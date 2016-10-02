October 2, 2016 (JUBA) - The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has appointed ambassador Joram Mukama Biswaro from Tanzania as her special representative as well as head of the AU Liaison Office in South Sudan (AULOSS).

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC)

Biswaro replaces Brigadier General Sara Thomas Rwambali.

The appointment of Biswaro, the continental body stated, comes at a critical time in the history of South Sudan as the AU reinforces its engagement in a country, facing a civil war since December 2013.

“The Chairperson is confident that he [Bisawaro] will leverage his extensive experience to enhance the pivotal role of the AULOSS in supporting the complex political and security processes in South Sudan and enhance the AU’s overall objective, in partnership with regional and international actors, in finding a sustainable solution to the challenges of peace, security and development in the country,” partly reads a statement posted on the organisation’s website.

The new AU representative has held various senior positions in the Tanzanian foreign affairs ministry from 1973 to 2013, serving as his country’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Permanent Representative to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

He reportedly played a crucial role in the transformation process from the OAU to the AU and, as Chair of the AU Peace and Security Council, visiting several hot spots on the continent.

Biswaro, the AU stressed, also participated in OAU/AU election observer missions to Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya.

In a related development, Zuma appointed Wahida Ayari, of Tunisia, as her new Special Representative for Libya and Head of the African Union Liaison Office in Libya, replacing Mondher Rezgui.

Ayari, an accomplished diplomat, is currently Minister Plenipotentiary and the Deputy Director in Tunisia’s Foreign Affairs ministry.

“She has extensive diplomatic experience in African affairs as she served as Deputy Director for relations with the African Union and was a member of the Tunisian delegation to several Ordinary and Extraordinary AU Summits,” the AU said.

The Chairperson said she is confident Ayari’s appointment will enhance the critical role the AU office is currently playing in supporting the political and security developments in the country, and the AU’s overall objective of restoring lasting peace and stability in the country.

