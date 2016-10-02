 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 2 October 2016

S. Sudan Cabinet approves over SSP 22bn annual budget

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 1, 2016 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese cabinet on Friday approved a 22bn South Sudanese pounds budget for the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years.

JPEG - 42.7 kb
South Sudan finance minister Stephen Dhieu Dau (Getty)

The Council of Ministers deliberated on the budget after it was presented by finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau following weeks of thorough discussions on how it was spent by individuals and institutions before it is taken to the cabinet for more scrutiny and approval by the executive.

The budget will now be presented to the transitional national legislative assembly for deliberations at legislative level.

This year’s budget, compared to last year’s budget which was over 10 billion Pounds, has doubled.

South Sudan’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lumoro told reporters in the capital, Juba that differences in the budget was dictated by projects and programs.

He said peace implementation and new institutions like new ministries, which were created, like the office of the first vice president and the ministry of federal affairs require a budget to boost their establishments.

Lumoro did not, however, reveal which areas or sectors have been prioritized in the budget, although security and defense sectors continue to lead in the order of prioritization in the budget, taking up to 40% of the money.

The budget was initially proposed at 29.6 billion South Sudanese pounds.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 October 23:30, by Mr Point

    South Sudan’s most important problems are the 5 million civilians facing food shortage..

    There are 2 million who are homeless.

    The economy is destroyed and inflation is 700%

    The government can’t afford to pay its workers. Some have been without pay for months.

    Why is it the government priority to spend 40% of its budget on the army and security organs?

    repondre message

    • 2 October 10:18, by Hardlinner

      military budget is not new to those who were born after 2013 war. it as been like that since your king Riek was in the same government. remember tents of thousand of your village militias were Incorporated in the SPLA and had to be paid. your Riek is no need period.

      repondre message

  • 2 October 08:36, by Midit Mitot

    Where will your criminal government get this amount for the fiscal year of 2016-27? did you bring back the money which you have corrupted? don,t confuse South Sudanese communities with the fake information.

    repondre message

    • 3 October 04:32, by Chong Thow

      Who is going to be blame? If the government is use public fund for individual interested. The government must blame for this missed. This government is failed. It fails to security country as well as governor.

      repondre message

  • 3 October 10:03, by Majongdulthii Anyang-majongduldit

    the government should prioritize road, health sector and agriculture but i know the priority no.1 will be settling the bills of the ministers in the expensive hotels which can take 1/4 of the budget this is ridiculous

    repondre message

    • 3 October 21:02, by Midit Mitot

      Majongdulthii,
      Look at your confused government, loan for jet fighters, loan for ammunition’s, loan for man power, loan for food and loan for hotels, what a poor leadership is this? never talk of road, health care centers, educations etc, this budget is not there,just assumption of getting loan from China and Egypt.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED

 
 

The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Final Stretch: UNSC to sanction South Sudan 2016-12-22 05:46:25 By Steve Paterno In a last ditch effort to exert some semblance of influence over South Sudan, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is finally bracing to table a US proposed sanctions (...)

Sudan: The bite of Civil Disobedience shifts the ballance 2016-12-21 13:03:33 By Trayo A. Ali The December 19 - 2016 Civil disobedience Action (CDA) called by the Internet Empowered Youth (IEY) has effectively earnestly and sucessfuly kicked off in time and across the (...)

South Sudan at a crossroads 2016-12-21 08:47:15 By Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa In August 2015 I attended the signing of the peace agreement that we hoped would start to repair the damage of almost two years of civil (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Conspiracy, rumour mongering and power struggle behind alleged case of corruption in president’s office 2016-12-05 05:36:45 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 4 December, 2016 Legal Watch Associates South Sudan has been following up the alleged case of corruption in the Office of the Pesident. The case involved 16 people from (...)

Amnesty urges to investigate chemical weapons Sudan’s Jebel Marra 2016-10-12 12:52:01 Sudan: International chemical weapons investigation urgently needed into horrific Jebel Marra attacksAMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NEWSFLASH 11 October 2016 Sudan: International chemical weapons (...)

UNAMID JSR’s statement read to the media on peace in Darfur 2016-10-10 20:57:56 African Union United Nations Mission in Darfur Though the region of Darfur is relatively peaceful at this time, a small portion of Jebel Marra within Darfur continues to be intermittently (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2016 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.