South Sudan president solicits global support against sanctions

President Salva Kiir (C) poses for a photograph with FVP Taban Deng Gai (L) and Second VP James Wani Igga (R) at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomun)
September 30, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, has pleaded with foreign diplomats to influence their governments and citizens to help him and his administration secure assurances of the global community that the country would not be placed under sanctions, saying he was committed to implementing the peace agreement he signed in August last year with his ousted deputy, Riek Machar.

President Kiir also appeased the incoming diplomats he received as replacements to their predecessors, telling them that they were welcome in his country.

“You are welcome, feel at ease and feel at home. As the government, we appreciate and welcome and commend the support of your various countries and we look forward to continuing to cooperate with each and every country you represent to strengthen and enhance our cooperation in various areas with mutual respect,” said President Kiir at the reception function of seven foreign diplomats on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Juba.

Kiir asked the diplomats that he would like them, as they take over from their predecessors to send back to their governments a message of peace, reconciliation and a desired support to implement the peace agreement instead of pushing for sanctions which he said hurts the common people more than those for which they are proposed.

“As you take up your roles, I expect you to play a very important role in strengthening our relations with your governments and the people. I would like you to send back to your people and governments you represent here a message of hope, peace, reconciliation and our commitment to implementing the peace agreement, and for which we need the support of everybody in the family of nations of the world instead of sanctions, which affect the common people, not those for which they are proposed,” said Kiir.

He made the remarks after receiving credentials of foreign diplomats, who were presenting their credentials to him for approval as a practice in the diplomatic system.

The system requires that foreign ambassadors present their credentials to the president of the host government before commencing their work. The credential documents, according to Joseph Ayok Anei, the undersecretary of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, follow a standard text covering academic and other necessary qualifications required for diplomats to qualify him or her as representatives of the nominating governments on whose behalf they empowered to speak.

Ambassadors, according to Ayok, cannot assume their diplomatic functions by way of representation of the sending governments or organizations before getting clearance from the ministry of foreign affairs of the receiving government until their credentials have been formally presented in person and have been accepted by the president of the host government as the chief diplomat.

He explained that diplomats whose credentials are accepted are subsequently considered as accredited to the host government and considered representatives of the sending government or organizations.

The president received the credentials in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Elia Lomuro, Minister of National Security, Isaac Mabuto Mamur Mete, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Joseph Ayok Anei.

The ambassadors for which the president received their credentials include, Mette Thygesen, Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of Royal Danish to the Republic of South Sudan with resident in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Alan Hamson, Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to the Republic of South Sudan resident in Juba, South Sudan.

He Xiandong was the ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of South Sudan resident in Juba, South Sudan. Geert Spike Geut was ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Netherlands to the Republic of South Sudan resident in Juba, South Sudan.

Others include Gunar A. Holm as Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Royal Kingdom of Norway to the Republic of South Sudan resident in Juba, South Sudan and Maj. Gen. Frank Mugambage, Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of South Sudan with resident in Kampala, Uganda.

Hussein Hagi Ahmed Mahmoud was also accredited as the Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

  • 1 October 04:11, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    As a South Sudanese I wholeheartedly support the use of sanctions to effect political change in the country. The talk must be acted upon and the integrity of international community must not be compromised by other forms of interests. The government in power is not sincere in its implementation of the peace agreement. It is using monetary power and position to silence weak leaders of South Sudan.

    • 1 October 05:10, by choldit

      Jur, let be honest here. Our people have been denied their rights to Live by the world super power systems for the last two years because of the respect of sovereignty of South Sudan whose leader is killing its citizens. Whoever selected those nations to make assessment for UNSC for its attempts to bring peace to our nation is reached by this rogue regime. This team will not give sanction for SS.

      • 1 October 05:26, by choldit

        I don’t think majority of those diplomats will be courageous enough to fight the bribery actions of the corrupt govt of South Sudan under incompetent president Salva Kiir. Do anyone think a Maj. Gen. Frank representing Rwanda in Uganda and his like in the team can recommend. This team was selected to do South Sudan interest. They are taken to Wau for assessment. How about Bentiu, other worst state

        • 1 October 06:43, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Choldit,

          At the end of the day the second liberation of South Sudan rests on the shoulders of every tribe on the face of South Sudan. No sectarian regime can ever dream of subjecting our people in perpetual poverty, pain and humiliation. Tribal supremacy has no place in South Sudan.

          • 1 October 16:15, by Hardlinner

            as long as dinka do not approve of Riek leadership, i don’t think cries would ever realised. dinka and their allies constituted over 60% of south Sudan population. the fact that we are not in the same page clear show that your rebellion is unpopular.

