino

    No truth in the claim, James is well known of spreading lies. Equatorian people love peace. Not Riek and those IO desperately looking for power by force. Nuer are well known fighters in our country but failed to take power by force. Too late now for those who are dreaming of it this time. We are strong enough for these rubbish to be clear easily.

    repondre message

    • 3 October 07:48, by Midit Mitot

      Augustino,
      This senseless War of Salva Kiir is not belong to Nuer tribe only,it is for every non Dinka in the country if you don,t understand it. Dinka Government does not know even some one defending their deadly regime, you thought that South Sudan can be call Dinka country? sorry, it will take you a time to do so.

      repondre message

      • 3 October 08:42, by Augustino

        War of Propaganda would not help you people, I have fighting in equatoria for the rest of my life but I never seen such a brave equatorian who used strong mouth only to threaten people. All equatorian are in control of their states as they were demanding for self rules which they got. We know very well that fighting in equatoria will let more of them change their citizenships soon.

        repondre message

      • 3 October 15:33, by Hardlinner

        Mitdit please stop mixing thing up. you know quite welcome smart nuer get along with their dinka cousin. only backers of criminal Riek are the one causing bad relationship between Nuer and dinka. you know quite well majority of dinka do not approve of kiir leadership. they only reason they fight for him is because Riek is mass murderer who want to take power by force.

        repondre message

        • 3 October 19:32, by Midit Mitot

          Were you born when Kiir/malong tribal militia were murdering Nuer civilians in Juba 2013? if so, you have to approve it that your drunker leaders are more criminal than any one in the country.

          repondre message

    • 3 October 08:31, by Mun Loal

      Let freedom reign from every far of South Sudan. Kiir will witness the fate of his failure to rule the South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 3 October 04:13, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    Hello Juba,

    We’re On the match! The United States of Equatorian Defence forces are coming home. We’re determine than ever before to liberate ourselves from all the hardship imposed on us by Kiir and cohorts. From the West to East and Central, Equatorians are standing up for their rights. Bring your gunships and tanks, we have solutions for them all. chickens will soon be roasting!

    repondre message

    • 3 October 09:35, by Mun Loal

      Let continues to free our land from the tyranny of JCE so the whole 64 tribes will enjoy every lasting peace.

      repondre message

    • 3 October 14:48, by Hardlinner

      there is no such thing as equatorians. each group has it own territory. those fighting in yei river state are exclusively locals from that state. juba is bari territory and off limit to those rebelling against the government. they are more or less like people from western equatoria. they are simply militias protecting their place whether logically or fictitiously. they are not gonna join riek war.

      repondre message

      • 3 October 16:47, by jubaone

        Hardliner /Softliner,
        These are expressions of a loser. You try to encourage yourself and begin to divide this is that...bla..bla. Equatoria is Equatoria it has been there and will be there. Without Equatoria you’d be running naked all your life. We are here to flush you out. Be prepared to get yourself an entry visa. You don’t belong to Equatoria. Get out ya Aryan jienge.

        repondre message

    • 3 October 14:56, by Hardlinner

      loki, don’t let your balls carry you away. look at your population before talking about matching ahead. remember dinka and their allies are more than 60% of south Sudan population. so the defining question is how are gonna win?. if fools Nuer can’t do it, how would u do it?. dinka lost closer to 1.5 million people during north-south war. that is almost an entire equatoria population.

      repondre message

  • 3 October 05:08, by Equatoria1

    Jienge
    Bring more Anyoors out of Juba to rescue Morobo so that J1 will be easy to reach or else empty Yei to save Morobo & you see us visiting Yei tomorrow morning! You are still talking about Moroba but Torit, Nimule or Mundiri will surprise u shortly. Leave alone the food cooked for you in Western B-el-G, Unity State, Upper Nile & in Murule Land. Equatorian had baby sited you for long. times up!

    repondre message

    • 3 October 06:14, by Joyuma John

      War of propaganda from desparate Nuer community , look they are feeding the world with lies, waite trues shall dawn on you soon.

      repondre message

      • 3 October 07:32, by choldit

        Well, unlike their cousins Dinka, the Nuer are known for not telling lays, corrupt, mistreating other tribes, fearing others. Ur statement about Morobo town must be a lay. There are lot of info telling SPLA- IO is in full control now but that the govt is trying a failing attempt to send SPLA in govt to fight the SPLA io in outskirts of Yei town, let alone Morobo town. Let wait and see as u said.

        repondre message

        • 3 October 15:11, by Hardlinner

          choldit, please we r not stupid like you. who do think will believe your childish lies. firstly of all Nuer aren’t part of Akobo. so how did you occupied Akobo n Gambella Region?. secondly about corrupt, isn’t Riek son Nuer? if so then he corrupt. thirdly who sang the words of matching to Juba and restoring order?, wasn’t it Gatdet Dak. a match which turned to rescue of Riek guards by UN in congo.

          repondre message

      • 3 October 15:02, by Hardlinner

        it is known lies. those bandits are only good at attacking innocent civilians. if it won’t because of innocents civilians living in Yei river state, they whole state can easily be ransack by SPLA within no time. those militias have never face SPLA/ mathiang anyor.

