 
 
 
Sunday 2 October 2016

Tanzanian appointed head of AU liaison office in S. Sudan

October 2, 2016 (JUBA) - The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has appointed ambassador Joram Mukama Biswaro from Tanzania as her special representative as well as head of the AU Liaison Office in South Sudan (AULOSS).

JPEG - 8.7 kb
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC)

Biswaro replaces Brigadier General Sara Thomas Rwambali.

The appointment of Biswaro, the continental body stated, comes at a critical time in the history of South Sudan as the AU reinforces its engagement in a country, facing a civil war since December 2013.

“The Chairperson is confident that he [Bisawaro] will leverage his extensive experience to enhance the pivotal role of the AULOSS in supporting the complex political and security processes in South Sudan and enhance the AU’s overall objective, in partnership with regional and international actors, in finding a sustainable solution to the challenges of peace, security and development in the country,” partly reads a statement posted on the organisation’s website.

The new AU representative has held various senior positions in the Tanzanian foreign affairs ministry from 1973 to 2013, serving as his country’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Permanent Representative to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

He reportedly played a crucial role in the transformation process from the OAU to the AU and, as Chair of the AU Peace and Security Council, visiting several hot spots on the continent.

Biswaro, the AU stressed, also participated in OAU/AU election observer missions to Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya.

In a related development, Zuma appointed Wahida Ayari, of Tunisia, as her new Special Representative for Libya and Head of the African Union Liaison Office in Libya, replacing Mondher Rezgui.

Ayari, an accomplished diplomat, is currently Minister Plenipotentiary and the Deputy Director in Tunisia’s Foreign Affairs ministry.

“She has extensive diplomatic experience in African affairs as she served as Deputy Director for relations with the African Union and was a member of the Tunisian delegation to several Ordinary and Extraordinary AU Summits,” the AU said.

The Chairperson said she is confident Ayari’s appointment will enhance the critical role the AU office is currently playing in supporting the political and security developments in the country, and the AU’s overall objective of restoring lasting peace and stability in the country.

(ST)

  • 2 October 16:12, by Midit Mitot

    You are very lucky to work with dirty regime of Juba, Gov,t of blind men in Juba is using citizens resources to bribe every one who came from East African and beyond, only two months you be rich for your whole life, good luck.

    repondre message

    • 3 October 08:53, by Bazinguaboy

      Brother, don’t be misled to think that all who are coming here are after the illusive riches of South Sudan. The Representative is a career diplomat who, according to the story, has had an illustrious career. Give the regional community a break.

      repondre message

    • 3 October 11:03, by Joyuma John

      mitot, you have been in south sudan for more than 2 month, then why are you not getting rich for that money or you are like an item of no value has any demand by any consumer or you are like Nigerian who uses to sell their drugs by claiming they are for richnesses and they do not own them to get rich too. if you do not afford the whole bounty then take half of its poor.

      repondre message

  • 3 October 11:26, by Midit Mitot

    Joyuma,
    Yes, I had been in South Sudan for more than two months and I,am still not rich, is because your paralysis government would not attempt to bribe me as some gang guys who use to do so, in which will not happen to me for my life to be bribe with my own country resources.

    repondre message

    • 3 October 11:31, by Midit Mitot

      Juba government is very desperate to confuse international community and South Sudan food lovers with Dollars, which will not help at all.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

