Gunmen kill tribal leader in South Darfur State

September 30, 2016 (NYALA) - A group of armed men on Thursday night shot dead the former commissioner of Baida locality of West Darfur State and the chief of Dago tribe in front of his house in Nayla, the capital of South Darfur State.

RSF troops in camouflage and draped with ammunition show off the spoils from a major clash with the rebel (JEM), in Nyala 13 May 2015 (Photo AFP/Ashraf Shazly)

The perpetrators managed to flee the crime scene in the third incident of its kind in Nyala within a week.

A relative of the murdered man, called Ahmed Saleh told Sudan Tribune that three armed men shot the tribal leader Gamal Ahmed several times while he was sitting in front of his house around 9 pm on Thursday after he refused to give them his mobile phone.

“The perpetrators escaped the crime scene using a vehicle which had no registration plates waiting them 60 meters away from the deceased’s house,” said Saleh.

Saleh went to say that the tribal leader died while being transported to the hospital.

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the house of the tribal dignitary to protest the lack of security in Nyala.

During the week an armed group killed the accountant Az al-Dein Saad when they attacked the municipal salary office of Al-Radoom area staff in central Nyala.

Also armed groups looted Al-Whihda neighborhood in southern Nyala where 12 people have been injured after being beaten with gun stocks.

A police officer said that 17 people from Al-Whihda neighborhood filled criminal complaint accusing the perpetrators of armed robbery, causing serious harm and terrorism.

On Friday, an official source told Sudan Tribune that the security situation in Nyala is deteriorating as a result of gross negligence by the security committee in the application of imposed security measures that include banning vehicles without number plates and covering faces with turbans.

“Traffic police cannot stop vehicles that have no plates as often the drivers are members of regular forces and government militias mainly belonging to the Rapid Support Force,” pointed the source.

In July 2014, governor Adam Mahmoud Jar al-Nabi, declared an indefinite emergency situation in South Darfur state, including a curfew from 7pm to 7am (local time) in the capital Nyala.

The decision also banned riding of motorcycles by more than one person, holding weapons while wearing civilian clothes, vehicles driving around without license plates, and wearing a kadamool (turban which covers the face).

The source pointed that crime has increased in the state, adding that over 2000 vehicles without registration plates are circulating in Nyala.

The official went to say that more unlicensed vehicles are imported from the neighbouring countries after Custom Authorities in South Darfur State promised to cancel the ban imposed on importing old vehicles.

