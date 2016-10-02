 
 
 
S. Sudan accepts deployment of UN-authorized troops

October 1, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudan government has, in a shift from its previous position, eventually accepted the deployment of regional troops authorized by the United Nations Security Council to protect Juba airport and other vital installations.


President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

The decision, Cabinet Affairs Minister, Martin Elias Lomoro, was reached at Friday’s weekly cabinet meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir.

"The council [of ministers] instructs all government of agents, particularly the security organs to cooperate with UNMISS and UN Security Council for the quick deployment of troops to Juba as soon as possible," he told reporters in Juba Friday.

The Security Council adopted resolution 2304 in August for 4,000 protection forces to be deployed in Juba alongside 12,000 UNMISS already in the country.

The new force, officials told Sudan Tribune, is mandated to pacify Juba, control ingress and egress routes and neutralize any force preparing to attack civilians or rival force that might derail the August 2015 peace accord, which ended its conflict.

The deployment of the troops, which has been opposed by the Juba government, is a key demand for the armed opposition led by former Vice President Riek Machar.

Machar fled Juba in July and reached the Sudanese capital, Khartoum in mid-August.

Lomuro said government will cooperate with the new UN force to implement the peace accord.

"We will work together with the UN to ensure that [UNSC] resolution 2304 and South Sudan-UN Security Council Communique of last month are fully implemented and all provisions observed," he stressed.

Violence erupted between the South Sudanese army (SPLA), loyal to President Kiir, and the SPLA in Opposition, backing former first vice-president Machar. That led to deaths, displacement and several injuries, including those of several UN peacekeepers, and undermined the implementation of the peace agreement between the political rivals in August 2015, which had formally ended their rivalries.

In recent years, however, the Security Council threatened South Sudan with arms embargo after approving the deployment of a protection force in mid-August, if the South Sudanese government would not willingly accept the additional peacekeepers.

(ST)

  • 1 October 23:12, by Mr Point

    Can the loyal Kiir supporters please remind me, in case I have forgotten, who was the imbecile who said the UN 4,000 troops would not be deployed in South Sudan?

    "We will not accept even a single soldier," the imbecile said on July 15.

    Read it here

    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article59615

    What new orders did he receive from JCE/Malong?

    repondre message

    • 1 October 23:41, by Naath

      Kiir is a leader who is known for breaking laws ten times a day seven days a week. He is a leader who came power but does not know what today. He is foolish, war criminals, and greedy. The Sudanese president, Omar el Bashir that we accused for being Muslim, Arabs, Dictator and we call him all kind of bad names is now 100 times smart, peaceful and fair than Dinka Council of Elders leader Kiir.

      repondre message

      • 1 October 23:44, by Naath

        Kiir is a leader who is known for breaking laws ten times a day seven days a week. He is a leader who came to power but does not know what todo. He is foolish, war criminals, and greedy. The Sudanese president, Omar el Bashir that we accused for being Muslim, Arabs, Dictator and we call him all kind of bad names is now 100 times smart, peaceful and fair than Dinka Council of Elders leader Kiir.

        repondre message

        • 2 October 09:55, by Hardlinner

          look Riek supporters, first of all Riek is war criminal. secondly, the longer you support him, the longer Kiir stay on power. Dinka do not in anyway trust Riek due to his history. specifically the 1991 massacred of dinka civilians and again in 2013. having Riek in political arenas is simple asking for more death. we viewed Riek’s armed supporters as agent of war against Dinka.

          repondre message

      • 2 October 04:15, by Chong Thow

        Thank you so much to be part of discussion forum. I know sharing idea is bringing change in our country. I have no more to say this time. Thank again to accept me for this forum discussion.
        Chong Thow

        repondre message

    • 2 October 08:25, by Midit Mitot

      Accepted regional forces deployment after freedom fighters preparation to topple your drunker s leaders from the power, hahahah this is too late for you guys, Government of self contradiction.

      repondre message

      • 2 October 10:02, by Hardlinner

        Midit, it is not too late to have your sorry warmonger ass killed in battle field. you know quite well Riek will never win against kiir because of his history. even kiir critics will find reason to support him against Riek. it’s easy for Riek supporters to die in battle field than for Riek to overthrow kiir. so your hope is fictitious in logical senses.

