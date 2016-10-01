 
 
 
September 30, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Border Commission (JBC) between Sudan and South Sudan on Thursday has endorsed a number of documents pertaining to the border demarcation, said Sudan’s official news agency SUNA on Friday.

JPEG - 31.5 kb
South Sudanese refugees wait at a border gate in Joda, in the Jableen locality in Sudan’s White Nile State, after arriving from the South Sudanese war zones of Malakal and al-Rank, January 16, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

The JBC has held its sixth meeting in Addis Ababa from 26 to 29 September under the auspices of the African Union.

The Sudanese side was headed by the State Minister at the Presidency and JBC Co-chair Al-Rasheed Haroun while the South Sudanese side was chaired by the Minister of Information and JBC Co-chair Michael Makuei.

Sudan’s official news agency SUNA said the JBC on Thursday has endorsed a number of documents including the list of procedural provisions of the JBC, list of the terms of reference of the joint technical team, the border line demarcation budget and work plan and the report of the outcome of the sixth meeting.

According to SUNA, the JBC decided to hold its seventh meeting in Addis Ababa in November.

Claimed and disputed areas of the Sudan and South Sudan border include Abyei, 14-Mile area, Joudat Al-Fakhar, Jebel al-Migainais, Kaka, and Kafia Kingi enclave (Hofrat al-Nahas).

Since South Sudan’s independence the agreed border between the two countries is not yet demarcated (marked on the ground). Also, talks between the two sides continue to delimit the remaining 20% disputed boundary.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues.

(ST)

  • 1 October 08:23, by Midit Mitot

    Who will know the real boundaries among you @yaaaaaay folks? South Sudan and Sudan boundaries file is owned by Dr Machar and Ali Mahed Tah since 1997, I know you will sell the big portion of South Sudan land for your own interest, this is your planning we know.

    repondre message

    • 1 October 13:50, by Akeen Mangarthon

      Midit,

      Stop your lies please. Do you think Dr.Riek is the only person who know the borderline between Sudan and South Sudan? You should not bring your Riak Machar who is dead politically in S.Sudan politics.Where was he in 1965 when President Kiir start liberation struggle against Khartoum oppressive regime? you need to wait President Kiir to clear disputed areas before you enjoy as your usual.

      repondre message

      • 1 October 20:44, by Midit Mitot

        Waaw 1965,that might be Barelegazal liberation from hunger, not SPLA liberation or any kind of struggle in South Sudan.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