          • 1 October 16:21, by Khent

            Jur

            I suspect that your condemnation of "tribal supremacy" is altogether insincere in that it doesn’t extend to condemning the Nuer for stealing entire Nation size territories from the Anyuak, Burun and even the Shilluk, does it? You have stolen more land than the Dinka and have even assassinated Anyuak Chiefs. That sounds like "tribal supremacy".

    • 1 October 08:34, by Midit Mitot

      Government of confusion, today you are here and tomorrow you are there, what a heel is this? You are seeking support from eastern World and beyond today, while you were refusing regional forces to rescue this failure state last month.

  • 1 October 05:31, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    In my living memory, I’ve never seen any government as bad as the South Sudan government. Their incompetence are everywhere on display 4m the President right down to the gate-keepers.

    There has never been a better reason not to impose sanction on South Sudan. Every sanction on South Sudan is a good sanction because it would help stop the murderous and incompetent regime from killing it’s people.

    • 1 October 11:44, by jubaone

      Lokiden,

      Kiir came to power by coincidence. He never imagined he would become a president after the demise of Garang. He has always been behind taking oders and has been often been led by others cos he cant think for himself. He lacks real leadership qualities and does not take serious life decisions. The JCE does the thinking for him and thats where we´ve come to. This is try-and-fail government

  • 1 October 08:10, by Mr Point

    Does Kiir really have a sincere commitment to implementing the 2015 peace agreement he signed with Dr Riek Machar? President Kiir planned and arranged rage attempted assassination of his Vice President and partner in the peace agreement.. Machars bodyguards were outnumbered by Kiir’s militia forces.

  • 1 October 09:33, by Mr Point

    Kiir planned coups and massacres in 2013 and 2016 to stop the peace agreement and democratic change.

    The UN report that Kiir’s government planned the July 2016 combat.

    http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article60180

    The African Union report that Kiir planned the 2013 massacre of civilians in Juba

    https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/au-juba-mass-killings-were-state-policy-coordinated

  • 1 October 11:33, by Dengda

    Rest on all tribes( 64) you mean it! I am supporting change but guys better stop stereotyping Dinka at large or you would lost Dinka support. I am typical Dinka, please refer to my comments, I guess Khent is Dinka too and we both are critical to the government, there is no tribal government, but we believes the government suppose to be for people, by people and from people.Or you tribal minded to

    • 1 October 20:46, by jubaone

      Equatorians on the net should stop talking about South Sudan and focus more on how to break off and establish a free, progressive and development oriented Equatoria State. The more we discuss with jienges the more we get foolish like them the more it becomes less discernible who is talking sense. We just can’t get along with them. Period

  • 1 October 11:39, by Mr Point

    It is unfortunate that too many comments are about tribal conflict.
    Why is there is so little thought of the 5 million facing hunger.
    Where is the thought of the 2 million homeless?
    Who cares about the price of food and the government that buys arms instead of paying employees?
    Who noticed that 12 year old boys are managing oil companies?

  • 1 October 12:11, by Akeen Mangarthon

    There is a problem to those who read under the line of any press statement.There is a point here that president has made clear.send back to your people and governments you represent here a message of hope, peace, reconciliation and our commitment to implementing the peace agreement, and for which we need the support of everybody in the family of nations of the world instead of sanctions, which aff

    • 1 October 12:13, by Akeen Mangarthon

      instead of sanctions, which affect the common people, not those for which they are proposed,” said Kiir.

      • 1 October 16:01, by Mr Point

        South Sudan needs the independent security force of 4,000, and sanctions to be applied against its corrupt leaders .

        Project Sentry report shows the millionaire Salva Kiir, and his family profits from war crimes
        https://thesentry.org/reports/warcrimesshouldntpay/

        Kiir has no interest in the peace agreement ; it was just to set a trap for the assassination of Riek Machar.

        • 1 October 16:23, by Hardlinner

          mr point mentioning kiir alone does not make your case genuine. you quite well Riek was also part of the scandal. if don’t condemn Riek which fools will support your quest for change in leadership. our commonality only lies on distancing Kiir, Riek, Pagan and rest of current and previous corrupt government officials. any short fall will not be entertained.

          • 1 October 17:53, by Mr Point

            Kerem is correct The Sentry corruption report condemns Machar for obtaining wealth through abuse of power.
            Unfortunately the institutions that should prevent corruption have been deliberately prevented from being effective.
            South Sudan is one of the most corrupt nations in the United Nations.
            The country needs a new leader who is above tribes and is incorruptible.

  • 1 October 16:45, by Kerem

    Hardliner,

    The sentry report clearly points out both Riek and Kiir with their respective generals having profiteered in this conflict. People who are for real change cannot single out only Kiir and leaving and they those doing so shall never see real peace in this country

