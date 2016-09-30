 
 
 
AU pushes for deployment of regional protection force in S. Sudan

September 29, 2016 (JUBA) – The African Union has stressed on the necessity of reaching an enhanced coordination between the its Peace and Security Council, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), regional bloc (IGAD) and the African non-permanent Members of the UNSC to reach consensus on details and measures of deploying the Regional Protection Forces (RPF) in South Sudan.

JPEG - 32.6 kb
A general view of a meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council (Photo courtesy of the African Union)

The AUPSC made the call at the end of its 626th meeting, held on 19 September.

Members of the AUPSC underlined the importance of deploying the RPF, pursuant to UNSC resolution 2304 (2016) of 12 August 2016, and in total coordination with the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), with a view to reaching a consensus on all the details related to forming the RPF, as well as its deployment, mandate and areas of operation, within the framework of the ruling principles of peacekeeping, and enabling the RPF fulfill its mandate;

It further urged the TGoNU to avail the revised matrix on the implementation of its 2015 peace deal to all relevant stakeholders to assess its implications.

The continental body called upon all regional and international stakeholders to support the implementation of the accord and to encourage all efforts to ensure peace in conflict-hit South Sudan.

African leaders, in July, backed plans to deploy RPF to South Sudan after recent fighting between rival forces left hundreds dead.

The force was expected from Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan and Uganda. These troops are expected to boost the 12,000-strong UN peacekeeping force is already in the world youngest nation, but the AU force would have a stronger mandate.

South Sudan government had opposed the deployment of the force, despite evidence that its peace deal remains under threat.

Meanwhile, the AUPSC said it welcomes the readiness of Arab Republic of Egypt to actively participate in the regional protection force in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 30 September 11:55, by Eastern

    While there is real danger, the AU continue making calls without tangible actions.

    Many people have been sounding such warnings for a long time now:
    https://radiotamazuj.org/en/article/pagan-amum-pagan-warns-devastating-tribal-war-south-sudan

    repondre message

    • 1 October 21:03, by Midit Mitot

      AU or AP, these are business group who will not take action on South Sudan crisis forever.

      repondre message

  • 30 September 13:06, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The so called AU should not use our agony to get employment. We are fed up with lip service. South Sudan needs action and not words. South Sudan should not be used as a conduit for channelling the most liked currency of USA to the countries that claim to be working for peace in the country.

    repondre message

  • 30 September 13:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The so called AU should not use our agony to get employment. We are fed up with lip service. South Sudan needs action and not words. South Sudan should not be used as a conduit for channelling the most liked currency of USA to poor African countries that claim to be working for peace in the country.

    repondre message

  • 30 September 13:20, by Akuma

    South Sudan was not a donation from these bullshit AU, UN, UNSC, US and other disastrous organization. What do AUPSC achieved since their establishment. Do the serve Gadaffi when UNSC troops invade Libya until the country left under Islamic State as per now. Though baking there, No force troops will enter into South Sudan unless UNMISS the engineers of South Sudan problems leave the country.

    repondre message

  • 1 October 05:50, by Lokiden Tabudinho

    The AU is a failed institution with no real political will and guts to resolve African crisis. We have seen it in Burundi, Chad, DRC among others.

    The very institution created with the idea of helping resolve crisis in the continent is nothing but bullshit and disgrace. The AU officials enjoy the luxury of flights and big hotels in Europe, America, Asia and etc. while sufferings continuous. Shame

    repondre message