        repondre message

  • 3 October 05:21, by Equatoria1

    You think by hacking our youth with panga, rapping our women, looting our properties and killing our elderly will make us surrender our weapons & bow down to you?? If that works for you somewhere else, now be informed that its not gonna happen here in Equatoria Land. Instead your vicious act on our population is sending more Anyanya to the bush to topple your asses even faster you empty heads!!!

    repondre message

    • 3 October 08:22, by Burning spear

      You equatorial 1 or 100 coward, food lover,

      Who is killing innocent people just because of their tribe in equatorial naming them MTN? A successful moment who has a potential of becoming a government one day though it takes 100 years doesn’t kill civilians unlike what u losers do. If mighty Dinka,the warriors,the bulls,the roots, the souls,the most powerful and fear of whole Sudan takes u seriousl

      repondre message

      • 3 October 08:56, by Equatoria1

        Burning Shit...
        Let me remind you that MTNs are the food lovers & that is why they are here in Equatorian Land. Now that they become intoxicated of the food they have been squandering & begin to destroy our crops, we the sons & daughters of this land are here by declaring a search and destroy agains the MTN/Agoks. Just as simple as that. Forget about your 100yrs blah blah blah blah...yah Jienge!

        repondre message

      • 3 October 09:09, by Bazinguaboy

        What a laugh! What is Dinka without a gun or government support? Other tribes that were peaceful are now arming and they have more reason to fight and not only to loot as you did after failing to trap Riek Machar. The road ambushes are just a small indication of what is to come. You still have time to adjust so run and tell the Black Drunk Cowboy and your JCE. You have been warned in good faith.

        repondre message

      • 3 October 09:37, by jubaone

        Burning spear,
        Any jienge in Equatoria is a legitimate target and must be wiped. Once all roads to and out of Juba are cutoff, then we see how they will come out. It’s now or never. It’s they or us Equatorians. The serpent must be crushed. In our liberated areas no jienge will be tolerated. They are worse than HIV/AIDS

        repondre message

        • 3 October 15:21, by Hardlinner

          Jubaone, be reasonable please. do you think if Mathiang Anyor and Gelweng goes to equatoria, the whole equatoria will be clear within just fews days. we got the numbers and warriors something nyam anyam don’t have. remember Bari, Mundari, Acholi, Pari n Taposa are our people. they r languistical and culturally related to dinka. they constitution the largest population in equatoria.

          repondre message

    • 3 October 08:41, by jubaone

      Equatoria1,

      The work has started. Until we clean up Equatoria from this jienge filth and scum the work will continue. What is required is organize ourselves and give whatever support for the war machinery. We must relentlessly without mercy hunt them down and wipe them. They came to Equatoria we didn’t go to jiengeland. We must fight to protect our dignity from tailless monkeys and devils.

      repondre message

      • 3 October 09:06, by Equatoria1

        Jubaone
        Just confirming that the mobilizations & organization was long been done when these empty heads/Jienge were busy with the fake so called Unity Government shit which was aimed to Kill H.E Dr. Riek Machar. Now Equatorian forces are only awaiting the others to complete their final touches before the hurricane begins. Good luck to their so called 100yrs in rule. See you in Juba brother!

        repondre message

    • 3 October 15:28, by Hardlinner

      equatoria1 be specific. nyam nyam are different from Acholi, Pari, Bari, Mundari and Taposa. those group are nilotes like dinka and do share any think in common with you. don’t get mixed up in war with our Nuer cousin. the smart nuer do not agree with greedy Riek. so we will reconciled our differences. but you, i certainly don’t. you are Bantu for heaven sake. so keep out of this war.

      repondre message

      • 3 October 19:57, by jubaone

        Hardliner,
        Nyam nyam are food-lovers easily identifiable by their long protruding fore teeth and black tongues similar to those of giraffes. They move in hoards like bandits in search of food and come from around jienge areas. Equatoria does not have such "things". We’re a clean and good looking people.

        repondre message

  • 3 October 10:31, by White Nation

    Really South Sudanese people are tires, because of Dinkia rule the Country in Dinkiaism but I hope this time we will teach them how to managed the Country or Kiir to change the style, If he want to be leader for more years let him dissolved Jang Council of Elder and rule the Country through Legislation Assembly.

    repondre message

  • 3 October 15:15, by Activist # 25

    My dear brothers and sisters from Equatoria, thank you for standing up to these savages called, "Jenge". They run their mouths here. The reality about their fate in Equatoria is real. It’s only a matter of time. If I were them, I would be already somewhere in Upper Nile. But let them continue to look like they will stay in Equatoria for life. It’s a wishful thinking. Time is up you fools!!!

    repondre message

    • 3 October 15:54, by Hardlinner

      it good to sing the war of lies but reality will not back you claims. reality is Bahr el Ghazal and upper Nile region constitute 80% of south sudan population. equatoria Region barley constitute 20%. so minus Taposa, Acholi, Pari, Bari, and Mundari, where would nyam nyam equatorians get enough forces to defeat former lake state population let alone other dinka states.

      repondre message

  • 3 October 16:00, by Hardlinner

    IO is exclusively of Riek fools nuer. so what forces are you talking about when your remaining forces were rescued by UN in congo. those who attack people along the high way are non other than bandits. they never fought a single battle with government soldiers.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.