        repondre message

        • 2 October 15:58, by Joyuma John

          Mitot, that is you and alway you Nuer, let me remind, on any political process there is no any political rigidity, if you want to success political, if you are doubting Kiir move, then your political future with your uncle Riek machar is purely doom!

          repondre message

  • 2 October 00:35, by Mr Point

    2 million homeless
    5 million starving.
    The government ignores its own laws and the constitution.
    State employees are not paid for months.
    Food prices rise.
    Schools are destroyed, not built.
    Is the country worse under Kiir than it was under Nimeiry?

    repondre message

    • 2 October 01:31, by Naath

      Mr.Point,

      Please do not compare president Nimeiry with a dog, killer, looter, vision less, tribal gang and war criminal leader Kiir. Kiir is the world most foolish president.

      repondre message

  • 2 October 03:04, by Augustino

    Kiir is a leader who knows all angles of defeating Criminals, he pointed out last time that this peace is not good for SS but was forced to sign because of his love to people of SS. Today he accept the deployment of UN troops to defeat Riek again. Now if Riek wage war he will fight with UN peace keeping force, if does not come to Juba he will be rejected outside. If he comes to Juba he may fit in

    repondre message

    • 2 October 07:21, by Redeemer

      Naath and Riek supporters
      This is what makes us to believe that Riek is the Founder of confusion in the country, why using the accepted demand as a weakness in stead of using it to settle the problem, see how smart JCE are, they accept your demand after making sure 85% is of their favor, Riek will now begin to reject his own demand (Mayardit will be laughing)

      repondre message

    • 2 October 20:52, by Midit Mitot

      Augustino,
      Kiir is the first criminal than any one in South Sudan,if not, why did he murdered his own brother with seller Mr. M7 of Uganda in 2005? Dr. John Garang was the founder of this nation that can not be kill by his own brother like enemy.

      repondre message

  • 2 October 07:18, by Eastern

    Now Kiir has been advised to act rationally or the world body throws him out of J1 and Juba altogether! Kiir was literally begging new envoys presenting their credentials to him that South Sudan needs the world more than the world needs it; el Tabani did just about the same begging in the US. Let’s see what Paul Malong and his Mathiang anyoor outfits will do now!

    repondre message

  • 2 October 09:53, by Equatoria1

    I knew its about a time Kirr and his group will one day wake up to reality on this Protection/Intervention matter.
    Honestly, I was on impression that they should maintain their rejection of the deployment so that we will see the end result!! Nevertheless, the Equatorians, Western Bhar el Gazaleans, Agwelek, Nuer & Murule worries should continue their course & kick asses to avoid another J1.

    repondre message

  • 2 October 13:17, by White Nation

    It up to you Dinkia whether you accepted or rejected the force of UN, already we take our decision as we will fight with your dirty Dinkia government till incompetent Kiir die as prophet said in his words.

    repondre message

  • 2 October 21:41, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    Naath,malakal county, Bentiu son,mitoot,juba one and the new person Mr White nation or white army are all hooligans, they knew nothing about debates, the Eastern is the best amongst you io supporters in ST.Insults every time make u look stupid indeed.

    repondre message

    • 3 October 12:35, by Midit Mitot

      Dinka Aliap,
      We are the professional debaters @yaaaaaah too traditional person, shame on you shilling and insanity Dinka Man, We would have feeling shame if we have rejected regional forces and again lobby for it today, but you don,t know the what shame it,s meaning at all.

      repondre message

  • 2 October 21:48, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

    South Sudan did not succumbed to rebels or Intl community, but all loopholes that enemies of S.Sudan or traitors want to exploits has now been scale out,so those who which to attacks juba or other town should not beg but go and implement it.

    repondre message

  • 3 October 04:26, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    We all want peace in SS, but the spoilers have made it worse. Very soon and sooner, Kiir and Taban will have Juba and Kiir’s home town to call their own cuz West, East and Central Equatoria and Upper Nile will be under SPLM-IO and United States of Equatorian Forces. Nimule Rd will be off reach to Juba so is the Yei Rd.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

