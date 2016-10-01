South Sudan president solicits global support against sanctions



September 30, 2016 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, has pleaded with foreign diplomats to influence their governments and citizens to help him and his administration secure assurances of the global community that the country would not be placed under sanctions, saying he was committed to implementing the peace agreement he signed in August last year with his ousted deputy, Riek Machar.

President Kiir also appeased the incoming diplomats he received as replacements to their predecessors, telling them that they were welcome in his country.

“You are welcome, feel at ease and feel at home. As the government, we appreciate and welcome and commend the support of your various countries and we look forward to continuing to cooperate with each and every country you represent to strengthen and enhance our cooperation in various areas with mutual respect,” said President Kiir at the reception function of seven foreign diplomats on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Juba.

Kiir asked the diplomats that he would like them, as they take over from their predecessors to send back to their governments a message of peace, reconciliation and a desired support to implement the peace agreement instead of pushing for sanctions which he said hurts the common people more than those for which they are proposed.

“As you take up your roles, I expect you to play a very important role in strengthening our relations with your governments and the people. I would like you to send back to your people and governments you represent here a message of hope, peace, reconciliation and our commitment to implementing the peace agreement, and for which we need the support of everybody in the family of nations of the world instead of sanctions, which affect the common people, not those for which they are proposed,” said Kiir.

He made the remarks after receiving credentials of foreign diplomats, who were presenting their credentials to him for approval as a practice in the diplomatic system.

The system requires that foreign ambassadors present their credentials to the president of the host government before commencing their work. The credential documents, according to Joseph Ayok Anei, the undersecretary of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, follow a standard text covering academic and other necessary qualifications required for diplomats to qualify him or her as representatives of the nominating governments on whose behalf they empowered to speak.

Ambassadors, according to Ayok, cannot assume their diplomatic functions by way of representation of the sending governments or organizations before getting clearance from the ministry of foreign affairs of the receiving government until their credentials have been formally presented in person and have been accepted by the president of the host government as the chief diplomat.

He explained that diplomats whose credentials are accepted are subsequently considered as accredited to the host government and considered representatives of the sending government or organizations.

The president received the credentials in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Elia Lomuro, Minister of National Security, Isaac Mabuto Mamur Mete, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Joseph Ayok Anei.

The ambassadors for which the president received their credentials include, Mette Thygesen, Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of Royal Danish to the Republic of South Sudan with resident in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Alan Hamson, Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to the Republic of South Sudan resident in Juba, South Sudan.

He Xiandong was the ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of South Sudan resident in Juba, South Sudan. Geert Spike Geut was ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Netherlands to the Republic of South Sudan resident in Juba, South Sudan.

Others include Gunar A. Holm as Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Royal Kingdom of Norway to the Republic of South Sudan resident in Juba, South Sudan and Maj. Gen. Frank Mugambage, Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of South Sudan with resident in Kampala, Uganda.

Hussein Hagi Ahmed Mahmoud was also accredited as the Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

(ST)